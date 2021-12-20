https://sputniknews.com/20211220/video-us-border-agent-grills-bidens-vaccine-mandate-points-at-possible-impact-on-border-crisis-1091672655.html

Video: US Border Agent Grills Biden's Vaccine Mandate, Points at Possible Impact on Border Crisis

The Biden administration announced in September that all federal workers in the US will have to get vaccinated or risk termination, immediately prompting a wave of criticism and even legal challenges.

A US border agent has slammed Joe Biden's vaccination mandate for federal workers, saying that it will only worsen the border crisis if "hundreds" of border agents who do not wish to comply face termination.In a video posted by the National Rifle Association, Roy Cantu, who has been a border agent for 13 years and is an NRA life member, asserts that the vaccine mandate is an issue of national security.He labelled the mandate a "political stunt", and suggested that the President meet him so that Cantu can "show [him] just how bad the situation is, and explain why terminating agents will be a disaster for national security".The border agent claimed that his entire family has had to arm themselves due to "illegal immigrants committing violent crimes". In a personal incident that his wife described in the video, several migrants broke into their house at night.The NRA video comes as the Biden administration faces harsh criticism over its vaccination mandate that was announced in September, obliging federal workers to either receive two jabs or face termination. The mandate, which only has limited exceptions for religious or medical reasons, has also been legally challenged in several states.Last month, according to Fox News, over 60 Republicans penned a letter to Biden, demanding that the president halt the requirement, particularly focusing on Border Patrol workers.US border agents have already faced a lack of staffers and tense working conditions due to the migrant crisis on the southern border, with the numbers of migrants seeking to enter the US soaring dramatically since Biden took office in January.

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

