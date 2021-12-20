Piers Morgan Finally Shares the Story Behind His 2009 Naked Promo for Burger King
04:06 GMT 20.12.2021 (Updated: 04:07 GMT 20.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Jordan StraussIn this Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 file photo, Piers Morgan arrives at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif
© AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
Morgan speaks frequently in the media on high-profile issues with sometimes controversial claims. Previously, the TV presenter has repeatedly judged the physical appearance of the Kardashian sisters, and slammed model Emily Ratakovsky for having bad taste after a nude photoshoot in which she was photographed pregnant.
It has been almost 13 years now, but UK TV host Piers Morgan decided to recall and reveal that his steamy fireplace photograph was a hoax.
It was not his body after all, and one may assume that for all this time, which feels like ages, Morgan has presumed everybody was curious.
For a wildcat 2009 Burger King commercial, the former Good Morning Britain anchor was famously photographed in a semi-nude stance. Piers was pictured reclining seductively on the floor in front of a raging fireplace, a golden Burger King pendant dangling from his neck.
@piersmorgan you're Burger King, right? pic.twitter.com/VbOBQgHv7Q— winniedunbar (@winniedunbar) May 8, 2017
Only a little red cloth covered his private parts, while Morgan, with a playful look and a spartan body, looked down the camera.
"Burger King paid me an obscene amount of money for a tongue-in-cheek advertising campaign in which I posed like Burt Reynolds, semi-naked, lying by a roaring fire and wearing a big medallion, to promote a new fragrance called Flame that supposedly exuded an aroma of flame-grilled beef," Morgan wrote in his Daily Mail column.
The journalist claimed that women all across the world "drooled over my surprisingly ripped torso."
"But I can finally now confess it wasn’t really my body – it was a male model named Grant Clarke," he admitted.
That's it, then. The mystery is solved, Morgan turned out not to be the Greek gods' ambassador from Mount Olympus, so as usual, we can go back to looking forward to new episodes of the TV presenter's battles in defense of free speech.