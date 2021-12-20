Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/twilight-of-the-goats-messi-and-ronaldo-see-their-records-broken-by-younger-athletes-1091672426.html
Twilight of the GOATS? Messi and Ronaldo See Their Records Broken by Younger Athletes
Twilight of the GOATS? Messi and Ronaldo See Their Records Broken by Younger Athletes
Ever since the football world was graced by the presence of the Portuguese and Argentine strikers, pundits have been asking the same question: Who (if ever) will replace them?
2021-12-20T15:58+0000
2021-12-20T15:58+0000
barcelona
juventus
cristiano ronaldo
sport
serie a
lionel messi
uefa champions league
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091486880_0:0:2832:1594_1920x0_80_0_0_6635d063d497f419b4c2fceb0c55fabb.jpg
They are two of the most acclaimed football players, who have set countless records, but even greats like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will likely be surpassed by the younger generation of athletes. Serb Dusan Vlasovic matched Ronaldo’s 2020/21 goal scoring record when the Portuguese netted 33 goals in Serie A matches. Vlasovic may beat Ronaldo's record on Wednesday, when his club Fiorentina faces Verona.Lionel Messi saw one of his records shattered by the club’s up-and-coming midfielder Gavi. The Spaniard beat Messi’s record, becoming the second-youngest athlete to score a goal at the age of 17. He was 196 days younger than Messi. Serb Dusan Tadic broke Messi’ 2011 record for total assists in a calendar year. Back then, the Argentine scored 73 goals and gave 32 assists. Dusan, who has been playing for Dutch giants Ajax since 2018 and was instrumental in helping the club reach UEFA Champions League in 2019, made 37 assists.This year’s football season has been relatively unsuccessful for both Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, and Lionel Messi, 34. The Portuguese netted 13 goals and gave two assists. His club is ranked sixth in the Premier League and lags 17 points behind leaders Chelsea. Lionel Messi scored six goals and gave five assists. His club Paris Saint-Germain is now leading the table with a 13 point gap, but the club’s focus in recent years has been the golden medals of the Champions League. PSG will face off against Real Madrid in the last 16 of the tournament, while Manchester United will play against Atletico Madrid.
barcelona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091486880_221:0:2738:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_36d26ea641d88a8783216860e2c8a0ef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
barcelona, juventus, cristiano ronaldo, sport, serie a, lionel messi, uefa champions league

Twilight of the GOATS? Messi and Ronaldo See Their Records Broken by Younger Athletes

15:58 GMT 20.12.2021
© AP Photo / Joan MonfortBarcelona's Lionel Messi, right, and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Juventus at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
Barcelona's Lionel Messi, right, and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Juventus at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
© AP Photo / Joan Monfort
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Ever since the football world was graced by the presence of the Argentine and Portuguese strikers, pundits have been asking the same questions: what will football look like after the two hang up their boots, and more importantly, who (if anyone) will replace them?
They are two of the most acclaimed football players, who have set countless records, but even greats like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will likely be surpassed by the younger generation of athletes. Serb Dusan Vlasovic matched Ronaldo’s 2020/21 goal scoring record when the Portuguese netted 33 goals in Serie A matches. Vlasovic may beat Ronaldo's record on Wednesday, when his club Fiorentina faces Verona.

Lionel Messi saw one of his records shattered by the club’s up-and-coming midfielder Gavi. The Spaniard beat Messi’s record, becoming the second-youngest athlete to score a goal at the age of 17. He was 196 days younger than Messi. Serb Dusan Tadic broke Messi’ 2011 record for total assists in a calendar year. Back then, the Argentine scored 73 goals and gave 32 assists.

Dusan, who has been playing for Dutch giants Ajax since 2018 and was instrumental in helping the club reach UEFA Champions League in 2019, made 37 assists.

This year’s football season has been relatively unsuccessful for both Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, and Lionel Messi, 34. The Portuguese netted 13 goals and gave two assists. His club is ranked sixth in the Premier League and lags 17 points behind leaders Chelsea. Lionel Messi scored six goals and gave five assists. His club Paris Saint-Germain is now leading the table with a 13 point gap, but the club’s focus in recent years has been the golden medals of the Champions League.

PSG will face off against Real Madrid in the last 16 of the tournament, while Manchester United will play against Atletico Madrid.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:58 GMTTwilight of the GOATS? Messi and Ronaldo See Their Records Broken by Younger Athletes
15:50 GMTWHO: Evidence Shows Omicron Spreads Faster Than Other Variants, Affects Vaccinated, Recovered People
15:22 GMTRaab on Photo of 2020 BoJo Gathering With No 10 Staff Amid Lockdown: Rules Were Observed
15:18 GMTIndian Gay Couple Breaks Stereotype by Tying the Knot Despite Same-Sex Marriage Being Illegal
15:13 GMTRussia Expels Two German Diplomats
15:00 GMTSchumer Pledges to 'Do Something' on Biden Agenda Amid Manchin's Opposition to Build Back Better
14:31 GMTBillionaire Roman Abramovich Becomes Portuguese Citizen After Learning About Ancestors’ Heritage
14:27 GMTWorld Economic Forum Scheduled for Jan 2022 in Davos Postponed Over Omicron
13:59 GMT'You Know Nothing About Football': PSG Chief Leonardo Takes a Dig at Lionel Messi's Critics
13:38 GMTIndia Moves to Link Biometric Programme With Electoral Rolls Amid Surveillance Concerns
13:34 GMTBelarus Says Its Embassy in UK Has Been Attacked, One Diplomat Seriously Wounded
13:19 GMT What Does the US Government Do With Its Huge Stockpile of Cryptocurrencies?
13:13 GMTMoldovagaz Pays Russia's Gazprom in Full for December Gas Transit
13:04 GMTPope Francis Brands Men Who Beat Women as 'Almost Satanic'
12:59 GMT'Modi Gov't Has Gone Democrazy, Silencing Opposition Voices': Suspended Parliamentarian
12:42 GMTSpurs Kicked Out of Europa Conference League After UEFA Hands Rennes 3-0 Win for Postponed Fixture
12:42 GMTWATCH Cop Tell Students 'If Police Take Bribe, It Gets the Job Done' in India's Uttar Pradesh
12:31 GMTDavid Frost Says His Resignation Was 'Absolutely Not About' BoJo's Leadership
12:23 GMTCIA Consultant: US 'Closer to Civil War' Than Most People Would Like to Believe
11:58 GMTNASCAR Driver Brandon Brown Fears Anti-Biden Slogan With His Name May Negatively Affect His Career