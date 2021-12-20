https://sputniknews.com/20211220/uniforms-off-nypd-rookie-performs-lap-dance-for-her-lieutenant-causing-investigation---video-1091659296.html

Uniforms Off: NYPD Rookie Performs Lap Dance for Her Lieutenant, Causing Investigation - Video

A major scandal has erupted in the NYPD after a female officer was filmed performing a very saucy lap dance for her lieutenant. The video, which caused an investigation, according to the New York Post, was shot on Thursday.

A major scandal has erupted in the NYPD after a female officer was filmed performing a very saucy lap dance for her lieutenant. The video, which caused an investigation, according to the New York Post, was shot on Thursday. It features a woman wearing a miniskirt, black cut-off tank top, and black knee-high boots, rubbing against a smiling man, who is 44th Precinct Lt. Nick McGarry, according to the newspaper. The identity of the woman was not confirmed, but the report suggested it was a newly recruited policewoman.According to the report, the lieutenant has already been transferred to Transit District 12, and a probe into the inappropriate display is underway.

