SHINee's Minho Gets Set For a Bit of 'Heartbreak' in Official MV Teaser
SHINee's Minho Gets Set For a Bit of 'Heartbreak' in Official MV Teaser
SM Entertainment has been tantalising K-Pop enthusiasts everywhere as it unveiled the music video teaser for the upcoming song from founding SHINee member, Minho, on 20 December.
2021-12-20T09:14+0000
2021-12-26T17:54+0000
k-pop
shinee
south korea
music
minho
SM Entertainment has been tantalising K-Pop enthusiasts everywhere as it unveiled the music video teaser for the upcoming song from founding SHINee member, Minho, on 20 December. Choi Min-ho, better known to his army of fans as Minho, has had a busy year which started with his resuming duties with SHINee - the band he debuted with in May 2008 - as well as putting in a guest appearance in 'Lovestruck in the City' and participating in the 'Law of the Jungle - Pioneers' TV show.The 30-year-old native of Incheon is now topping this off with his solo single 'Heartbreak' which boasts stunning visuals and a retro atmosphere. This is Minho's second solo release after the success of ‘I’m Home’ which he released in April 2019, a month before he took time out to do his mandatory military service. Minho, who graduated as an arts and culture film major from Konkuk University in 2015, has also recently been announced as the male lead in the upcoming Netflix K-Drama ‘The Fabulous’, together with South Korean actress Chae Soo-bin. SHINee's member will play Ji Woo-min, a freelance photo editor, known for his outstanding looks. 'Heartbreak' and its music video will be out on 21 December and Shinee's fans - officially known as Shawols - have been unable to contain their excitement on Twitter.
k-pop, shinee, south korea, music, minho

SHINee's Minho Gets Set For a Bit of 'Heartbreak' in Official MV Teaser

09:14 GMT 20.12.2021 (Updated: 17:54 GMT 26.12.2021)
© Photo : SHINee/ TwitterSHINee's Minho Gets Set For a Bit of 'Heartbreak' in Official MV Teaser
SHINee's Minho Gets Set For a Bit of 'Heartbreak' in Official MV Teaser - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
© Photo : SHINee/ Twitter
Martha Yiling
The K-Pop superstar, affectionately known by his nickname 'Flaming Charisma', is getting ready to wring the hearts of all his millions of adoring fans with a new digital single.
SM Entertainment has been tantalising K-Pop enthusiasts everywhere as it unveiled the music video teaser for the upcoming song from founding SHINee member, Minho, on 20 December.
Choi Min-ho, better known to his army of fans as Minho, has had a busy year which started with his resuming duties with SHINee - the band he debuted with in May 2008 - as well as putting in a guest appearance in 'Lovestruck in the City' and participating in the 'Law of the Jungle - Pioneers' TV show.
SHINee's Member Key Serves Retro Futuristic Vibes in New MV 'Bad Love'
27 September, 10:49 GMT
SHINee’s Member Key Serves Retro Futuristic Vibes in New MV ‘Bad Love’
27 September, 10:49 GMT
The 30-year-old native of Incheon is now topping this off with his solo single 'Heartbreak' which boasts stunning visuals and a retro atmosphere. This is Minho's second solo release after the success of ‘I’m Home’ which he released in April 2019, a month before he took time out to do his mandatory military service.
Minho, who graduated as an arts and culture film major from Konkuk University in 2015, has also recently been announced as the male lead in the upcoming Netflix K-Drama ‘The Fabulous’, together with South Korean actress Chae Soo-bin. SHINee's member will play Ji Woo-min, a freelance photo editor, known for his outstanding looks.
'Heartbreak' and its music video will be out on 21 December and Shinee's fans - officially known as Shawols - have been unable to contain their excitement on Twitter.
