https://sputniknews.com/20211220/queen-elizabeth-ii-to-stay-at-windsor-castle-over-christmas---reports-1091677905.html

Queen Elizabeth II to Stay at Windsor Castle Over Christmas - Reports

Queen Elizabeth II to Stay at Windsor Castle Over Christmas - Reports

The UK’s Queen Elizabeth II will spend Christmas at Windsor Castle instead of her traditional holiday retreat, Sandringham, Sky News reported on Monday, citing Buckingham Palace.

2021-12-20T20:37+0000

2021-12-20T20:37+0000

2021-12-20T20:37+0000

queen elizabeth ii

christmas

buckingham palace

united kingdom

covid-19

windsor castle

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1e/1091154139_0:73:3071:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_0cfbb142f3435eb7ba567817a151ce30.jpg

The members of the UK royal family will also gather in Windsor for the holidays and necessary precautions will be taken, according to the broadcaster.Last week, The Mirror tabloid reported that the queen had canceled the annual pre-Christmas lunch due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.The monarch's health issues have caused her to recurrent hospital stays in the latter half of the year. She was also advised by doctors to cancel several trips and refrain from attending high-profile events, like the UN climate summit in Glasgow and Remembrance Day commemoration.

windsor castle

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

queen elizabeth ii, christmas, buckingham palace, united kingdom, covid-19, windsor castle