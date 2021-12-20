https://sputniknews.com/20211220/photo-bojo--co-were-chilling-in-downing-st-garden-when-brits-were-supposed-to-be-in-1st-lockdown-1091656277.html

Photo: Bojo & Co Were Chilling in Downing St. Garden When Brits Were Supposed to Be in 1st Lockdown

Photo: Bojo & Co Were Chilling in Downing St. Garden When Brits Were Supposed to Be in 1st Lockdown

Watch: Photo of Johnson And Group of People Gathered in Downing Street Garden Released Media

2021-12-20T02:32+0000

2021-12-20T02:32+0000

2021-12-20T02:32+0000

uk

boris johnson

downing street

living restrictions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091656664_0:70:3071:1797_1920x0_80_0_0_79e0e54f108baac4717ebc73f45fd78f.jpg

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff were photographed on a terrace and in the garden of the PM's residence at 10 Downing Street at a time when Brits were told to stay at home and comply with social distancing rules, a newly released picture shows.The photo, published by The Guardian, was reportedly taken at a time of strict coronavirus-related restrictions in May 2020, when British authorities urged people to maintain a two-meter distance even during outdoor meetings. Gatherings of more than two people were prohibited and face-to-face meetings at workplaces were allowed only if "absolutely necessary". Schools, cafes and pubs were closed.The people sitting nearby Johnson were said to be wife Carrie, reportedly holding their newborn baby, and some staff members. All of them seemingly did not bother to “observe social distance."In total, according to the publication, there were up to 19 people on the terrace and nearby.The prime minister's office's spokesman said the photo merely shows a "meeting of employees."“In the summer months, Downing Street staff regularly use the garden for some meetings. On 15 May 2020, the prime minister held a series of meetings throughout the afternoon, including briefly with the then health and care secretary and his team in the garden following a press conference,” the spokesman told The Guardian. “The prime minister’s wife lives in No 10 and therefore also legitimately uses the garden."The picture was published after the newspaper reported last week about the little party at the residence, but Downing Street denied that it took place.Johnson’s approval rating has recently fallen to 29 percent after media speculated that a Christmas party was held at the PM's residence on 18 December last year and 40-50 people attended the event.

https://sputniknews.com/20211218/simon-case-quits-xmas-partygate-probe-amid-reports-of-lockdown-rules-breach-at-his-own-office-1091620396.html

TruePatriot OF course they did. The know it's a scamdemic and had no need for the dictatorial and tyrannical policies they pronounced. 1

Wayne Gabler So much for the X-Mass charter flight to Orgy Island. 0

3

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

uk, boris johnson, downing street, living restrictions