https://sputniknews.com/20211220/trump-clinton-2024-rematch-may-cement-hillarys-reputation-as-a-three-time-loser-analyst-says-1091674964.html

Trump-Clinton 2024 Rematch May Cement Hillary's Reputation as a Three-Time Loser, Analyst Says

Trump-Clinton 2024 Rematch May Cement Hillary's Reputation as a Three-Time Loser, Analyst Says

American media are suggesting that Hillary Clinton may throw her hat in the ring of the 2024 presidential elections while the Democratic Party is apparently seeking a potential nominee as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' approval ratings are plummeting.

2021-12-20T19:13+0000

2021-12-20T19:13+0000

2021-12-20T19:13+0000

barack obama

joe biden

michelle obama

donald trump

world

us

opinion

hillary clinton

kamala harris

2024 us presidential elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104713/59/1047135984_0:218:3317:2084_1920x0_80_0_0_7e7d9cd1c91e2d30cdf65a65a93d0ecd.jpg

The idea that former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton may throw her hat into the 2024 elections is making the rounds in the media. Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly on 14 December suggested that Clinton "wants to run for president again" since she "knows the Biden administration is falling apart."The very next day, American journalist Joe Concha presumed in his op-ed for The Hill that "2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton is an interesting prospect to consider when looking for a viable candidate, particularly if an 80-something President Biden decides not to seek a second term."In early December, the former secretary of state launched an online class eloquently titled the "Power of Resilience," on the online learning platform MasterClass and read a portion of the victory speech she planned to give after the 2016 election. On 12 December, she gave an interview to NBC’s Willie Geist warning that if Trump or anyone from his entourage wins in 2024 it will be the end of democracy in the US. "Hillary Clinton is doing all this media suddenly because she honestly thinks she can mount a comeback," US journalist Jack Posobiec suggested last Monday on Twitter, adding that Clinton had reportedly "called more than one donor."2024: Hillary Vs Trump?According to Ortel, Hillary has never accepted her loss to Barack Obama in 2008 and the one to Donald Trump in 2016. Furthermore, to her wide circle of loyalists she seems like a viable contender in 2024, he suggests.Meanwhile, as Trump teases a potential re-run in 2024, observers forecast that Hillary and Donald may cross swords in the political arena one more time.Ortel projects that "a Trump Clinton rematch will cement Hillary's reputation as a three-time loser." At the same time, he does not rule out that Trump may elect to step back and play kingmaker. "Were [Hillary] wise, she too would let other, much younger candidates battle the Republican nominee, whoever that might be," the analyst adds.Michelle Obama Seems Better Pick Than Hillary or KamalaA November Hill-HarrisX survey revealed that Vice President Kamala Harris and former first lady Michelle Obama are the top two potential picks for the Democratic presidential nomination. However, the vice president cannot boast good approval ratings. Last month, a Suffolk poll put her approval at 28% and disapproval at 51%. In early December, a Rasmussen survey found that just 39% of likely voters have a favorable impression of Harris, while 57% have an unfavorable view of her. To complicate matters further, there’s been an exodus of high-level staffers from Kamala's team, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Washington Post revealed that Harris has refused "to wade into briefing materials prepared by staff members" and would "then berate employees when she appeared unprepared." In late November, CNN hinted that Harris could not make it to the Oval Office in 2024, suggesting that Joe Biden's abrupt decision to run again had been prompted by his veep's bad polling.Under these circumstances, it's Michelle Obama, not Hillary Clinton, who could be a potential alternative for the Dems, according to Ortel.Still, Ortel highlights that "the Democrat brand is being soiled daily by the arrogance, incompetence and aloofness of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Adam Schiff," which will seriously affect the Dems' election odds in 2022 and 2024.Hillary's Potential 2024 Bid and Clinton FoundationHillary Clinton's alleged desire to run could be prompted not by the need to "save" democracy from Trump, but Hillary's intent to re-establish her status as a power broker, according to the Wall Street analyst. During Clinton's tenure as secretary of state and in the course of her presidential campaign, the Clinton Foundation received multi-million donations from domestic and foreign donors. However, after Hillary's sweeping defeat in 2016, the amount of donations to the Clintons' charity started to shrink steadily.According to Axios, donations to the charity plummeted to $16 million in 2020, down nearly 75% from the non-profit's peak when Clinton was running for president in 2016. For comparison's sake, in 2019 the charity took in $29.6 million, while in 2016 it received $62.9 million.Ortel, who has conducted a private investigation into the Clintons' network of charities, believes that the Clinton Foundation is "the largest unprosecuted fraud.""That said, other presidential foundations especially including Bush charities and The Barack Obama Foundation also have arguably failed to comply with relevant and important laws," he remarks.The analyst notes that during his probe into the handling of the Trump-Russia investigation by the FBI, DoJ Special Counsel John Durham also examined matters concerning the Clinton charity and reportedly talked to the Foundation's whistleblowers Larry Doyle and John Moynihan.

https://sputniknews.com/20211124/joe-biden-is-throwing-his-hat-into-the-2024-ring-but-do-democrats-really-want-him-to-run-1090987961.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211106/analyst-as-steele-dossier-source-charged-with-lying-all-roads-lead-to-hillary-clinton-campaign-1090517273.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211029/hillary-beware-clinton-foundation-whistleblowers-reportedly-interviewed-by-special-counsel-durham-1090324361.html

Nonyank There needs to be someone much younger and that hasn't made their lifes work out of LIES.....for starters. 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

barack obama, joe biden, michelle obama, donald trump, world, us, opinion, hillary clinton, kamala harris, 2024 us presidential elections, john durham