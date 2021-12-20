Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Police Respond to Hostage Situation in Paris
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/us-advises-citizens-to-avoid-travel-to-ukraine-due-to-increased-threats-from-russia-1091676472.html
US Advises Citizens to Avoid Travel to Ukraine Due to 'Increased Threats From Russia'
US Advises Citizens to Avoid Travel to Ukraine Due to 'Increased Threats From Russia'
The United Stated in its latest travel advisory for Ukraine encourages Americans to avoid traveling there over alleged increased threats from Russia, the State Department said in a release on Monday.
2021-12-20T18:59+0000
2021-12-20T18:59+0000
us
ukraine
travel advisory
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106505/51/1065055191_0:55:4752:2728_1920x0_80_0_0_c7ebf89b0c8d764f19feed0e3e62c51a.jpg
"The Department of State continues to advise U.S. citizens not to travel to Ukraine due to COVID-19 and to reconsider travel due to increased threats from Russia. Exercise increased caution due to crime and civil unrest. Some areas have increased risks," the release said.Americans should know about reports that Moscow is preparing for significant military action against Ukraine, according to the release."U.S. citizens are also reminded the security conditions, particularly along Ukraine’s borders, in Russia-occupied Crimea, and in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine, are unpredictable and can deteriorate with little notice," the release said. "U.S. citizens choosing to travel to Ukraine should be aware that Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine would severely impact the U.S. Embassy’s ability to provide consular services, including assistance to U.S. citizens in departing Ukraine."The State Department went on to say that Russia "occupies and has attempted to annex Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula," and has a large military presence there."Occupation authorities continue to abuse and arbitrarily imprison foreigners and the local population, particularly individuals who are seen as opposing Russia’s occupation of the peninsula," the release stated. "The U.S. government prohibits its employees from traveling to Crimea and is unable to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Crimea."Moreover, the State Department claimed that Russia-led forces control areas of Donetsk and Luhansk."Individuals, including U.S. citizens, have been threatened, detained, or kidnapped for hours or days after being stopped at checkpoints controlled by Russia-led forces," the release said. "The U.S. government restricts U.S. government employees from traveling to the eastern parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and adjacent regions, which limits the ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in these regions.""Crime targeting foreigners and property is common. Demonstrations, which have turned violent at times, regularly occur throughout Ukraine, including in Kyiv," it added. "Politically targeted assassinations and bombings have also occurred. There are reports of violent attacks on minority groups and police by radical groups."Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated over the past several weeks over West's claims of an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border, Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia says it has the right to move forces within its own territory.
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/us-obsessed-with-alleged-russian-invasion-of-ukraine-moscow-has-no-such-plans-deputy-fm-says-1091478435.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/why-has-ukraine-been-so-important-for-us-russia-policies-since-the-end-of-cold-war-1091394193.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211209/gop-senator-urges-biden-not-to-rule-out-first-use-nuclear-action-against-russia-over-ukraine--1091372901.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106505/51/1065055191_522:0:4230:2781_1920x0_80_0_0_6ed5f55ddb11908b7f760447690ccd47.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, ukraine, travel advisory

US Advises Citizens to Avoid Travel to Ukraine Due to 'Increased Threats From Russia'

18:59 GMT 20.12.2021
CC0 / / Cityscape view of Kiev, Ukraine
Cityscape view of Kiev, Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United Stated in its latest travel advisory for Ukraine encourages Americans to avoid traveling there over alleged increased threats from Russia, the State Department said in a release on Monday.
"The Department of State continues to advise U.S. citizens not to travel to Ukraine due to COVID-19 and to reconsider travel due to increased threats from Russia. Exercise increased caution due to crime and civil unrest. Some areas have increased risks," the release said.
Americans should know about reports that Moscow is preparing for significant military action against Ukraine, according to the release.
