Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/uniforms-off-nypd-rookie-performs-lap-dance-for-her-lieutenant-causing-investigation---video-1091659296.html
Uniforms Off: NYPD Rookie Performs Lap Dance for Her Lieutenant, Causing Investigation - Video
Uniforms Off: NYPD Rookie Performs Lap Dance for Her Lieutenant, Causing Investigation - Video
A major scandal has erupted in the NYPD after a female officer was filmed performing a very saucy lap dance for her lieutenant. The video, which caused an investigation, according to the New York Post, was shot on Thursday.
2021-12-20T09:23+0000
2021-12-20T09:23+0000
us
police
new york police department (nypd)
lap dance
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107826/78/1078267885_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_98ef82ca0c656d5c01545f8fc747faed.jpg
A major scandal has erupted in the NYPD after a female officer was filmed performing a very saucy lap dance for her lieutenant. The video, which caused an investigation, according to the New York Post, was shot on Thursday. It features a woman wearing a miniskirt, black cut-off tank top, and black knee-high boots, rubbing against a smiling man, who is 44th Precinct Lt. Nick McGarry, according to the newspaper. The identity of the woman was not confirmed, but the report suggested it was a newly recruited policewoman.According to the report, the lieutenant has already been transferred to Transit District 12, and a probe into the inappropriate display is underway.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107826/78/1078267885_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e6a931738236cc5688db3221dc4b0ea6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, police, new york police department (nypd), lap dance

Uniforms Off: NYPD Rookie Performs Lap Dance for Her Lieutenant, Causing Investigation - Video

09:23 GMT 20.12.2021
© AP Photo / Scott RothNYPD Police Car
NYPD Police Car - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
© AP Photo / Scott Roth
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
A little party never hurt anyone...but it surely can cause a lot of problems for everyone present.
A major scandal has erupted in the NYPD after a female officer was filmed performing a very saucy lap dance for her lieutenant. The video, which caused an investigation, according to the New York Post, was shot on Thursday.
It features a woman wearing a miniskirt, black cut-off tank top, and black knee-high boots, rubbing against a smiling man, who is 44th Precinct Lt. Nick McGarry, according to the newspaper. The identity of the woman was not confirmed, but the report suggested it was a newly recruited policewoman.

"[The rookie cop] doesn't know any better because she just came on the job. I can't even tell you how many times they tell incoming supervisors that... It sets a bad precedent", a police source told the New York Post, adding that McGarry was sorry about the incident and knew he "f**ked up".

According to the report, the lieutenant has already been transferred to Transit District 12, and a probe into the inappropriate display is underway.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:29 GMTRussian Scientists Come Up With New Way to Improve 5G
09:23 GMTUniforms Off: NYPD Rookie Performs Lap Dance for Her Lieutenant, Causing Investigation - Video
09:03 GMTUS Hospitals Overwhelmed and Not Ready for Influx of Omicron Patients, Reports Say
09:02 GMTPanama Papers Leak: B-Town Star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Summoned for Allegedly Stashing Wealth Abroad
08:57 GMTDC 3rd Graders Reportedly Made to Reenact Holocaust, Told It's 'Because Jews Ruined Christmas'
08:47 GMTNATO Should Stop Escalation to Prevent Possible Military Response From Russia, Diplomat Says
08:34 GMTPM Johnson Reportedly Warned of No-Confidence Vote If Measures to Tackle Omicron Introduced
08:24 GMTIranian FM: JCPOA Talks in Vienna to Resume After Christmas Holidays
08:03 GMTLiverpool Boss Klopp Rips Into Referee Paul Tierney After Reds' Controversial Draw Against Spurs
07:54 GMTAlgeria is Perhaps Palestinians' Most Loyal Ally - Here's Why
07:26 GMTIsrael Bans Travel to US Amid Omicron Strain Concerns
07:00 GMTMoscow Needs Urgent Response From US on Security Guarantee Proposals, Deputy FM Says
06:53 GMTBlast From the Past: Live Torpedo From Historic WWII Battle Found in Norway
06:49 GMTElon Musk Says Will Pay More Than $11 Billion in Taxes in 2021
06:46 GMTBoJo Reportedly 'Clears His Diary' for Urgent Monday COVID Meetings Amid Surge of Cases
06:25 GMTNorwegian Foreign Minister Calls Russia's Security Proposals to US, NATO 'Completely Unrealistic'
05:14 GMTJapanese Space Tourists Yusaku Maezawa, Yozo Hirano Successfully Return to Earth
05:13 GMTGOP Preparing Avalanche of Investigations Against Biden Administration on All Fronts - Report
05:00 GMTBorrell Warns Against 'Excluding' Brussels From Security Talks With Russia
04:06 GMTPiers Morgan Finally Shares the Story Behind His 2009 Naked Promo for Burger King