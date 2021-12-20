Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/why-fifa-and-uefa-are-at-loggerheads-over-new-version-of-nations-league-tournament-1091662024.html
Why FIFA and UEFA Are at Loggerheads Over New Version of Nations League Tournament
Why FIFA and UEFA Are at Loggerheads Over New Version of Nations League Tournament
The infighting between FIFA and UEFA has intensified in recent months, especially after the sport's world governing body announced its plans to host a biennial... 20.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-20T09:51+0000
2021-12-20T09:51+0000
football
uefa
football
fifa
sport
sputnik
fifa world cup
competition
sport
sport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102266/48/1022664830_15:0:977:541_1920x0_80_0_0_7265c4c002273f97ac8a16c809a96a52.jpg
FIFA is on course to block UEFA's proposed expansion of the Nations League, which would allow South American nations to compete in the prestigious 10-team European competition, according to the British media. Tensions between the game's two institutions are at an all time high after UEFA shocked the football world with its announcement that the Nations League will now see 10 South American teams competing alongside their European counterparts from 2024. According to the UK media, UEFA had not informed FIFA about its plan to launch a rebooted Nations League and that's why the Zurich-based institution is furious with Europe's governing body of football. UEFA's decision to implement these changes has caused massive chaos, with international football facing an unprecedented crisis and finding itself on the verge of a vertical split between two groups. While UEFA and South American confederation CONMEBOL are on one side, FIFA and the remaining power centres, including the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), are on the other."From 2024 CONMEBOL will join the Nations League", UEFA Vice-President Zbigniew Boniek said earlier this month. "We do not know yet in what formula, in what form. But we signed a memorandum about cooperation between CONMEBOL and UEFA and from 2024 these teams will play in the Nations League", a UEFA spokesperson added.As per British newspapers, the partnership between UEFA and CONMEBOL, leading to the creation of an intercontinental tournament, is being viewed by FIFA as venturing out of its territory. In fact, it has declared it as a "land grab". Moreover, FIFA and other confederations have been left fuming because of UEFA's secrecy surrounding the whole episode. The anger among FIFA and its allies is palpable, as the proposed tournament is being compared with the now defunct European Super League (ESL). The ESL was launched to destroy the continent's premier club tournament, the Champions League, but later collapsed after it met with a hostile response from UEFA.Ironically, FIFA is now calling the new Nations League competition another Super League, which would see the participation of national sides instead of teams from Europe's top clubs.Apart from FIFA, the AFC and Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) are bitterly opposed to UEFA's idea. Besides, AFC and CONCACAF have also been left frustrated at the timing of UEFA's latest proposals, considering the two organisations were making efforts to broker a compromise between FIFA and the European body over the contentious topic of a biennial World Cup. However, with UEFA's announcement, chances of a compromise look extremely bleak at the moment as FIFA are now thinking of derecognising the Nations League, which would make it meaningless, as it would no longer enjoy the status of an official tournament. Additionally, FIFA are set to heighten their demand for a World Cup every two years.
Uefa should ban the jews from participating in the european championships. They must qualify for the WC against their neighbouring teams and not like the parasites they are compete with europe!
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102266/48/1022664830_135:0:856:541_1920x0_80_0_0_f287cf6a6340dff8c9ebdbed9dd62772.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
football, uefa, football, fifa, sport, sputnik, fifa world cup, competition, sport, sport, tournament, asian football confederation, nations league, european super league

Why FIFA and UEFA Are at Loggerheads Over New Version of Nations League Tournament

09:51 GMT 20.12.2021
© AP PhotoFIFA logo
FIFA logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
© AP Photo
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
The infighting between FIFA and UEFA has intensified in recent months, especially after the sport's world governing body announced its plans to host a biennial World Cup. The two organisations are once again at loggerheads over proposed changes to another major international tournament, Nations League.
FIFA is on course to block UEFA's proposed expansion of the Nations League, which would allow South American nations to compete in the prestigious 10-team European competition, according to the British media.

Tensions between the game's two institutions are at an all time high after UEFA shocked the football world with its announcement that the Nations League will now see 10 South American teams competing alongside their European counterparts from 2024.

According to the UK media, UEFA had not informed FIFA about its plan to launch a rebooted Nations League and that's why the Zurich-based institution is furious with Europe's governing body of football.

