UK Supreme Court Sends Venezuelan Gold Dispute Back to London Commercial Court

The UK Supreme Court on Monday sent the litigation over the Venezuelan gold reserves held at the Bank of England back to the London Commercial Court after allowing "in part" Venezuela’s self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido's claim over the $1 billion worth bullion.

2021-12-20T11:29+0000

In its ruling on Monday, the Supreme Court accepted the United Kingdom's "clear and unequivocal recognition" of Guaido as president of Venezuela but conceded that the Commercial Court still need to consider whether Venezuelan court decisions ruling Guaido's BCV board unlawful should also be taken into account in deciding who ultimately controls the gold.Reacting to the verdict, Sarosh Zaiwalla, senior partner of the legal firm Zaiwalla & Co. representing Maduro's government, noted that 19 months into this case, Venezuela´s assets in the UK remain paralysed and unavailable to be used to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.The case will now continue in the Commercial Court, with a hearing date yet to be set.The legal battle for the Venezuelan gold started after January 2019, when opposition figure Juan Guaido declared himself interim president in the wake of public protests in Venezuela. After that, the Bank of England refused to fulfill a request made by the Venezuelan authorities to have access to the gold, valued at an estimated $1.2 billion.

