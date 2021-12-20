https://sputniknews.com/20211220/spurs-kicked-out-of-europa-conference-league-after-uefa-hands-rennes-3-0-win-for-postponed-fixture-1091666590.html

Spurs Kicked Out of Europa Conference League After UEFA Hands Rennes 3-0 Win for Postponed Fixture

Spurs Kicked Out of Europa Conference League After UEFA Hands Rennes 3-0 Win for Postponed Fixture

Tottenham have been kicked out of the Europa League after UEFA awarded their opponents Rennes a 3-0 triumph for postponing their final group game against the French side earlier this month.

2021-12-20T12:42+0000

2021-12-20T12:42+0000

2021-12-20T12:42+0000

football

football

sport

tottenham

tottenham hotspur

sputnik

game

sport

sport

match

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/13/1082672241_0:35:2845:1635_1920x0_80_0_0_7a1779bf3d540a53f9b1fbef862f88ac.jpg

Tottenham have been kicked out of the Europa League after UEFA awarded their opponents Rennes a 3-0 triumph for postponing their final group game against the French side earlier this month.In early December, the match between Spurs and Rennes was postponed due to an outbreak of coronavirus in Tottenham's camp.Subsequently, despite comprehensive talks the two teams failed to reschedule the game, forcing UEFA to intervene in the matter.Europe's football governing body has handed all three points to Rennes as Antonio Conte's side's unilateral decision to postpone the match was considered a "forfeiture".In a statement, UEFA said the chairman of the UEFA Appeals Body has decided to declare the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League group stage match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Stade Rennais FC as "forfeited by Tottenham Hotspur FC". They are therefore deemed to have lost the match 0-3 in accordance with Annex J.3.1 to the Regulations of the UEFA Europa Conference League (2021/22 Season), the official statement added. The match was initially scheduled to be played on 9 December 2021.The result left Tottenham third in Group G, bringing an end to their campaign in the competition. Only the top two teams from each group make it to the next stage of the tournament.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

football, football, sport, tottenham, tottenham hotspur, sputnik, game, sport, sport, match, game, football match, football club, football game, football team