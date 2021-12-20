Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/panama-papers-leak-b-town-star-aishwarya-rai-bachchan-summoned-for-allegedly-stashing-wealth-abroad-1091661061.html
Panama Papers Leak: B-Town Star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Summoned for Allegedly Stashing Wealth Abroad
Panama Papers Leak: B-Town Star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Summoned for Allegedly Stashing Wealth Abroad
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the daughter-in-law of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, was summoned by the economic intelligence agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Monday in connection with the Panama Papers leak, the news agency ANI has reported, citing sources.
2021-12-20T09:02+0000
2021-12-20T09:02+0000
bollywood
actress
law enforcement
panama
amitabh bachchan
bollywood
panama papers
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091662181_0:118:2821:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_220ab3da3e9c259cb0e64356451b117a.jpg
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the daughter-in-law of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, was summoned by the economic intelligence agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Monday in connection with the Panama Papers leak, the news agency ANI has reported, citing sources.The actress has been called in for questioning over allegations of stashing wealth abroad after her name appeared in the Panama Papers.The ED had earlier registered a money laundering case against the actress under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.She was reportedly summoned for questioning earlier as well but had sought time twice.Several Indian politicians, industrialists, and celebrities were named in the leaked financial records reviewed and published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091662181_90:0:2821:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_52aa0931c6f16aa9eaf0e398c0a4aa6d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bollywood, actress, law enforcement, panama, amitabh bachchan, bollywood, panama papers, india

Panama Papers Leak: B-Town Star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Summoned for Allegedly Stashing Wealth Abroad

09:02 GMT 20.12.2021
© AP Photo / Joel C RyanFILE - In this May 19, 2019 file photo, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Hidden Life' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Rai Bachchan turns 48 on Nov. 1.
FILE - In this May 19, 2019 file photo, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Hidden Life' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Rai Bachchan turns 48 on Nov. 1. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
© AP Photo / Joel C Ryan
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
The Panama Papers is a sprawling investigation spanning millions of documents, stolen and leaked to the media in 2016, from the Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca. The leak revealed many of the world's rich and powerful had set up offshore accounts and shell companies to avoid taxes. Over 300 Indians were said to be named in this case.
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the daughter-in-law of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, was summoned by the economic intelligence agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Monday in connection with the Panama Papers leak, the news agency ANI has reported, citing sources.
The actress has been called in for questioning over allegations of stashing wealth abroad after her name appeared in the Panama Papers.
The ED had earlier registered a money laundering case against the actress under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
She was reportedly summoned for questioning earlier as well but had sought time twice.
Several Indian politicians, industrialists, and celebrities were named in the leaked financial records reviewed and published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:29 GMTRussian Scientists Come Up With New Way to Improve 5G
09:23 GMTUniforms Off: NYPD Rookie Performs Lap Dance for Her Lieutenant, Causing Investigation - Video
09:03 GMTUS Hospitals Overwhelmed and Not Ready for Influx of Omicron Patients, Reports Say
09:02 GMTPanama Papers Leak: B-Town Star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Summoned for Allegedly Stashing Wealth Abroad
08:57 GMTDC 3rd Graders Reportedly Made to Reenact Holocaust, Told It's 'Because Jews Ruined Christmas'
08:47 GMTNATO Should Stop Escalation to Prevent Possible Military Response From Russia, Diplomat Says
08:34 GMTPM Johnson Reportedly Warned of No-Confidence Vote If Measures to Tackle Omicron Introduced
08:24 GMTIranian FM: JCPOA Talks in Vienna to Resume After Christmas Holidays
08:03 GMTLiverpool Boss Klopp Rips Into Referee Paul Tierney After Reds' Controversial Draw Against Spurs
07:54 GMTAlgeria is Perhaps Palestinians' Most Loyal Ally - Here's Why
07:26 GMTIsrael Bans Travel to US Amid Omicron Strain Concerns
07:00 GMTMoscow Needs Urgent Response From US on Security Guarantee Proposals, Deputy FM Says
06:53 GMTBlast From the Past: Live Torpedo From Historic WWII Battle Found in Norway
06:49 GMTElon Musk Says Will Pay More Than $11 Billion in Taxes in 2021
06:46 GMTBoJo Reportedly 'Clears His Diary' for Urgent Monday COVID Meetings Amid Surge of Cases
06:25 GMTNorwegian Foreign Minister Calls Russia's Security Proposals to US, NATO 'Completely Unrealistic'
05:14 GMTJapanese Space Tourists Yusaku Maezawa, Yozo Hirano Successfully Return to Earth
05:13 GMTGOP Preparing Avalanche of Investigations Against Biden Administration on All Fronts - Report
05:00 GMTBorrell Warns Against 'Excluding' Brussels From Security Talks With Russia
04:06 GMTPiers Morgan Finally Shares the Story Behind His 2009 Naked Promo for Burger King