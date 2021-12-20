Registration was successful!
Report: Trump Sues New York Attorney General to Stop Probe Into His Business Practices
Former US President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James as a means to stop her investigation into his business dealings, the New York Times reported on Monday.
The report said Trump is accusing the New York Attorney General of violating his constitutional rights and is asking a judge to agree to his motion and to halt the probe.James has been digging into Trump's real estate business for more than two years in an attempt to find evidence of wrongdoing. However, James can only file a lawsuit against Trump should any wrongdoing be found because it is a civil inquiry.James has said she plans to seek to get testimony from Trump under oath early next month, according to the report.James launched an investigation against Trump's business in March 2019 and is primarily looking into whether he defrauded lenders by inflating the value of his assets. Trump has said the alleged probe is a continuation of the political witch hunt against him.
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James as a means to stop her investigation into his business dealings, the New York Times reported on Monday.
The report said Trump is accusing the New York Attorney General of violating his constitutional rights and is asking a judge to agree to his motion and to halt the probe.
James has been digging into Trump's real estate business for more than two years in an attempt to find evidence of wrongdoing. However, James can only file a lawsuit against Trump should any wrongdoing be found because it is a civil inquiry.
US Judge Rejects Trump's Bid to Block Congress From Obtaining Tax Returns
US Judge Rejects Trump's Bid to Block Congress From Obtaining Tax Returns
14 December, 22:57 GMT
James has said she plans to seek to get testimony from Trump under oath early next month, according to the report.
James launched an investigation against Trump's business in March 2019 and is primarily looking into whether he defrauded lenders by inflating the value of his assets. Trump has said the alleged probe is a continuation of the political witch hunt against him.
