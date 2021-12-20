https://sputniknews.com/20211220/pentagon-spox-says-its-not-in-dods-purview-to-ensure-that-santa-is-vaccinated-1091678737.html
Pentagon SPOX Says It's Not in DoD's Purview to Ensure That Santa Is Vaccinated
Pentagon SPOX Says It's Not in DoD's Purview to Ensure That Santa Is Vaccinated
While Omicron continues its rapid spread, it remains a mystery as to whether Santa got a vaccine shot, and if he did, one can only guess which vaccine he... 20.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-20T22:30+0000
2021-12-20T22:30+0000
2021-12-20T22:31+0000
us
john kirby
department of defense
christmas
pentagon
santa
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083129907_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_989e7648df64f3a6ab06afe98d48e876.jpg
Department of Defense press secretary John Kirby said during a press briefing on Monday that it was not the competence of the agency to ensure that Santa Claus is vaccinated against COVID-19.However, he assured that Pentagon assets that will be tracking the white-bearded man will be.Last week, the US Army announced that 98% of active-duty forces have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Many of those unvaccinated have requests pending for religious exemptions, though none have been granted so far.
Patricia William
Herpes cure Testimony I was diagnosed with Genital Herpes for the past 2 years and I have been searching for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform of a lady who was cured from Diabetes with doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal medicine including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through his email, after much discussion and a few questions he prepared Herbal medicine and asked for my address. I received the Herbal medicine 3 days later and with his prescription I drank the Herbal medicine for 21 days. After concluding the herbal medicine I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed Negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. Contact doctor Ahmed and be cured. email him on; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or send him a whatsapp text +14436204203. He has Herbal cure for Diabetes, Hepatitis, Heart diseases. Hypertension, Strokes and Liver disease, Fibroid, Cancer, Asthma, Leukemia, Epilepsy, Menopause diseases
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Asya Geydarova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
Asya Geydarova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083129907_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_664ec2f466956dba2e40d24b1a273bcf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Asya Geydarova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
us, john kirby, department of defense, christmas, pentagon, santa, viral
Pentagon SPOX Says It's Not in DoD's Purview to Ensure That Santa Is Vaccinated
22:30 GMT 20.12.2021 (Updated: 22:31 GMT 20.12.2021)
While Omicron continues its rapid spread, it remains a mystery as to whether Santa got a vaccine shot, and if he did, one can only guess which vaccine he decided to get.
Department of Defense press secretary John Kirby said during a press briefing on Monday that it was not the competence of the agency to ensure that Santa Claus is vaccinated against COVID-19.
However, he assured that Pentagon assets that will be tracking the white-bearded man will be.
Responding to a reporter who asked whether the "NORAD Tracks Santa" program will be able to go ahead with the COVID-19 surge, “We have all kinds of capability…and [Santa] will be safe.”
Last week, the US Army announced that 98% of active-duty forces have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Many of those unvaccinated have requests pending for religious exemptions
, though none have been granted so far.