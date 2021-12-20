https://sputniknews.com/20211220/uniforms-off-nypd-rookie-performs-lap-dance-for-her-lieutenant-causing-investigation---video-1091659296.html
Uniforms Off: NYPD Rookie Performs Lap Dance for Her Lieutenant, Causing Investigation - Video
Uniforms Off: NYPD Rookie Performs Lap Dance for Her Lieutenant, Causing Investigation - Video
A major scandal has erupted in the NYPD after a female officer was filmed performing a very saucy lap dance for her lieutenant. The video, which caused an investigation, according to the New York Post, was shot on Thursday.
2021-12-20T09:23+0000
2021-12-20T09:23+0000
2021-12-20T09:23+0000
us
police
new york police department (nypd)
lap dance
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107826/78/1078267885_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_98ef82ca0c656d5c01545f8fc747faed.jpg
A major scandal has erupted in the NYPD after a female officer was filmed performing a very saucy lap dance for her lieutenant. The video, which caused an investigation, according to the New York Post, was shot on Thursday. It features a woman wearing a miniskirt, black cut-off tank top, and black knee-high boots, rubbing against a smiling man, who is 44th Precinct Lt. Nick McGarry, according to the newspaper. The identity of the woman was not confirmed, but the report suggested it was a newly recruited policewoman.According to the report, the lieutenant has already been transferred to Transit District 12, and a probe into the inappropriate display is underway.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107826/78/1078267885_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e6a931738236cc5688db3221dc4b0ea6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
us, police, new york police department (nypd), lap dance
Uniforms Off: NYPD Rookie Performs Lap Dance for Her Lieutenant, Causing Investigation - Video
A little party never hurt anyone...but it surely can cause a lot of problems for everyone present.
A major scandal has erupted in the NYPD after a female officer was filmed performing a very saucy lap dance for her lieutenant. The video, which caused an investigation, according to the New York Post, was shot on Thursday.
It features a woman wearing a miniskirt, black cut-off tank top, and black knee-high boots, rubbing against a smiling man, who is 44th Precinct Lt. Nick McGarry, according to the newspaper. The identity of the woman was not confirmed, but the report suggested it was a newly recruited policewoman.
"[The rookie cop] doesn't know any better because she just came on the job. I can't even tell you how many times they tell incoming supervisors that... It sets a bad precedent", a police source told the New York Post, adding that McGarry was sorry about the incident and knew he "f**ked up".
According to the report, the lieutenant has already been transferred to Transit District 12, and a probe into the inappropriate display is underway.