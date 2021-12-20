Registration was successful!
LIVE: Police Respond to Hostage Situation in Paris
White House: US Ready to Engage in Diplomacy With Russia, Says Dialogue Must Be Based on Reciprocity
White House: US Ready to Engage in Diplomacy With Russia, Says Dialogue Must Be Based on Reciprocity
Earlier, Russia called for a resumption of the NATO-Russia channel of communication along the military line amid simmering tensions near the Ukrainian border.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday told Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, that Washington is ready to engage in diplomacy with Moscow, including through the NATO-Russia Council and the OSCE.According to the White House, Sullivan noted that the dialogue must be based on reciprocity and "address our concerns about Russia’s actions".The talks between Sullivan and Ushakov come shortly after Moscow offered a handful of security proposals that it seeks to negotiate, among them a promise by NATO to refrain from any military activity in Ukraine or other Eastern European counties.Earlier on Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko underlined that Moscow is taking a tough stance on its security proposals and expects a "substantive dialogue with the United States." He also warned that Russia would respond proportionately in the event of NATO deploying offensive weapons on the territory of its member countries.
Washington plays for time ~ the one thing America does have.
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
us, russia, ukraine, diplomacy, nato

White House: US Ready to Engage in Diplomacy With Russia, Says Dialogue Must Be Based on Reciprocity

18:12 GMT 20.12.2021 (Updated: 18:32 GMT 20.12.2021)
Earlier, Russia called for a resumption of the NATO-Russia channel of communication along the military line amid simmering tensions near the Ukrainian border.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday told Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, that Washington is ready to engage in diplomacy with Moscow, including through the NATO-Russia Council and the OSCE.
According to the White House, Sullivan noted that the dialogue must be based on reciprocity and "address our concerns about Russia’s actions".

"Substantive progress can only occur in an environment of de-escalation rather than escalation”, the White House said, describing the Monday conversation between the officials.

The talks between Sullivan and Ushakov come shortly after Moscow offered a handful of security proposals that it seeks to negotiate, among them a promise by NATO to refrain from any military activity in Ukraine or other Eastern European counties.
Earlier on Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko underlined that Moscow is taking a tough stance on its security proposals and expects a "substantive dialogue with the United States."
He also warned that Russia would respond proportionately in the event of NATO deploying offensive weapons on the territory of its member countries.
Popular comments
Washington plays for time ~ the one thing America does have.
keyboardcosmetics
20 December, 21:37 GMT
