Beijing: Russian Proposals on Security Guarantees Reduce Risk of Conflicts

Russia's proposals to the North Atlantic alliance and Washington on security guarantees help to increase mutual trust between countries and reduce the risk of conflicts, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

2021-12-21T06:04+0000

According to Beijing, NATO must abandon its ideological approach and instead contribute to regional security.On 17 December, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia and the US and NATO on security guarantees. The documents have already been given to Washington and its allies.One of the points suggests NATO provide guarantees of non-expansion into Ukrainian territory. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Sputnik that if NATO and the US do not respond to Russia's demand for security guarantees, it could lead to a new round of confrontations.

TruePatriot Of course they do. As now confirmed by the only two adults in the room. Thank you Russia, thank you China. 1

