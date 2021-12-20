Spurs Kicked Out of Europa Conference League After UEFA Hands Rennes 3-0 Win for Postponed Fixture
© REUTERS / Denis Balibouse A logo is pictured on a backdrop before a news conference after an UEFA Executive Board meeting in Nyon, Switzerland, December 9, 2016
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is ravaging the United Kingdom. Football is facing the brunt of the worsening situation with many footballers testing positive for the virus in recent days. The surge in cases has also resulted in the cancellation of many games, including Tottenham's Europa League fixture against French side Rennes.
Tottenham have been kicked out of the Europa League after UEFA awarded their opponents Rennes a 3-0 triumph for postponing their final group game against the French side earlier this month.
In early December, the match between Spurs and Rennes was postponed due to an outbreak of coronavirus in Tottenham's camp.
Subsequently, despite comprehensive talks the two teams failed to reschedule the game, forcing UEFA to intervene in the matter.
Europe's football governing body has handed all three points to Rennes as Antonio Conte's side's unilateral decision to postpone the match was considered a "forfeiture".
In a statement, UEFA said the chairman of the UEFA Appeals Body has decided to declare the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League group stage match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Stade Rennais FC as "forfeited by Tottenham Hotspur FC".
They are therefore deemed to have lost the match 0-3 in accordance with Annex J.3.1 to the Regulations of the UEFA Europa Conference League (2021/22 Season), the official statement added.
The match was initially scheduled to be played on 9 December 2021.
The result left Tottenham third in Group G, bringing an end to their campaign in the competition. Only the top two teams from each group make it to the next stage of the tournament.
