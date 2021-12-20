https://sputniknews.com/20211220/prosecution-calls-maxwell-sophisticated-predator-in-closing-arguments-ahead-of-verdict-1091679578.html

Prosecution Calls Maxwell 'Sophisticated Predator' in Closing Arguments Ahead of Verdict

Prosecution Calls Maxwell 'Sophisticated Predator' in Closing Arguments Ahead of Verdict

Former British socialite Maxwell is nearing the end of her highly scandalous trial in which she is charged with six counts based on alleged grooming four adolescent females between the early 1990s and early 2000s.

In a closing statement on Monday, US federal prosecutors told jurors that Ghislaine Maxwell was a "sophisticated predator" who victimized young girls with her "partner," the late financier-turned-pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, The New York Post reported from the courtroom.For allegedly assisting Epstein in preying on female minors, the prosecutor said it was "time to hold [Maxwell] accountable.""When you’re with someone for 11 years, you know what they like," she added, recalling how the couple dated for numerous years.The prosecution described in great detail how Maxwell and Epstein allegedly preyed on vulnerable young girls, such as the four accusers who testified at the trial — Jane, Kate, Carolyn, and Annie Farmer — by establishing a "pyramid scheme of abuse." Maxwell allegedly groped three of the women's breasts while they were teenagers, according to three of the victims.According to reports from the trial, the prosecutor stated that she will provide eight reasons to prove Maxwell's guilt, including the "playbook" she used to entice underage females for Epstein's abuse.Prosecutors also claimed that money motivated Maxwell, citing the fact that Epstein allegedly sent $30 million to his alleged madam over the years.As proof of Maxwell's guilt, Moe brought out the alleged "madam's" handwritten phone directory, or "little black book," which reportedly listed the names of several of the accusers, and the prosecution pointed out that this very book is one piece of the main evidence which "proves to you that Maxwell is guilty."The prosecutor dismissed the defense's claim that Maxwell was only an "employee" of Epstein, portraying her instead as the "lady of the house" who developed a lengthy, detailed cleaning handbook for his employees, supervising their vacations and pay.Moreover, prior to the closing statements, earlier in the day, federal prosecutors released a batch of new evidence, including video of a 2005 raid on Jeffrey Epstein's Florida estate.Defense Argues Maxwell Is 'Scapegoat' for Epstein TrialIn their closing statement, the lawyers for Maxwell, who will turn 60 on December 25, rejected the charges, claiming that the government is using her as a scapegoat for Epstein, who apparently committed suicide in prison a month after his arrest on sex-trafficking charges in August 2019.The lawyer stressed to the jury that her client is an "innocent woman wrongfully accused of crimes she did not commit," adding that Maxwell "is not Jeffrey Epstein."Menninger attempted to refute the prosecution's claim that Maxwell was the "right hand" of the sex creep. She claimed the government was attempting to demonize her client by portraying her as a cross between "Cruella de Vil and 'The Devil Wears Prada.'"The defense concluded its closing argument by telling the jury that Maxwell is only on trial because of her relationship with Epstein.In its rebuttal to the defense, Assistant District Attorney Maurene Comey of the government prosecution said that the alleged victims who testified before the court "would have told way better lies," if they were there for a quick buck and wanted to frame Maxwell.Earlier in the trial, according to reports, Ghislaine Maxwell's defense team submitted a request asking the judge to refer to their client as "Ms. Maxwell" when instructing the jury on the legal subtleties they should be aware of before deliberation.The presiding Judge Alison Nathan reportedly wants the trial to be concluded before Christmas Day, as she delivered a charge to the jury outlining the factors they must consider when deciding whether Maxwell is guilty or whether the prosecutors failed to meet their burden of proof.However, after deliberating for approximately 50 minutes, the jury was unable to reach a conclusion. The jury will reassemble at 9 am on Tuesday to resume their deliberations.

