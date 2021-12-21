Biden to Announce New Steps to Fight Omicron Variant on Tuesday
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday will announce new measures to fight the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, but his administration does not intend to impose more lockdowns, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.
Biden has said that so-called fully vaccinated individuals who have also received a booster dose will likely have mild or asymptomatic Omicron cases, Psaki said.Asked about the possibility of the Biden administration imposing new lockdowns, Psaki said Biden's speech will outline to the American people the benefits of being vaccinated, the upcoming steps to increase testing, and the risks posed to unvaccinated individuals.
Thomas Turk
Maybe ask Pentagon for a more accurate hypersonic, eh, how else to fight an imaginary spike protein? 1. Chinese Academy of Sciences. Peng Zhou et al. made their contribution to the fraud by publishing a paper that fulfilled none of the postulates to identify a virus or confirm it as being causative of any disease. The supposed virus was not physically isolated and purified for biochemical characterisation and so remains entirely theoretical. 2. The Identity of the Virus: Health/ Science Institutions Worldwide “Have No Record” of SARS-COV-2 Isolation/Purification. By Christine Massey, December 05, 2021
TruePatriot
So JObama wil make an even bigger fool of himself than he already is. Expect to see poll numbers cratering on Wednesday. Hey JObama didn't anyone tell you that MORONIC is just the winter cold/flu hitting and that it's mild and gone in 24-48 hours? Besides, it gives folks natural immunity, so any jabs are totally worthless and potentially hazardous to one's health.
"He will talk about what to expect as we head into the winter months, and detail additional steps that we will be taking", Psaki said during a press briefing on Monday.
"We continue to see, and our health experts assess that you are 14 times more likely to die of COVID if you have not been vaccinated versus vaccinated. Importantly, he'll restate we're prepared and that fully vaccinated individuals have the tools to protect themselves with a booster shot and masking", she added.
