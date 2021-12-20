Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/russian-scientists-come-up-with-new-way-to-improve-5g-1091662863.html
Russian Scientists Come Up With New Way to Improve 5G
Russian Scientists Come Up With New Way to Improve 5G
Specialists from Saratov State University have created a unique material for 5G networks. According to the scientists involved in the project, the brand new development will increase the efficiency of data reception and transmission by suppressing interference.
2021-12-20T09:29+0000
2021-12-20T09:30+0000
russia
5g
saratov state university
science
tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091489522_0:72:2047:1223_1920x0_80_0_0_bff8b98fc728c7729c124ee1ffd31cbd.jpg
The research was published in the journal Applied Physics Letters.Electromagnetic radiation absorption non-reflective materials are widely used in modern communication systems. As the SSU scientists explained, these types of materials are applied to suppress interference caused by a large number of antennas operating on the same frequency.The vast majority of such materials on the market are designed to work with radiation in decimetre and centimetre ranges. However, the new 5G wireless device operates in the millimetre range, and, as the researchers say, works hundreds of times faster than previous generations.The new composite is said to increase the efficiency of reception and transmission equipment by reducing interference. The tests have shown the new material performs at a high level.The SSU scientists highlighted that there is no analogue to the material developed, which is capable of working with millimetre-length waves. A technique for magnetron sputtering was used to create the coating.The study was supported by the Russian Foundation for Basic Research under project No. 20-07-00929. In the future, the scientific team intends to improve the new material as well as develop vacuum microelectronics devices based on it.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091489522_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_869255f826d7a556137342b9d73dfb75.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, 5g, saratov state university, science, tech

Russian Scientists Come Up With New Way to Improve 5G

09:29 GMT 20.12.2021 (Updated: 09:30 GMT 20.12.2021)
CC BY 2.0 / Ivan Radic / Cell tower and transparent 5G textCell tower and transparent 5G text
Cell tower and transparent 5G text - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Ivan Radic / Cell tower and transparent 5G text
Subscribe
Specialists from Saratov State University have created a unique material for 5G networks. According to the scientists involved in the project, the brand new development will increase the efficiency of data reception and transmission by suppressing interference.
The research was published in the journal Applied Physics Letters.

Electromagnetic radiation absorption non-reflective materials are widely used in modern communication systems. As the SSU scientists explained, these types of materials are applied to suppress interference caused by a large number of antennas operating on the same frequency.
The vast majority of such materials on the market are designed to work with radiation in decimetre and centimetre ranges. However, the new 5G wireless device operates in the millimetre range, and, as the researchers say, works hundreds of times faster than previous generations.
© Photo : Victoria Viktorova/Saratov State UniversityAndrei Starodubov, Senior Researcher of the Tailored Materials Laboratory.
Andrei Starodubov, Senior Researcher of the Tailored Materials Laboratory. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
Andrei Starodubov, Senior Researcher of the Tailored Materials Laboratory.
© Photo : Victoria Viktorova/Saratov State University
The new composite is said to increase the efficiency of reception and transmission equipment by reducing interference. The tests have shown the new material performs at a high level.

"We have developed a composite film made of silicon and aluminium which is to be applied to quartz glass. The film is about 100 times thinner than human hair. The coating reduces the power of reflected radiation more than 10-fold and decreases the power of radiation passed through it by 3-4 times", Andrei Starodubov, senior researcher from the Tailored Materials Laboratory said.

The SSU scientists highlighted that there is no analogue to the material developed, which is capable of working with millimetre-length waves. A technique for magnetron sputtering was used to create the coating.
The study was supported by the Russian Foundation for Basic Research under project No. 20-07-00929. In the future, the scientific team intends to improve the new material as well as develop vacuum microelectronics devices based on it.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:29 GMTRussian Scientists Come Up With New Way to Improve 5G
09:23 GMTUniforms Off: NYPD Rookie Performs Lap Dance for Her Lieutenant, Causing Investigation - Video
09:03 GMTUS Hospitals Overwhelmed and Not Ready for Influx of Omicron Patients, Reports Say
09:02 GMTPanama Papers Leak: B-Town Star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Summoned for Allegedly Stashing Wealth Abroad
08:57 GMTDC 3rd Graders Reportedly Made to Reenact Holocaust, Told It's 'Because Jews Ruined Christmas'
08:47 GMTNATO Should Stop Escalation to Prevent Possible Military Response From Russia, Diplomat Says
08:34 GMTPM Johnson Reportedly Warned of No-Confidence Vote If Measures to Tackle Omicron Introduced
08:24 GMTIranian FM: JCPOA Talks in Vienna to Resume After Christmas Holidays
08:03 GMTLiverpool Boss Klopp Rips Into Referee Paul Tierney After Reds' Controversial Draw Against Spurs
07:54 GMTAlgeria is Perhaps Palestinians' Most Loyal Ally - Here's Why
07:26 GMTIsrael Bans Travel to US Amid Omicron Strain Concerns
07:00 GMTMoscow Needs Urgent Response From US on Security Guarantee Proposals, Deputy FM Says
06:53 GMTBlast From the Past: Live Torpedo From Historic WWII Battle Found in Norway
06:49 GMTElon Musk Says Will Pay More Than $11 Billion in Taxes in 2021
06:46 GMTBoJo Reportedly 'Clears His Diary' for Urgent Monday COVID Meetings Amid Surge of Cases
06:25 GMTNorwegian Foreign Minister Calls Russia's Security Proposals to US, NATO 'Completely Unrealistic'
05:14 GMTJapanese Space Tourists Yusaku Maezawa, Yozo Hirano Successfully Return to Earth
05:13 GMTGOP Preparing Avalanche of Investigations Against Biden Administration on All Fronts - Report
05:00 GMTBorrell Warns Against 'Excluding' Brussels From Security Talks With Russia
04:06 GMTPiers Morgan Finally Shares the Story Behind His 2009 Naked Promo for Burger King