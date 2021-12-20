Photo: Bojo & Co Were Chilling in Downing St. Garden When Brits Were Supposed to Be in 1st Lockdown

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff were photographed on a terrace and in the garden of the PM's residence at 10 Downing Street at a time when Brits were told to stay at home and comply with social distancing rules, a newly released picture shows.The photo, published by The Guardian, was reportedly taken at a time of strict coronavirus-related restrictions in May 2020, when British authorities urged people to maintain a two-meter distance even during outdoor meetings. Gatherings of more than two people were prohibited and face-to-face meetings at workplaces were allowed only if "absolutely necessary". Schools, cafes and pubs were closed.The people sitting nearby Johnson were said to be wife Carrie, reportedly holding their newborn baby, and some staff members. All of them seemingly did not bother to “observe social distance."In total, according to the publication, there were up to 19 people on the terrace and nearby.The prime minister's office's spokesman said the photo merely shows a "meeting of employees."“In the summer months, Downing Street staff regularly use the garden for some meetings. On 15 May 2020, the prime minister held a series of meetings throughout the afternoon, including briefly with the then health and care secretary and his team in the garden following a press conference,” the spokesman told The Guardian. “The prime minister’s wife lives in No 10 and therefore also legitimately uses the garden."The picture was published after the newspaper reported last week about the little party at the residence, but Downing Street denied that it took place.Johnson’s approval rating has recently fallen to 29 percent after media speculated that a Christmas party was held at the PM's residence on 18 December last year and 40-50 people attended the event.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and members of his office have come under fire for violating restrictive COVID-19 measures imposed during the most difficult period of the coronavirus pandemic.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff were photographed on a terrace and in the garden of the PM's residence at 10 Downing Street at a time when Brits were told to stay at home and comply with social distancing rules, a newly released picture shows.
The photo, published by The Guardian, was reportedly taken at a time of strict coronavirus-related restrictions in May 2020, when British authorities urged people to maintain a two-meter distance even during outdoor meetings. Gatherings of more than two people were prohibited and face-to-face meetings at workplaces were allowed only if "absolutely necessary". Schools, cafes and pubs were closed.
The people sitting nearby Johnson were said to be wife Carrie, reportedly holding their newborn baby, and some staff members. All of them seemingly did not bother to “observe social distance."
In total, according to the publication, there were up to 19 people on the terrace and nearby.
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 | BREAKING: Boris Johnson has been pictured with wine and cheese alongside his wife and up to 17 staff in the Downing Street garden - while the U.K. was in LOCKDOWN. But Downing Street say they were working
The prime minister's office's spokesman said the photo merely shows a "meeting of employees."
“In the summer months, Downing Street staff regularly use the garden for some meetings. On 15 May 2020, the prime minister held a series of meetings throughout the afternoon, including briefly with the then health and care secretary and his team in the garden following a press conference,” the spokesman told The Guardian. “The prime minister’s wife lives in No 10 and therefore also legitimately uses the garden."