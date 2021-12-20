https://sputniknews.com/20211220/poll-biden-popularity-falls-more-than-half-of-us-voters-disapprove-of-his-record-1091674336.html
Poll: Biden Popularity Falls, More Than Half of US Voters Disapprove of His Record
President Joe Biden’s popularity has fallen to record low levels with more than half the of US voters disapproving of his performance so far and 44% disapproving very strongly, a new PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll revealed on Monday.
Some 55% of Americans disapproved of Biden’s record through his year in office, including 44% who said they strongly disapproved, the poll said. Those figures show a 20% increase in Biden’s disapproval rating since he succeeded former President Donald Trump last January.Only 41% of the public now approves of Biden’s track record as president, the poll said. His popularity has held up strongly among registered Democrats and registered Republicans have always overwhelmingly rejected him and the poll showed no significant change in those patterns,Biden’s main fall in credibility has come from the independent, centrist voters who played the key role in getting him elected over Trump, the poll said. Two-thirds of independents now disapprove, including half who strongly disapprove. Both figures are 30% higher than last January, the poll added.PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist Poll carried out the poll from December 11 through December 13 among 1,400 US adults with a 4% margin of error.
President Joe Biden's popularity has fallen to record low levels with more than half the of US voters disapproving of his performance so far and 44% disapproving very strongly, a new PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll revealed on Monday.
PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist Poll carried out the poll from December 11 through December 13 among 1,400 US adults with a 4% margin of error.