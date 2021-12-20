https://sputniknews.com/20211220/pentagon-spox-says-its-not-in-dods-purview-to-ensure-that-santa-is-vaccinated-1091678737.html

Pentagon SPOX Says It's Not in DoD's Purview to Ensure That Santa Is Vaccinated

Department of Defense press secretary John Kirby said during a press briefing on Monday that it was not the competence of the agency to ensure that Santa Claus is vaccinated against COVID-19.However, he assured that Pentagon assets that will be tracking the white-bearded man will be.Last week, the US Army announced that 98% of active-duty forces have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Many of those unvaccinated have requests pending for religious exemptions, though none have been granted so far.

