https://sputniknews.com/20211220/white-house-us-ready-to-engage-in-diplomacy-with-russia-says-dialogue-must-be-based-on-reciprocity-1091675671.html

White House: US Ready to Engage in Diplomacy With Russia, Says Dialogue Must Be Based on Reciprocity

White House: US Ready to Engage in Diplomacy With Russia, Says Dialogue Must Be Based on Reciprocity

Earlier, Russia called for a resumption of the NATO-Russia channel of communication along the military line amid simmering tensions near the Ukrainian border.

2021-12-20T18:12+0000

2021-12-20T18:12+0000

2021-12-20T18:32+0000

us

russia

ukraine

diplomacy

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105607/76/1056077692_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_3c1f93ec9c7877400a73ac3867914f4e.jpg

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday told Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, that Washington is ready to engage in diplomacy with Moscow, including through the NATO-Russia Council and the OSCE.According to the White House, Sullivan noted that the dialogue must be based on reciprocity and "address our concerns about Russia’s actions".The talks between Sullivan and Ushakov come shortly after Moscow offered a handful of security proposals that it seeks to negotiate, among them a promise by NATO to refrain from any military activity in Ukraine or other Eastern European counties.Earlier on Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko underlined that Moscow is taking a tough stance on its security proposals and expects a "substantive dialogue with the United States." He also warned that Russia would respond proportionately in the event of NATO deploying offensive weapons on the territory of its member countries.

keyboardcosmetics Washington plays for time ~ the one thing America does have. 1

1

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

us, russia, ukraine, diplomacy, nato