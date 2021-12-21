Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/academic-russian-military-has-pretty-good-tactics-acts-fast--is-very-well-equipped-1091701832.html
Academic: Russian Military Has Pretty Good Tactics, Acts Fast, & is Very Well Equipped
Academic: Russian Military Has Pretty Good Tactics, Acts Fast, & is Very Well Equipped
Russian Defence Minister Serigei Shoigu held an extended ministerial meeting on 21 December and assessed the preparedness of the Rusian Armed Forces.
2021-12-21T19:17+0000
2021-12-21T19:17+0000
world
europe
us
russia
opinion
vladimir putin
sergei shoigu
s-400
mig-31
tu-95
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105702/51/1057025106_0:108:3259:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_263c3871e0585be7f1fbf69e652fc191.jpg
"In general, the Russian military is considered to be an agile force, a force that is ready, that is prepared, that is able to act fast. That is a very good thing. That absolutely makes the Russian military one of the best in the world", says Dr Michele Groppi, lecturer on challenges to the international order at the Defence Studies Department at King's College, London and president of ITSS Verona.Furthermore, the Russian military has undergone a process of modernisation, Groppi notes: Earlier in the day, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu highlighted during the ministerial meeting that the Russian Armed Forces occupy a leading position in the world in terms of modernity despite being ranked ninth in terms of defence spending.He specified that the Russian Army and Navy are equipped with modern weapons at 71.2%, while the share of modern weapons in the nuclear triad of Russia has grown to a historic record and is 89.1%.The Russian Defence Ministry summit came amid soaring tensions between Moscow and Washington over Ukraine. Previously, the US and its NATO European allies speculated about Russia's apparent plan to launch an invasion of Ukraine, something that Moscow resolutely shredded as nonsense. During a high-level video conversation between President Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden, the US president outlined a list of potential anti-Russian sanctions in the event of a military escalation in Ukraine. However, Putin warned his counterpart against pinning the blame on Russia and referred to NATO's expansionist efforts on Russia's doorstep.Groppi laments the fact that the concept of Russia's regional "sphere of influence" was recently defied by the US and NATO leadership.Thus, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated earlier this year that the US would not recognise Russia's "sphere of influence" in its post-Soviet neighbourhood, calling it a thing of the past. For his part, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg claimed on 1 December that "Russia has no right to establish a sphere of influence". The remarks came in response to Moscow warning that Ukrainian and Georgian NATO membership as well as NATO's military expansion in the post-Soviet space are "red lines" for Russia.Russia is Boosting Its Defensive CapabilitiesRussia’s national security spending envisaged for 2021 was estimated at 3.1 trillion rubles (roughly $41.9 billion) – significantly less than the Pentagon's $778 billion.However, much has been done in recent years in terms of boosting Russia's defensive capabilities, according to Sergei Shoigu.In particular, a separate aviation regiment has been formed in Russia's Aerospace Forces, armed with MiG-31 aircraft carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. Four modernised Tu-95MS strategic bombers were handed over to the military; aviation and anti-aircraft missile regiments were formed; 151 items of new and modernised aviation equipment were delivered to the Aerospace Forces, according to the defence minister.Meanwhile, the air defence and anti-missile defence forces have received over 30 types of weapons, including the S-400 Triumph and S-350 Vityaz anti-aircraft missile systems. According to Shoigu, the Russian military has started receiving the Inokhodets (Orion) and Forpost reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). In addition to this, trials of the the Sokol Altius, a medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicle, have also been completed.The defence minister highlighted that the tests of the Zircon sea-based hypersonic cruise missile have been successfully finished, adding that the system's serial deliveries to the Russian Armed Forces will begin in 2022. It is expected that the number of Russian long-range high-precision weapons carriers will increase by 30% by 2026, while the number of cruise missiles of various types of basing will double, concluded the minister.
