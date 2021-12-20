Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/spurs-kicked-out-of-europa-conference-league-after-uefa-hands-rennes-3-0-win-for-postponed-fixture-1091666590.html
Spurs Kicked Out of Europa Conference League After UEFA Hands Rennes 3-0 Win for Postponed Fixture
Spurs Kicked Out of Europa Conference League After UEFA Hands Rennes 3-0 Win for Postponed Fixture
Tottenham have been kicked out of the Europa League after UEFA awarded their opponents Rennes a 3-0 triumph for postponing their final group game against the French side earlier this month.
2021-12-20T12:42+0000
2021-12-20T12:42+0000
football
football
sport
tottenham
tottenham hotspur
sputnik
game
sport
sport
match
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/13/1082672241_0:35:2845:1635_1920x0_80_0_0_7a1779bf3d540a53f9b1fbef862f88ac.jpg
Tottenham have been kicked out of the Europa League after UEFA awarded their opponents Rennes a 3-0 triumph for postponing their final group game against the French side earlier this month.In early December, the match between Spurs and Rennes was postponed due to an outbreak of coronavirus in Tottenham's camp.Subsequently, despite comprehensive talks the two teams failed to reschedule the game, forcing UEFA to intervene in the matter.Europe's football governing body has handed all three points to Rennes as Antonio Conte's side's unilateral decision to postpone the match was considered a "forfeiture".In a statement, UEFA said the chairman of the UEFA Appeals Body has decided to declare the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League group stage match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Stade Rennais FC as "forfeited by Tottenham Hotspur FC". They are therefore deemed to have lost the match 0-3 in accordance with Annex J.3.1 to the Regulations of the UEFA Europa Conference League (2021/22 Season), the official statement added. The match was initially scheduled to be played on 9 December 2021.The result left Tottenham third in Group G, bringing an end to their campaign in the competition. Only the top two teams from each group make it to the next stage of the tournament.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/13/1082672241_104:0:2835:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_33d8b40a194e0da19f0715fcd599a69e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
football, football, sport, tottenham, tottenham hotspur, sputnik, game, sport, sport, match, game, football match, football club, football game, football team

Spurs Kicked Out of Europa Conference League After UEFA Hands Rennes 3-0 Win for Postponed Fixture

12:42 GMT 20.12.2021
© REUTERS / Denis Balibouse A logo is pictured on a backdrop before a news conference after an UEFA Executive Board meeting in Nyon, Switzerland, December 9, 2016
 A logo is pictured on a backdrop before a news conference after an UEFA Executive Board meeting in Nyon, Switzerland, December 9, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
© REUTERS / Denis Balibouse
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is ravaging the United Kingdom. Football is facing the brunt of the worsening situation with many footballers testing positive for the virus in recent days. The surge in cases has also resulted in the cancellation of many games, including Tottenham's Europa League fixture against French side Rennes.
Tottenham have been kicked out of the Europa League after UEFA awarded their opponents Rennes a 3-0 triumph for postponing their final group game against the French side earlier this month.

In early December, the match between Spurs and Rennes was postponed due to an outbreak of coronavirus in Tottenham's camp.

Subsequently, despite comprehensive talks the two teams failed to reschedule the game, forcing UEFA to intervene in the matter.

Europe's football governing body has handed all three points to Rennes as Antonio Conte's side's unilateral decision to postpone the match was considered a "forfeiture".

In a statement, UEFA said the chairman of the UEFA Appeals Body has decided to declare the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League group stage match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Stade Rennais FC as "forfeited by Tottenham Hotspur FC".
They are therefore deemed to have lost the match 0-3 in accordance with Annex J.3.1 to the Regulations of the UEFA Europa Conference League (2021/22 Season), the official statement added.
The match was initially scheduled to be played on 9 December 2021.

The result left Tottenham third in Group G, bringing an end to their campaign in the competition. Only the top two teams from each group make it to the next stage of the tournament.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:42 GMTSpurs Kicked Out of Europa Conference League After UEFA Hands Rennes 3-0 Win for Postponed Fixture
12:42 GMTWATCH Cop Tell Students 'If Police Take Bribe, It Gets the Job Done' in India's Uttar Pradesh
12:31 GMTDavid Frost Says His Resignation Was 'Absolutely Not About' BoJo's Leadership
12:23 GMTCIA Consultant: US 'Closer to Civil War' Than Most People Would Like to Believe
11:58 GMTNASCAR Driver Brandon Brown Fears Anti-Biden Slogan With His Name May Negatively Affect His Career
11:56 GMTAt Least 8 Reportedly Hospitalised After Car Incident Involving US Soldiers in Bavaria - Photos
11:43 GMTPoland Picks Contractors for Building Fences at Belarus Border
11:29 GMTUK Supreme Court Sends Venezuelan Gold Dispute Back to London Commercial Court
11:27 GMTIndia: Power Breakdown in Jammu as Electricity Department Employees Strike Against Privatisation
11:02 GMTDutch Prosecutors Insists MH17 Was Downed by Buk Missile From Donbass
10:59 GMTChinese Foreign Minister: Beijing Would Not Fear Confrontation With US
10:31 GMTHospital Units Across England May Close Due to Some NHS Personnel's Reluctance to Be Vaccinated
10:08 GMTKremlin: Deployment of Weapons Near Russia to Require Measures to Balance Situation
10:05 GMTIran Conducts Air Defence Drills Above Bushehr Nuclear Facility
09:51 GMTWhy FIFA and UEFA Are at Loggerheads Over New Version of Nations League Tournament
09:29 GMTRussian Scientists Come Up With New Way to Improve 5G
09:23 GMTUniforms Off: NYPD Rookie Performs Lap Dance for Her Lieutenant, Causing Investigation - Video
09:03 GMTUS Hospitals Overwhelmed and Not Ready for Influx of Omicron Patients, Reports Say
09:02 GMTPanama Papers Leak: B-Town Star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Summoned for Allegedly Stashing Wealth Abroad
08:57 GMTDC 3rd Graders Reportedly Made to Reenact Holocaust, Told It's 'Because Jews Ruined Christmas'