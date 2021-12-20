https://sputniknews.com/20211220/tehran-says-us-made-no-proposals-for-iran-nuclear-deal-at-vienna-talks-1091677037.html

Tehran Says US Made No Proposals for Iran Nuclear Deal at Vienna Talks

Tehran Says US Made No Proposals for Iran Nuclear Deal at Vienna Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States did not make any suggestions that could lead to the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or the... 20.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-20T19:29+0000

2021-12-20T19:29+0000

2021-12-20T19:29+0000

us

iran

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

iran nuclear deal

iran deal

vienna talks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091677012_0:43:3072:1771_1920x0_80_0_0_870de35999fa175c0bb47dcc03045a2d.jpg

The seventh round of nuclear talks between Iran and Russia, China, Germany, France and the United Kingdom — a group referred to as 4+1 — as well as the European Union ended in Vienna last week.Iran expects the US to "offer a tangible text," in which case an agreement can be reached "in the shortest possible time," the spokesman said.In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with the P5+1 group of countries — the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, plus Germany — and the European Union. It obligated Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and significantly decrease its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its own commitments.The seventh round of the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna began on November 29. Lifting US sanctions on Tehran appeared to be the main issue of negotiations, which has not been solved at the moment, although an agreement was reached to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency to replace the surveillance cameras at the TESA Karaj Complex, which could allay concerns about the nature of Tehran's nuclear program. Some of the Karaj cameras were damaged in a sabotage attack earlier this year.

https://sputniknews.com/20211220/iranian-fm-jcpoa-talks-in-vienna-to-resume-after-christmas-holidays-1091661877.html

us

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, iran, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), iran nuclear deal, iran deal, vienna talks