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/russian-army-is-global-leader-in-modernity-defence-minister-shoigu-says-1091698673.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/is-aggressive-us-rhetoric-against-russia-the-result-of-bidens-poor-standing-at-home--1091363298.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211211/did-us-learn-cuban-missile-crisis-lesson-right--could-moscow-and-washington-avert-its-repetition-1091425391.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/pentagon-struck-new-contract-seeking-ways-to-counter-russian--chinese-hypersonics-report-says-1091700632.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105702/51/1057025106_263:0:2994:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d8be6f961add5e8b71cd53012b889655.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, europe, us, russia, opinion, vladimir putin, sergei shoigu, s-400, mig-31, tu-95, kinzhal missile system, hypersonic weapons, tsirkon hypersonic anti-ship missile, avangard

Academic: Russian Military Has Pretty Good Tactics, Acts Fast, & is Very Well Equipped

19:17 GMT 21.12.2021
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf / Go to the photo bankServicemen of the Russian National Guard during the military parade marking the 72nd anniversary of Victory in the 1941-45 Great Patriotic War on Red Square, Moscow
Servicemen of the Russian National Guard during the military parade marking the 72nd anniversary of Victory in the 1941-45 Great Patriotic War on Red Square, Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu assessed the preparedness of the Russian Armed Forces on Tuesday during an extended meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defence that was attended by President Vladimir Putin. The defence minister called the Russian military forces one of the world's leaders.
"In general, the Russian military is considered to be an agile force, a force that is ready, that is prepared, that is able to act fast. That is a very good thing. That absolutely makes the Russian military one of the best in the world", says Dr Michele Groppi, lecturer on challenges to the international order at the Defence Studies Department at King's College, London and president of ITSS Verona.
Furthermore, the Russian military has undergone a process of modernisation, Groppi notes:
"It has better equipment", says the academic. "It has pretty good tactics, which are not based on mass — having many people, as it was during the communist era, but it is based on speed. Reactiveness and something like this. I do believe they are competitive".
Earlier in the day, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu highlighted during the ministerial meeting that the Russian Armed Forces occupy a leading position in the world in terms of modernity despite being ranked ninth in terms of defence spending.
He specified that the Russian Army and Navy are equipped with modern weapons at 71.2%, while the share of modern weapons in the nuclear triad of Russia has grown to a historic record and is 89.1%.
Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu during an extended meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defence - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
Russian Army is Global Leader in Modernity, Defence Minister Shoigu Says
15:30 GMT
25
The Russian Defence Ministry summit came amid soaring tensions between Moscow and Washington over Ukraine. Previously, the US and its NATO European allies speculated about Russia's apparent plan to launch an invasion of Ukraine, something that Moscow resolutely shredded as nonsense.
During a high-level video conversation between President Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden, the US president outlined a list of potential anti-Russian sanctions in the event of a military escalation in Ukraine. However, Putin warned his counterpart against pinning the blame on Russia and referred to NATO's expansionist efforts on Russia's doorstep.
"I believe that the consequences of potential fallout between the two parties would be devastating", the defence expert highlights, expressing hope that a direct military confrontation between the Russian and US-NATO armed forces never happens.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
Could Aggressive US Rhetoric Against Russia Be the Result of Biden's Poor Standing at Home?
8 December, 21:25 GMT
Groppi laments the fact that the concept of Russia's regional "sphere of influence" was recently defied by the US and NATO leadership.
Thus, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated earlier this year that the US would not recognise Russia's "sphere of influence" in its post-Soviet neighbourhood, calling it a thing of the past. For his part, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg claimed on 1 December that "Russia has no right to establish a sphere of influence". The remarks came in response to Moscow warning that Ukrainian and Georgian NATO membership as well as NATO's military expansion in the post-Soviet space are "red lines" for Russia.
"We have to understand what the Kremlin wants and why they are thinking about that", Groppi says. "I do think they can strike a balance. I do think that things are kind of improving, but we should not provoke each other".
