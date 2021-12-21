Beijing: Russian Proposals on Security Guarantees Reduce Risk of Conflicts
06:04 GMT 21.12.2021 (Updated: 06:09 GMT 21.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Vladimir TrefilovRussian and NATO flags
© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russia's proposals to the North Atlantic alliance and Washington on security guarantees help to increase mutual trust between countries and reduce the risk of conflicts, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.
"Regarding [the] draft proposals on security guarantees for the United States and NATO, made public by the Russian Foreign Ministry, and the impact of the proposals on global strategic stability, China believes that in the current environment, [the] Russian proposals comply with the basic norms of international relations, contribute to increasing mutual trust between countries, reduce the risk of conflicts, defend global and regional strategic stability", the ministry said.
According to Beijing, NATO must abandon its ideological approach and instead contribute to regional security.
"As the largest military alliance in the world, NATO must abandon the Cold War mentality and ideological prejudices, make more efforts to maintain international and regional security and stability", an official statement read.
© AFP 2021 / YURI KADOBNOVRussian T-14 Armata tanks drive during the Victory Day military parade on Red Square in Moscow on May 9, 2015.
Russian T-14 Armata tanks drive during the Victory Day military parade on Red Square in Moscow on May 9, 2015.
On 17 December, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia and the US and NATO on security guarantees. The documents have already been given to Washington and its allies.
One of the points suggests NATO provide guarantees of non-expansion into Ukrainian territory. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Sputnik that if NATO and the US do not respond to Russia's demand for security guarantees, it could lead to a new round of confrontations.