Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Police Respond to Hostage Situation in Paris
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/video-us-border-agent-grills-bidens-vaccine-mandate-points-at-possible-impact-on-border-crisis-1091672655.html
Video: US Border Agent Grills Biden's Vaccine Mandate, Points at Possible Impact on Border Crisis
Video: US Border Agent Grills Biden's Vaccine Mandate, Points at Possible Impact on Border Crisis
The Biden administration announced in September that all federal workers in the US will have to get vaccinated or risk termination, immediately prompting a wave of criticism and even legal challenges.
2021-12-20T16:20+0000
2021-12-20T16:20+0000
joe biden
us
border
vaccine
border agent
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090845228_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c420af7e59ca86ef974d7294cbe0eede.jpg
A US border agent has slammed Joe Biden's vaccination mandate for federal workers, saying that it will only worsen the border crisis if "hundreds" of border agents who do not wish to comply face termination.In a video posted by the National Rifle Association, Roy Cantu, who has been a border agent for 13 years and is an NRA life member, asserts that the vaccine mandate is an issue of national security.He labelled the mandate a "political stunt", and suggested that the President meet him so that Cantu can "show [him] just how bad the situation is, and explain why terminating agents will be a disaster for national security".The border agent claimed that his entire family has had to arm themselves due to "illegal immigrants committing violent crimes". In a personal incident that his wife described in the video, several migrants broke into their house at night.The NRA video comes as the Biden administration faces harsh criticism over its vaccination mandate that was announced in September, obliging federal workers to either receive two jabs or face termination. The mandate, which only has limited exceptions for religious or medical reasons, has also been legally challenged in several states.Last month, according to Fox News, over 60 Republicans penned a letter to Biden, demanding that the president halt the requirement, particularly focusing on Border Patrol workers.US border agents have already faced a lack of staffers and tense working conditions due to the migrant crisis on the southern border, with the numbers of migrants seeking to enter the US soaring dramatically since Biden took office in January.
Diabetes breakthrough I have been diagnosed with diabetes for 4 years and I have been on insulin for a very long time which is not a total cure for diabetes. I came across a patients testimony who was cured from virginal infection with doctor Ahmed herbal medicine on a health blogger page when surfing the internet one faithful day including the doctor email address. I contacted the herbal specialist and after much discussion he sent the herbal medicine to me through delivery company which I received 3 days later and with the herbal specialist prescription I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days without insulin and today thanks to Almighty God I am cured from diabetes. Contact doctor Ahmed and be cured through his mail: drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or WhatsApp text on +14436204203 He has cure for, Herpes virus, Hepatitis, Heart disease Hypertension, Strokes and liver diseases. heart diseases and liver diseases
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090845228_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ab51809eb8d34132a9f633f34cc069c2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, border, vaccine, border agent

Video: US Border Agent Grills Biden's Vaccine Mandate, Points at Possible Impact on Border Crisis

16:20 GMT 20.12.2021
© AP Photo / Julio CortezIn this March 21, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent looks on near a gate on the U.S.-Mexico border wall as agents take migrants into custody, in Abram-Perezville, Texas.
In this March 21, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent looks on near a gate on the U.S.-Mexico border wall as agents take migrants into custody, in Abram-Perezville, Texas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
© AP Photo / Julio Cortez
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The Biden administration announced in September that all federal workers in the US will have to get vaccinated or risk termination, immediately prompting a wave of criticism and even legal challenges.
A US border agent has slammed Joe Biden's vaccination mandate for federal workers, saying that it will only worsen the border crisis if "hundreds" of border agents who do not wish to comply face termination.
In a video posted by the National Rifle Association, Roy Cantu, who has been a border agent for 13 years and is an NRA life member, asserts that the vaccine mandate is an issue of national security.

"The federal government is demanding that I either undergo a forced vaccination or lose the livelihood that puts food on my family's table. That's my so-called 'choice'. But this isn't just about me. The border crisis is worse than you can imagine. And if hundreds, even thousands of Border Patrol agents are terminated, it will impact every single American, including my own family here in the Rio Grande Valley", Cantu says in the video.

