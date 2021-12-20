Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/watch-cop-tell-students-if-police-take-bribe-it-gets-the-job-done-in-indias-uttar-pradesh-1091664213.html
WATCH Cop Tell Students 'If Police Take Bribe, It Gets the Job Done' in India's Uttar Pradesh
WATCH Cop Tell Students 'If Police Take Bribe, It Gets the Job Done' in India's Uttar Pradesh
Bribery is quite rampant in almost all departments in India. According to a report by the global civil society Transparency International that was published in... 20.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-20T12:42+0000
2021-12-20T12:42+0000
uttar pradesh
police
india
bribery
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091668463_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_72c5255df3a12304532ce2406f138d0a.jpg
While the Indian government talks of trying to end the bribery culture with new laws or regulations in the country, a police official in Uttar Pradesh state has been captured in a video clip justifying such a culture. The 36-second video, shared on Monday by various journalists, shows a police official interacting with schoolchildren during a workshop."Even in your experience, you'll realise that there is no better department than the police. If the police take money (or bribe), it also gets the work done. Go to another department, they take money, but the work will not happen", the official said.However, soon after the video went viral, the state's Unnao District Police, in a tweet, said: "The higher official was informed on the case and the whole matter will be investigated".Some social media users in a lighter vein said that this may be the first time police have accepted the truth with such honesty. "Why an inquiry for speaking the truth".To end bribery in India, the federal government has made changes in laws over the last decade, including through the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act 2018, The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, among other steps. But the implementation of these laws is still a big question, as India ranked 80 out of 198 countries in a corruption perception index report from 2019.
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091668463_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ff5ed2adf7e716b04100c1d9b336abcb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uttar pradesh, police, india, bribery

WATCH Cop Tell Students 'If Police Take Bribe, It Gets the Job Done' in India's Uttar Pradesh

12:42 GMT 20.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / NARINDER NANUPolice personnel stand guard as stranded migrant workers and their families wait to get thermally screened behind the gate of the Guru Nanak Auditorium before going to a railway station to take a train to Bhagalpur in Bihar state back to their hometowns after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Amritsar on May 17, 2020
Police personnel stand guard as stranded migrant workers and their families wait to get thermally screened behind the gate of the Guru Nanak Auditorium before going to a railway station to take a train to Bhagalpur in Bihar state back to their hometowns after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Amritsar on May 17, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / NARINDER NANU
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Bribery is quite rampant in almost all departments in India. According to a report by the global civil society Transparency International that was published in November 2020, India has the highest rate of bribery — 39 percent — across Asia.
While the Indian government talks of trying to end the bribery culture with new laws or regulations in the country, a police official in Uttar Pradesh state has been captured in a video clip justifying such a culture.
The 36-second video, shared on Monday by various journalists, shows a police official interacting with schoolchildren during a workshop.
"Even in your experience, you'll realise that there is no better department than the police. If the police take money (or bribe), it also gets the work done. Go to another department, they take money, but the work will not happen", the official said.
However, soon after the video went viral, the state's Unnao District Police, in a tweet, said: "The higher official was informed on the case and the whole matter will be investigated".
Some social media users in a lighter vein said that this may be the first time police have accepted the truth with such honesty. "Why an inquiry for speaking the truth".
To end bribery in India, the federal government has made changes in laws over the last decade, including through the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act 2018, The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, among other steps.
But the implementation of these laws is still a big question, as India ranked 80 out of 198 countries in a corruption perception index report from 2019.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:42 GMTSpurs Kicked Out of Europa Conference League After UEFA Hands Rennes 3-0 Win for Postponed Fixture
12:42 GMTWATCH Cop Tell Students 'If Police Take Bribe, It Gets the Job Done' in India's Uttar Pradesh
12:31 GMTDavid Frost Says His Resignation Was 'Absolutely Not About' BoJo's Leadership
12:23 GMTCIA Consultant: US 'Closer to Civil War' Than Most People Would Like to Believe
11:58 GMTNASCAR Driver Brandon Brown Fears Anti-Biden Slogan With His Name May Negatively Affect His Career
11:56 GMTAt Least 8 Reportedly Hospitalised After Car Incident Involving US Soldiers in Bavaria - Photos
11:43 GMTPoland Picks Contractors for Building Fences at Belarus Border
11:29 GMTUK Supreme Court Sends Venezuelan Gold Dispute Back to London Commercial Court
11:27 GMTIndia: Power Breakdown in Jammu as Electricity Department Employees Strike Against Privatisation
11:02 GMTDutch Prosecutors Insists MH17 Was Downed by Buk Missile From Donbass
10:59 GMTChinese Foreign Minister: Beijing Would Not Fear Confrontation With US
10:31 GMTHospital Units Across England May Close Due to Some NHS Personnel's Reluctance to Be Vaccinated
10:08 GMTKremlin: Deployment of Weapons Near Russia to Require Measures to Balance Situation
10:05 GMTIran Conducts Air Defence Drills Above Bushehr Nuclear Facility
09:51 GMTWhy FIFA and UEFA Are at Loggerheads Over New Version of Nations League Tournament
09:29 GMTRussian Scientists Come Up With New Way to Improve 5G
09:23 GMTUniforms Off: NYPD Rookie Performs Lap Dance for Her Lieutenant, Causing Investigation - Video
09:03 GMTUS Hospitals Overwhelmed and Not Ready for Influx of Omicron Patients, Reports Say
09:02 GMTPanama Papers Leak: B-Town Star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Summoned for Allegedly Stashing Wealth Abroad
08:57 GMTDC 3rd Graders Reportedly Made to Reenact Holocaust, Told It's 'Because Jews Ruined Christmas'