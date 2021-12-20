Registration was successful!
US Judge Blocks Biden Admin COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors in 10 States
US Judge Blocks Biden Admin COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors in 10 States
US Magistrate Judge David Noce blocked the enforcement of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors in ten states, a court order from the US District Court of Eastern Missouri said.
2021-12-20T23:34+0000
2021-12-20T23:35+0000
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091676073_0:146:3123:1903_1920x0_80_0_0_4318639df776d4ead24911c12fdc442d.jpg
“It is hereby ordered that plaintiff’s motion for preliminary injunction is sustained. Defendants are enjoined from enforcing the vaccine mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors in all covered contracts in Missouri, Nebraska, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming,” Noce said in the court order on Monday.The decision will not harm the US federal government to maintain the status quo while the courts decide the legal issues at hand, Noce said.The Court concludes that consideration of the harms and the public interest weigh in favor of blocking the mandate’s enforcement, Noce also said.The injunction only applies to those aforementioned states who were plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the mandate, Noce added.
joe biden, us, vaccination, injunction, covid-19

US Judge Blocks Biden Admin COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors in 10 States

23:34 GMT 20.12.2021 (Updated: 23:35 GMT 20.12.2021)
U.S. President Joe Biden departs the White House for South Carolina, in Washington, U.S. December 17, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden departs the White House for South Carolina, in Washington, U.S. December 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Magistrate Judge David Noce blocked the enforcement of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors in ten states, a court order from the US District Court of Eastern Missouri said.
“It is hereby ordered that plaintiff’s motion for preliminary injunction is sustained. Defendants are enjoined from enforcing the vaccine mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors in all covered contracts in Missouri, Nebraska, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming,” Noce said in the court order on Monday.
The decision will not harm the US federal government to maintain the status quo while the courts decide the legal issues at hand, Noce said.
A visitor wears a protective mask during a visit to the Texas Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Austin, Texas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
Federal Judge Issues Injunction in Texas vs. Biden Admin. Case Over Vaccine Mandate
17 December, 02:36 GMT
The Court concludes that consideration of the harms and the public interest weigh in favor of blocking the mandate’s enforcement, Noce also said.
The injunction only applies to those aforementioned states who were plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the mandate, Noce added.