UEFA's decision to implement these changes has caused massive chaos, with international football facing an unprecedented crisis and finding itself on the verge of a vertical split between two groups.

While UEFA and South American confederation CONMEBOL are on one side, FIFA and the remaining power centres, including the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), are on the other.

"From 2024 CONMEBOL will join the Nations League", UEFA Vice-President Zbigniew Boniek said earlier this month.

"We do not know yet in what formula, in what form. But we signed a memorandum about cooperation between CONMEBOL and UEFA and from 2024 these teams will play in the Nations League", a UEFA spokesperson added.

As per British newspapers, the partnership between UEFA and CONMEBOL, leading to the creation of an intercontinental tournament, is being viewed by FIFA as venturing out of its territory. In fact, it has declared it as a "land grab".

Moreover, FIFA and other confederations have been left fuming because of UEFA's secrecy surrounding the whole episode.

The anger among FIFA and its allies is palpable, as the proposed tournament is being compared with the now defunct European Super League (ESL).
The ESL was launched to destroy the continent's premier club tournament, the Champions League, but later collapsed after it met with a hostile response from UEFA.

Ironically, FIFA is now calling the new Nations League competition another Super League, which would see the participation of national sides instead of teams from Europe's top clubs.

Apart from FIFA, the AFC and Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) are bitterly opposed to UEFA's idea.

Besides, AFC and CONCACAF have also been left frustrated at the timing of UEFA's latest proposals, considering the two organisations were making efforts to broker a compromise between FIFA and the European body over the contentious topic of a biennial World Cup.

However, with UEFA's announcement, chances of a compromise look extremely bleak at the moment as FIFA are now thinking of derecognising the Nations League, which would make it meaningless, as it would no longer enjoy the status of an official tournament.

Additionally, FIFA are set to heighten their demand for a World Cup every two years.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
Uefa should ban the jews from participating in the european championships. They must qualify for the WC against their neighbouring teams and not like the parasites they are compete with europe!
mmandrake
20 December, 13:34 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:02 GMTDutch Prosecutors Insists MH17 Was Downed by Buk Missile From Donbass
10:59 GMTChinese Foreign Minister: Beijing Would Not Fear Confrontation With US
10:31 GMTHospital Units Across England May Close Due to Some NHS Personnel's Reluctance to Be Vaccinated
10:08 GMTKremlin: Deployment of Weapons Near Russia to Require Measures to Balance Situation
10:05 GMTIran Conducts Air Defence Drills Above Bushehr Nuclear Facility
09:51 GMTWhy FIFA and UEFA Are at Loggerheads Over New Version of Nations League Tournament
09:29 GMTRussian Scientists Come Up With New Way to Improve 5G
09:23 GMTUniforms Off: NYPD Rookie Performs Lap Dance for Her Lieutenant, Causing Investigation - Video
09:03 GMTUS Hospitals Overwhelmed and Not Ready for Influx of Omicron Patients, Reports Say
09:02 GMTPanama Papers Leak: B-Town Star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Summoned for Allegedly Stashing Wealth Abroad
08:57 GMTDC 3rd Graders Reportedly Made to Reenact Holocaust, Told It's 'Because Jews Ruined Christmas'
08:47 GMTNATO Should Stop Escalation to Prevent Possible Military Response From Russia, Diplomat Says
08:34 GMTPM Johnson Reportedly Warned of No-Confidence Vote If Measures to Tackle Omicron Introduced
08:24 GMTIranian FM: JCPOA Talks in Vienna to Resume After Christmas Holidays
08:03 GMTLiverpool Boss Klopp Rips Into Referee Paul Tierney After Reds' Controversial Draw Against Spurs
07:54 GMTAlgeria is Perhaps Palestinians' Most Loyal Ally - Here's Why
07:26 GMTIsrael Bans Travel to US Amid Omicron Strain Concerns
07:00 GMTMoscow Needs Urgent Response From US on Security Guarantee Proposals, Deputy FM Says
06:53 GMTBlast From the Past: Live Torpedo From Historic WWII Battle Found in Norway
06:49 GMTElon Musk Says Will Pay More Than $11 Billion in Taxes in 2021