By replacing Russia with a US company as supplier of nuclear fuel, Ukraine endangers the health of its citizens and other peoples in Europe - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
US Obsessed With Alleged Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Moscow Has No Such Plans, Deputy FM Says
13 December, 07:26 GMT
"U.S. citizens are also reminded the security conditions, particularly along Ukraine’s borders, in Russia-occupied Crimea, and in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine, are unpredictable and can deteriorate with little notice," the release said. "U.S. citizens choosing to travel to Ukraine should be aware that Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine would severely impact the U.S. Embassy’s ability to provide consular services, including assistance to U.S. citizens in departing Ukraine."
The State Department went on to say that Russia "occupies and has attempted to annex Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula," and has a large military presence there.
"Occupation authorities continue to abuse and arbitrarily imprison foreigners and the local population, particularly individuals who are seen as opposing Russia’s occupation of the peninsula," the release stated. "The U.S. government prohibits its employees from traveling to Crimea and is unable to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Crimea."
Rally to support Ukraine's integration with Europe on Independence Square, Kiev. (File photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
Why Has Ukraine Been So Important for US' Russia Policies Since the End of Cold War?
9 December, 17:45 GMT
Moreover, the State Department claimed that Russia-led forces control areas of Donetsk and Luhansk.
"Individuals, including U.S. citizens, have been threatened, detained, or kidnapped for hours or days after being stopped at checkpoints controlled by Russia-led forces," the release said. "The U.S. government restricts U.S. government employees from traveling to the eastern parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and adjacent regions, which limits the ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in these regions."
"Crime targeting foreigners and property is common. Demonstrations, which have turned violent at times, regularly occur throughout Ukraine, including in Kyiv," it added. "Politically targeted assassinations and bombings have also occurred. There are reports of violent attacks on minority groups and police by radical groups."
US nuclear weapons test in Nevada in 1957 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2021
GOP Senator Urges Biden Not to Rule Out 'First Use Nuclear Action' Against Russia Over Ukraine
9 December, 07:30 GMT
Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated over the past several weeks over West's claims of an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border, Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia says it has the right to move forces within its own territory.
002000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:59 GMTUS Advises Citizens to Avoid Travel to Ukraine Due to 'Increased Threats From Russia'
18:48 GMTMetropolitan Police Arrest Man in Connection With Attack on Belarusian Embassy in London
18:39 GMTLame Duck Biden Ominous for Russia, China Conflict
18:12 GMTWhite House: US Ready to Engage in Diplomacy With Russia, Says Dialogue Must Be Based on Reciprocity
18:01 GMTRussia to React Proportionately If NATO Deploys Strike Weapons, Deputy FM Says
17:46 GMTRossiya Segodnya Head Kiselev Warns West Against Repeating Cuban Crisis in Situation With Ukraine
17:29 GMTWHO Offical Says Organisation to Be Ready to Inspect Sputnik V Production Site in February
17:10 GMTPoll: Biden Popularity Falls, More Than Half of US Voters Disapprove of His Record
17:05 GMTChinese Foreign Ministry Slams Trump for Calling Xi Jinping 'Killer'
16:51 GMTArmed Man Holds Two Women Hostage in Shop in Paris
16:49 GMTBeijing Accuses Washington of Manipulating Taiwan in an Attempt ‘to Control China’
16:45 GMTLondon Police Say Trying to 'Get The Details' of Attack on Belarusian Embassy
16:42 GMTGOP Washington State Senator Doug Ericksen Dies After Battling COVID-19
16:27 GMTReport: Trump Sues New York Attorney General to Stop Probe Into His Business Practices
16:20 GMTVideo: US Border Agent Grills Biden's Vaccine Mandate, Points at Possible Impact on Border Crisis
15:58 GMTTwilight of the GOATS? Messi and Ronaldo See Their Records Broken by Younger Athletes
15:50 GMTWHO: Evidence Shows Omicron Spreads Faster Than Other Variants, Affects Vaccinated, Recovered People
15:22 GMTRaab on Photo of 2020 BoJo Gathering With No 10 Staff Amid Lockdown: Rules Were Observed
15:18 GMTIndian Gay Couple Breaks Stereotype by Tying the Knot Despite Same-Sex Marriage Being Illegal
15:13 GMTRussia Expels Two German Diplomats