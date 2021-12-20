https://sputniknews.com/20211220/us-approves-108mln-sale-of-hellfire-missiles-to-australia-1091679792.html

US Approves $108Mln Sale of Hellfire Missiles to Australia

The Pentagon has given preliminary approval for the sale of $108 million worth of Hellfire Missiles and related support to the Australian government, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release.

“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Australia of Hellfire AGM-114R2 Missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $108 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today,” the DSCA said on Monday.The Australian government requested to buy up to 800 Hellfire air-to-surface, anti-armor missiles, which are often used in drone strikes, the DSCA said.The proposed sale will support US foreign policy and national security objectives, the DSCA said. It is vital to US national interest to assist Australia in developing a strong and ready self-defense capability as one of the United State’s “most important allies” in the Western Pacific, the DSCA added.The principal contractor for the deal will be Lockheed Martin, and no adverse impact on US defense readiness will occur as a result of the sale, according to the DSCA.

