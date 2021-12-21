Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/biden-to-announce-new-steps-to-fight-omicron-variant-on-tuesday-1091685001.html
Biden to Announce New Steps to Fight Omicron Variant on Tuesday
Biden to Announce New Steps to Fight Omicron Variant on Tuesday
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday will announce new measures to fight the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, but his administration does not intend to impose more lockdowns, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.
2021-12-21T04:47+0000
2021-12-21T04:59+0000
omicron covid strain
joe biden
us
white house
omicron strain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091522874_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1c24a4be46cf464683c8e56d80b1d609.jpg
Biden has said that so-called fully vaccinated individuals who have also received a booster dose will likely have mild or asymptomatic Omicron cases, Psaki said.Asked about the possibility of the Biden administration imposing new lockdowns, Psaki said Biden's speech will outline to the American people the benefits of being vaccinated, the upcoming steps to increase testing, and the risks posed to unvaccinated individuals.
Maybe ask Pentagon for a more accurate hypersonic, eh, how else to fight an imaginary spike protein? 1. Chinese Academy of Sciences. Peng Zhou et al. made their contribution to the fraud by publishing a paper that fulfilled none of the postulates to identify a virus or confirm it as being causative of any disease. The supposed virus was not physically isolated and purified for biochemical characterisation and so remains entirely theoretical. 2. The Identity of the Virus: Health/ Science Institutions Worldwide “Have No Record” of SARS-COV-2 Isolation/Purification. By Christine Massey, December 05, 2021
1
So JObama wil make an even bigger fool of himself than he already is. Expect to see poll numbers cratering on Wednesday. Hey JObama didn't anyone tell you that MORONIC is just the winter cold/flu hitting and that it's mild and gone in 24-48 hours? Besides, it gives folks natural immunity, so any jabs are totally worthless and potentially hazardous to one's health.
1
2
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091522874_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8f46700455370362733c2024e35103e4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, white house, omicron strain

Biden to Announce New Steps to Fight Omicron Variant on Tuesday

04:47 GMT 21.12.2021 (Updated: 04:59 GMT 21.12.2021)
© REUTERS / CARLO ALLEGRIPeople queue for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test in Times Square during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 13, 2021
People queue for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test in Times Square during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 13, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
© REUTERS / CARLO ALLEGRI
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden on Tuesday will announce new measures to fight the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, but his administration does not intend to impose more lockdowns, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

"He will talk about what to expect as we head into the winter months, and detail additional steps that we will be taking", Psaki said during a press briefing on Monday.

Biden has said that so-called fully vaccinated individuals who have also received a booster dose will likely have mild or asymptomatic Omicron cases, Psaki said.

"We continue to see, and our health experts assess that you are 14 times more likely to die of COVID if you have not been vaccinated versus vaccinated. Importantly, he'll restate we're prepared and that fully vaccinated individuals have the tools to protect themselves with a booster shot and masking", she added.

Asked about the possibility of the Biden administration imposing new lockdowns, Psaki said Biden's speech will outline to the American people the benefits of being vaccinated, the upcoming steps to increase testing, and the risks posed to unvaccinated individuals.
050000
Discuss
Popular comments
Maybe ask Pentagon for a more accurate hypersonic, eh, how else to fight an imaginary spike protein? 1. Chinese Academy of Sciences. Peng Zhou et al. made their contribution to the fraud by publishing a paper that fulfilled none of the postulates to identify a virus or confirm it as being causative of any disease. The supposed virus was not physically isolated and purified for biochemical characterisation and so remains entirely theoretical. 2. The Identity of the Virus: Health/ Science Institutions Worldwide “Have No Record” of SARS-COV-2 Isolation/Purification. By Christine Massey, December 05, 2021
Thomas Turk
21 December, 08:38 GMT1
000000
So JObama wil make an even bigger fool of himself than he already is. Expect to see poll numbers cratering on Wednesday. Hey JObama didn't anyone tell you that MORONIC is just the winter cold/flu hitting and that it's mild and gone in 24-48 hours? Besides, it gives folks natural immunity, so any jabs are totally worthless and potentially hazardous to one's health.
TruePatriot
21 December, 08:43 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:42 GMTNot TikTok Alone: US-China Sanctions War Shifts to Drone Manufacturers & Big Data - Report
05:37 GMTSyria Continues to Suffer From US-Led Economic Sanctions, Deputy Minister Says
04:47 GMTBiden to Announce New Steps to Fight Omicron Variant on Tuesday
04:45 GMTPutin to Outline Tasks for 2022 at Defence Ministry Meeting on Tuesday
04:38 GMTUS and UK Sent Cyberwarfare Teams to Ukraine Amid Concerns Over Russia, Reports Say
04:34 GMTAstana Format Talks on Syria Open in Nur-Sultan on Tuesday
03:59 GMTUS Senators Call for Probe on Amazon Over Unfair Dismissals, Tornado Deaths
03:49 GMTPentagon Releases Report on Countering Extremism in Military
03:45 GMTWhite House Staff Member, Who Came Into Contact With Biden on 17 Dec, Tests Positive for COVID-19
03:39 GMTVideo: Biden Brings New Pup to White House
03:04 GMTBiden Will 'Work Like Hell' to Get BBB Past Congress After Manchin Killed Bill, Psaki Says
02:00 GMTMcConnell Says GOP ‘Welcome’ Manchin in the Party ‘If He Was So Inclined’
01:02 GMTGhislaine Maxwell's Prosecution Releases Video of 2005 Raid at Epstein's Mansion
00:19 GMT47 GOPers Side With Navy SEALS in Federal Lawsuit Seeking Religious Exemption to Vaccine Mandate
00:19 GMTFrustrated Over BBB Demise, AOC Calls Senate ‘Old Boys’ Club’ That Needs a ‘Crack Down’
YesterdayProsecution Calls Maxwell 'Sophisticated Predator' in Closing Arguments Ahead of Verdict
YesterdayUS Judge Blocks Biden Admin COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors in 10 States
YesterdayQuick-Spreading Omicron Variant Now Dominant COVID-19 Strain in US, Making Up 73% of Cases, CDC Says
YesterdayBiden Admin. to Close Gaps of Unfinished Wall on US-Mexico Border
YesterdayUS Approves $108Mln Sale of Hellfire Missiles to Australia