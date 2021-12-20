https://sputniknews.com/20211220/nato-should-stop-escalation-to-prevent-possible-military-response-from-russia-diplomat-says-1091662447.html

NATO Should Stop Escalation to Prevent Possible Military Response From Russia, Diplomat Says

NATO Should Stop Escalation to Prevent Possible Military Response From Russia, Diplomat Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO understands that it is impossible to constantly hit Russia's weak spots, dialogue is necessary, otherwise Moscow will have to give a... 20.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-20T08:47+0000

2021-12-20T08:47+0000

2021-12-20T08:47+0000

us

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105397/67/1053976718_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_251334ee858bdf9de18cae68b0ea009d.jpg

He stressed that the US will have to start negotiations with Russia and discuss the proposals put forward by Moscow. The draft agreements published by the Russian Foreign Ministry stipulate limiting troop, warship, and aircraft deployment, and request that NATO stop its expansion towards Russia's borders.It also prohibits the US and Russia from deploying intermediate and short-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other terms.

discoversci NATO is all about money... money money money... $$$$ They are desperate to keep their machinery rolling. In reality NATO is completely useless. It would be better to invest into medical equipment and R&D to help sick people or schools. Stupidity of EU leaders at its peak. Retards... 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, russia