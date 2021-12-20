Registration was successful!
Photo: Bojo & Co Were Chilling in Downing St. Garden When Brits Were Supposed to Be in 1st Lockdown
Photo: Bojo & Co Were Chilling in Downing St. Garden When Brits Were Supposed to Be in 1st Lockdown
Watch: Photo of Johnson And Group of People Gathered in Downing Street Garden Released Media
2021-12-20T02:32+0000
2021-12-20T02:32+0000
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff were photographed on a terrace and in the garden of the PM's residence at 10 Downing Street at a time when Brits were told to stay at home and comply with social distancing rules, a newly released picture shows.The photo, published by The Guardian, was reportedly taken at a time of strict coronavirus-related restrictions in May 2020, when British authorities urged people to maintain a two-meter distance even during outdoor meetings. Gatherings of more than two people were prohibited and face-to-face meetings at workplaces were allowed only if "absolutely necessary". Schools, cafes and pubs were closed.The people sitting nearby Johnson were said to be wife Carrie, reportedly holding their newborn baby, and some staff members. All of them seemingly did not bother to “observe social distance."In total, according to the publication, there were up to 19 people on the terrace and nearby.The prime minister's office's spokesman said the photo merely shows a "meeting of employees."“In the summer months, Downing Street staff regularly use the garden for some meetings. On 15 May 2020, the prime minister held a series of meetings throughout the afternoon, including briefly with the then health and care secretary and his team in the garden following a press conference,” the spokesman told The Guardian. “The prime minister’s wife lives in No 10 and therefore also legitimately uses the garden."The picture was published after the newspaper reported last week about the little party at the residence, but Downing Street denied that it took place.Johnson’s approval rating has recently fallen to 29 percent after media speculated that a Christmas party was held at the PM's residence on 18 December last year and 40-50 people attended the event.
https://sputniknews.com/20211218/simon-case-quits-xmas-partygate-probe-amid-reports-of-lockdown-rules-breach-at-his-own-office-1091620396.html
OF course they did. The know it's a scamdemic and had no need for the dictatorial and tyrannical policies they pronounced.
1
So much for the X-Mass charter flight to Orgy Island.
0
uk, boris johnson, downing street, living restrictions

Photo: Bojo & Co Were Chilling in Downing St. Garden When Brits Were Supposed to Be in 1st Lockdown

02:32 GMT 20.12.2021
© REUTERS / DYLAN MARTINEZBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street 10 to meet with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, in London, Britain December 16, 2021.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street 10 to meet with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, in London, Britain December 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
© REUTERS / DYLAN MARTINEZ
Alexandra Kashirina
All materials
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and members of his office have come under fire for violating restrictive COVID-19 measures imposed during the most difficult period of the coronavirus pandemic.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff were photographed on a terrace and in the garden of the PM's residence at 10 Downing Street at a time when Brits were told to stay at home and comply with social distancing rules, a newly released picture shows.
The photo, published by The Guardian, was reportedly taken at a time of strict coronavirus-related restrictions in May 2020, when British authorities urged people to maintain a two-meter distance even during outdoor meetings. Gatherings of more than two people were prohibited and face-to-face meetings at workplaces were allowed only if "absolutely necessary". Schools, cafes and pubs were closed.
The people sitting nearby Johnson were said to be wife Carrie, reportedly holding their newborn baby, and some staff members. All of them seemingly did not bother to “observe social distance."
In total, according to the publication, there were up to 19 people on the terrace and nearby.
The prime minister's office's spokesman said the photo merely shows a "meeting of employees."
“In the summer months, Downing Street staff regularly use the garden for some meetings. On 15 May 2020, the prime minister held a series of meetings throughout the afternoon, including briefly with the then health and care secretary and his team in the garden following a press conference,” the spokesman told The Guardian. “The prime minister’s wife lives in No 10 and therefore also legitimately uses the garden."
The annual Downing Street Christmas tree is pictured outside 10 Downing Street, in central London on December 1, 2021. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2021
Simon Case Quits Xmas ‘Partygate' Probe Amid Reports Of Lockdown Rules Breach at His Own Office
18 December, 05:44 GMT
The picture was published after the newspaper reported last week about the little party at the residence, but Downing Street denied that it took place.
Johnson’s approval rating has recently fallen to 29 percent after media speculated that a Christmas party was held at the PM's residence on 18 December last year and 40-50 people attended the event.
OF course they did. The know it's a scamdemic and had no need for the dictatorial and tyrannical policies they pronounced.
TruePatriot
20 December, 05:42 GMT1
So much for the X-Mass charter flight to Orgy Island.
Wayne Gabler
20 December, 06:04 GMT
