Boris Johnson: No COVID Lockdown in UK Before Christmas, Maybe After

Earlier, reports emerged in the UK media suggesting that the Conservative Party warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson of a no-confidence vote in the event of a government decision to introduce additional measures to curb the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday that No. 10 would not be introducing new coronavirus restrictions before Christmas, but said that the government cannot rule out any further measures after 25 December.The idea of additional coronavirus restrictions did not evoke much enthusiasm among Conservative lawmakers. More than 100 of them last week voted against the introduction of new COVID-19 rules, and earlier reports suggested that MPs had even warned Johnson of a possible no-confidence vote should he introduce the restrictions.Earlier on Tuesday, the UK government announced a one billion pound ($1.3 billion) package to help the hospitality and leisure sector cope with the wave of cancellations and “reduced footfall” prompted by the rapid spreading of the Omicron variant in England ahead of Christmas. Even in light of no additional restrictions being introduced before the holidays, UK Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay advised people to celebrate Christmas in a "cautious way" to tackle the new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent the imposition of new coronavirus rules later.

