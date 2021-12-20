Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/us-approves-108mln-sale-of-hellfire-missiles-to-australia-1091679792.html
US Approves $108Mln Sale of Hellfire Missiles to Australia
US Approves $108Mln Sale of Hellfire Missiles to Australia
The Pentagon has given preliminary approval for the sale of $108 million worth of Hellfire Missiles and related support to the Australian government, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release.
2021-12-20T22:46+0000
2021-12-20T22:46+0000
arms sales
military & intelligence
us
australia
lockheed martin
contractor
hellfire missile
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106452/63/1064526348_19:0:1797:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_e5f4688667972a9b976b49aed82bee4a.png
“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Australia of Hellfire AGM-114R2 Missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $108 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today,” the DSCA said on Monday.The Australian government requested to buy up to 800 Hellfire air-to-surface, anti-armor missiles, which are often used in drone strikes, the DSCA said.The proposed sale will support US foreign policy and national security objectives, the DSCA said. It is vital to US national interest to assist Australia in developing a strong and ready self-defense capability as one of the United State’s “most important allies” in the Western Pacific, the DSCA added.The principal contractor for the deal will be Lockheed Martin, and no adverse impact on US defense readiness will occur as a result of the sale, according to the DSCA.
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/france-makes-veiled-attack-on-aukus-saying-australia-gives-up-responsibility-of-own-security-1091600036.html
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106452/63/1064526348_289:0:1622:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_e948d8a5538a34553d9255bc180eb388.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
arms sales, military & intelligence, us, australia, lockheed martin, contractor, hellfire missile

US Approves $108Mln Sale of Hellfire Missiles to Australia

22:46 GMT 20.12.2021
© Screenshot/US NavyUSS Milwaukee tests Longbow Hellfire missiles in Littoral Combat Ship program
USS Milwaukee tests Longbow Hellfire missiles in Littoral Combat Ship program - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
© Screenshot/US Navy
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department has given preliminary approval for the sale of $108 million worth of Hellfire Missiles and related support to the Australian government, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release.
“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Australia of Hellfire AGM-114R2 Missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $108 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today,” the DSCA said on Monday.
The Australian government requested to buy up to 800 Hellfire air-to-surface, anti-armor missiles, which are often used in drone strikes, the DSCA said.
The proposed sale will support US foreign policy and national security objectives, the DSCA said. It is vital to US national interest to assist Australia in developing a strong and ready self-defense capability as one of the United State’s “most important allies” in the Western Pacific, the DSCA added.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets French President Emmanuel Macron as he arrives to attend the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on November 1, 2021. - COP26, running from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow will be the biggest climate conference since the 2015 Paris summit and is seen as crucial in setting worldwide emission targets to slow global warming, as well as firming up other key commitments. (Photo by Christopher Furlong / POOL / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
France Makes Veiled Attack on AUKUS, Saying Australia 'Gives Up Responsibility' of Own Security
17 December, 11:12 GMT
The principal contractor for the deal will be Lockheed Martin, and no adverse impact on US defense readiness will occur as a result of the sale, according to the DSCA.
010011
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:34 GMTUS Judge Blocks Biden Admin COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors in 10 States
22:52 GMTQuick-Spreading Omicron Variant Now Dominant COVID-19 Strain in US, Making Up 73% of Cases, CDC Says
22:51 GMTBiden Admin. to Close Gaps of Unfinished Wall on US-Mexico Border
22:46 GMTUS Approves $108Mln Sale of Hellfire Missiles to Australia
22:43 GMTSullivan to Visit Israel, West Bank This Week to Discuss Iran, Other Issues
22:41 GMTUS Prepares Additional Options on Iran in Case Diplomacy Fails
22:30 GMTPentagon SPOX Says It's Not in DoD's Purview to Ensure That Santa Is Vaccinated
22:21 GMTTPLF Claims Withdrawal to Tigray From Occupied Areas Amid Ethiopian Government Counteroffensive
22:01 GMTMacron's Wife Threatens to Sue Those Who Spread Rumors About Her Alleged Gender Change
21:44 GMTElon Musk Believes Web 3.0 Today 'More Marketing Buzzword' Than Reality
21:28 GMT'It Will Take Miracle For Democrats to Keep Control of Congress', Expert Says Following BBB's Demise
20:37 GMTQueen Elizabeth II to Stay at Windsor Castle Over Christmas - Reports
20:19 GMTMagnitude 6.2 Earthquake Shakes Northern California, USGS Reports
20:03 GMT’Oh, Don’t!’ Trump Tells Supporters He Got Vaccine Booster Shot, Warns Against Criticism
19:29 GMTTehran Says US Made No Proposals for Iran Nuclear Deal at Vienna Talks
19:19 GMTAs EU Pours Money Into Libya to Tackle Migration, is Bloc Ignoring Human Rights Abuses?
19:18 GMTJury Deliberations Begin in Trial of Ex-Minnesota Police Officer Who Killed Daunte Wright
19:13 GMTSaudi Royal Air Force Launching 'Specific and Precise' Strikes on Yemen's Sana'a Airport - Coalition
19:13 GMTTrump-Clinton 2024 Rematch May Cement Hillary's Reputation as a Three-Time Loser, Analyst Says
18:59 GMTUS Advises Citizens to Avoid Travel to Ukraine Due to 'Increased Threats From Russia'