V From BTS Becomes Most Followed Male K-Pop Idol on Instagram

Kim Tae-hyung, better known by his hordes of fans simply as V, received an early birthday present after reaching 26.7 million followers on Instagram on 20 December.

Kim Tae-hyung, better known by his hordes of fans simply as V, received an early birthday present after reaching 26.7 million followers on Instagram on 20 December. The singer, one of the seven-member BTS - or Bangtan Boys - will be turning 26 on 30 December and his nom de guerre has proved well chosen; when Big Hit Entertainment was founding the band before their debut in June 2013, they gave Kim the choice of Six, Lex or V as a nickname and he chose "V - because it sounds like victory".Previously, the most followed idol in the world of K-pop was Jackson Wang from GOT7 - he had 26.5 million followers. He has now been overtaken by V, who was born in Seo District in Daegu. BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - delighted fans on 6 December when they opened their personal pages for the first time since they debuted eight years ago and created a buzz among their fans - officially known as Army - as well as gaining millions of new followers in an instant. Up till now, the K-Pop band has been using a joint group account which was managed by the agency and most of the communications were made on Twitter or Weverse (the official fan app). According to the HYBE agency, the decision to open personal accounts was to help members to express their personalities and to have another way of communicating with fans.

