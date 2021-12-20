https://sputniknews.com/20211220/panama-papers-leak-b-town-star-aishwarya-rai-bachchan-summoned-for-allegedly-stashing-wealth-abroad-1091661061.html

Panama Papers Leak: B-Town Star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Summoned for Allegedly Stashing Wealth Abroad

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the daughter-in-law of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, was summoned by the economic intelligence agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Monday in connection with the Panama Papers leak, the news agency ANI has reported, citing sources.The actress has been called in for questioning over allegations of stashing wealth abroad after her name appeared in the Panama Papers.The ED had earlier registered a money laundering case against the actress under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.She was reportedly summoned for questioning earlier as well but had sought time twice.Several Indian politicians, industrialists, and celebrities were named in the leaked financial records reviewed and published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

