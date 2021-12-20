Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/pentagon-spox-says-its-not-in-dods-purview-to-ensure-that-santa-is-vaccinated-1091678737.html
Pentagon SPOX Says It's Not in DoD's Purview to Ensure That Santa Is Vaccinated
Pentagon SPOX Says It's Not in DoD's Purview to Ensure That Santa Is Vaccinated
While Omicron continues its rapid spread, it remains a mystery as to whether Santa got a vaccine shot, and if he did, one can only guess which vaccine he... 20.12.2021, Sputnik International
Department of Defense press secretary John Kirby said during a press briefing on Monday that it was not the competence of the agency to ensure that Santa Claus is vaccinated against COVID-19.However, he assured that Pentagon assets that will be tracking the white-bearded man will be.Last week, the US Army announced that 98% of active-duty forces have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Many of those unvaccinated have requests pending for religious exemptions, though none have been granted so far.
us, john kirby, department of defense, christmas, pentagon, santa, viral

Pentagon SPOX Says It's Not in DoD's Purview to Ensure That Santa Is Vaccinated

22:30 GMT 20.12.2021 (Updated: 22:31 GMT 20.12.2021)
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Washington.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
- Sputnik International
Asya Geydarova
Editor
All materialsWrite to the author
While Omicron continues its rapid spread, it remains a mystery as to whether Santa got a vaccine shot, and if he did, one can only guess which vaccine he decided to get.
Department of Defense press secretary John Kirby said during a press briefing on Monday that it was not the competence of the agency to ensure that Santa Claus is vaccinated against COVID-19.
However, he assured that Pentagon assets that will be tracking the white-bearded man will be.

Responding to a reporter who asked whether the "NORAD Tracks Santa" program will be able to go ahead with the COVID-19 surge, “We have all kinds of capability…and [Santa] will be safe.”

Last week, the US Army announced that 98% of active-duty forces have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Many of those unvaccinated have requests pending for religious exemptions, though none have been granted so far.