Russian soldiers stand near a Topol-M ICBM while participating in a rehearsal for the nation's Victory Day parade outside Moscow in Alabino on April 22, 2008 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2021
Did US Learn Cuban Missile Crisis Lesson Right & Could Moscow and Washington Avert Its Repetition?
11 December, 14:00 GMT

Russia is Boosting Its Defensive Capabilities

Russia’s national security spending envisaged for 2021 was estimated at 3.1 trillion rubles (roughly $41.9 billion) – significantly less than the Pentagon's $778 billion.
However, much has been done in recent years in terms of boosting Russia's defensive capabilities, according to Sergei Shoigu.
In particular, a separate aviation regiment has been formed in Russia's Aerospace Forces, armed with MiG-31 aircraft carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. Four modernised Tu-95MS strategic bombers were handed over to the military; aviation and anti-aircraft missile regiments were formed; 151 items of new and modernised aviation equipment were delivered to the Aerospace Forces, according to the defence minister.
Hypersonic rocket complex Avangard - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
Pentagon Struck New Contract Seeking Ways to Counter Russian & Chinese Hypersonics, Report Says
17:07 GMT
11
Meanwhile, the air defence and anti-missile defence forces have received over 30 types of weapons, including the S-400 Triumph and S-350 Vityaz anti-aircraft missile systems. According to Shoigu, the Russian military has started receiving the Inokhodets (Orion) and Forpost reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). In addition to this, trials of the the Sokol Altius, a medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicle, have also been completed.
The defence minister highlighted that the tests of the Zircon sea-based hypersonic cruise missile have been successfully finished, adding that the system's serial deliveries to the Russian Armed Forces will begin in 2022. It is expected that the number of Russian long-range high-precision weapons carriers will increase by 30% by 2026, while the number of cruise missiles of various types of basing will double, concluded the minister.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:17 GMTAcademic: Russian Military Has Pretty Good Tactics, Acts Fast, & is Very Well Equipped
18:59 GMTRussia Considers NATO’s Further Expansion to Its Borders a ‘Red Line’, Foreign Minister Says
18:51 GMTUK Agrees 2022 Fisheries Access, Quotas With Norway
17:29 GMTReports Suggest Downing Street 'Garden Party' Photo Could Have Been Leaked by UK Treasury
17:28 GMTNew York City Offers $100 Incentive to Get COVID-19 Vaccine Booster by New Year
17:24 GMTBoris Johnson: No COVID Lockdown in UK Before Christmas, Maybe After
17:21 GMTUAE Agents Reportedly Bugged Khashoggi Wife’s Cell Phone Before His Murder
17:07 GMTPentagon Struck New Contract Seeking Ways to Counter Russian & Chinese Hypersonics, Report Says
16:33 GMTElon Musk Creates Storm on Twitter After Posting Old Interview With Bill Gates
16:25 GMTUN Secretary-General Guterres Holds Press Conference in Beirut, Lebanon
16:12 GMTVenezuela Receives 7Mln Sputnik V Doses in Biggest One-Time Global Russian Vaccine Delivery
16:04 GMTGas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High Above $2,150 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
15:30 GMTRussian Army is Global Leader in Modernity, Defence Minister Shoigu Says
15:20 GMTUS Ready to Work on Russia's Security Proposal, Despite Some 'Unacceptable' Items, Top Diplomat Says
15:14 GMTKing Harry Searches Surge After Queen Issues Warning to Prince William Over Line of Succession
15:01 GMTMemes Storm Social Media as Users Lash Out at Downing Street Over #GardenParty
14:26 GMTLondon Murder Linked to Swedish Assassination Bid in Which Target ‘Dropped’ His Baby, UK Trial Told
14:18 GMTBeijing Takes 'Reciprocal Countermeasures' in Response to US Anti-China Sanctions Over Uyghur Issue
13:47 GMTMeeting Between Dalai Lama, RSS Chief Reflects India's 'Evolving Approach' on Tibet, Reckons Expert
13:45 GMTSimmering Tensions in PSG Dressing Room as Players Divided Into Two Camps, French Press Claims