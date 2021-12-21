https://sputniknews.com/20211221/biden-to-announce-new-steps-to-fight-omicron-variant-on-tuesday-1091685001.html

Biden to Announce New Steps to Fight Omicron Variant on Tuesday

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday will announce new measures to fight the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, but his administration does not intend to impose more lockdowns, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

Biden has said that so-called fully vaccinated individuals who have also received a booster dose will likely have mild or asymptomatic Omicron cases, Psaki said.Asked about the possibility of the Biden administration imposing new lockdowns, Psaki said Biden's speech will outline to the American people the benefits of being vaccinated, the upcoming steps to increase testing, and the risks posed to unvaccinated individuals.