He labelled the mandate a "political stunt", and suggested that the President meet him so that Cantu can "show [him] just how bad the situation is, and explain why terminating agents will be a disaster for national security".
The border agent claimed that his entire family has had to arm themselves due to "illegal immigrants committing violent crimes". In a personal incident that his wife described in the video, several migrants broke into their house at night.

"The only thing I had to defend myself with was a samurai sword and my Chihuahua in my other hand", Cantu's wife said, adding that the migrants "luckily" saw her and fled.

The NRA video comes as the Biden administration faces harsh criticism over its vaccination mandate that was announced in September, obliging federal workers to either receive two jabs or face termination. The mandate, which only has limited exceptions for religious or medical reasons, has also been legally challenged in several states.
Last month, according to Fox News, over 60 Republicans penned a letter to Biden, demanding that the president halt the requirement, particularly focusing on Border Patrol workers.

"We have serious concerns about your vaccine mandate for Federal employees and how it will impact the already understaffed and overworked United States Border Patrol and our overall national security", GOP lawmakers led by Elise Stefanik told Biden in their letter, according to the network.

US border agents have already faced a lack of staffers and tense working conditions due to the migrant crisis on the southern border, with the numbers of migrants seeking to enter the US soaring dramatically since Biden took office in January.
010100
Discuss
Popular comments
Diabetes breakthrough I have been diagnosed with diabetes for 4 years and I have been on insulin for a very long time which is not a total cure for diabetes. I came across a patients testimony who was cured from virginal infection with doctor Ahmed herbal medicine on a health blogger page when surfing the internet one faithful day including the doctor email address. I contacted the herbal specialist and after much discussion he sent the herbal medicine to me through delivery company which I received 3 days later and with the herbal specialist prescription I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days without insulin and today thanks to Almighty God I am cured from diabetes. Contact doctor Ahmed and be cured through his mail: drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or WhatsApp text on +14436204203 He has cure for, Herpes virus, Hepatitis, Heart disease Hypertension, Strokes and liver diseases. heart diseases and liver diseases
PWPatricia William
20 December, 19:50 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:10 GMTPoll: Biden Popularity Falls, More Than Half of US Voters Disapprove of His Record
17:05 GMTChinese Foreign Ministry Slams Trump for Calling Xi Jinping 'Killer'
16:51 GMTArmed Man Holds Two Women Hostage in Shop in Paris
16:49 GMTBeijing Accuses Washington of Manipulating Taiwan in an Attempt ‘to Control China’
16:45 GMTLondon Police Say Trying to 'Get The Details' of Attack on Belarusian Embassy
16:42 GMTGOP Washington State Senator Doug Ericksen Dies After Battling COVID-19
16:27 GMTReport: Trump Sues New York Attorney General to Stop Probe Into His Business Practices
16:20 GMTVideo: US Border Agent Grills Biden's Vaccine Mandate, Points at Possible Impact on Border Crisis
15:58 GMTTwilight of the GOATS? Messi and Ronaldo See Their Records Broken by Younger Athletes
15:50 GMTWHO: Evidence Shows Omicron Spreads Faster Than Other Variants, Affects Vaccinated, Recovered People
15:22 GMTRaab on Photo of 2020 BoJo Gathering With No 10 Staff Amid Lockdown: Rules Were Observed
15:18 GMTIndian Gay Couple Breaks Stereotype by Tying the Knot Despite Same-Sex Marriage Being Illegal
15:13 GMTRussia Expels Two German Diplomats
15:00 GMTSchumer Pledges to 'Do Something' on Biden Agenda Amid Manchin's Opposition to Build Back Better
14:31 GMTBillionaire Roman Abramovich Becomes Portuguese Citizen After Learning About Ancestors’ Heritage
14:27 GMTWorld Economic Forum Scheduled for Jan 2022 in Davos Postponed Over Omicron
13:59 GMT'You Know Nothing About Football': PSG Chief Leonardo Takes a Dig at Lionel Messi's Critics
13:38 GMTIndia Moves to Link Biometric Programme With Electoral Rolls Amid Surveillance Concerns
13:34 GMTBelarus Says Its Embassy in UK Has Been Attacked, One Diplomat Seriously Wounded
13:19 GMT What Does the US Government Do With Its Huge Stockpile of Cryptocurrencies?