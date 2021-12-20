Registration was successful!
NATO Should Stop Escalation to Prevent Possible Military Response From Russia, Diplomat Says
NATO Should Stop Escalation to Prevent Possible Military Response From Russia, Diplomat Says
08:47 GMT 20.12.2021
He stressed that the US will have to start negotiations with Russia and discuss the proposals put forward by Moscow. The draft agreements published by the Russian Foreign Ministry stipulate limiting troop, warship, and aircraft deployment, and request that NATO stop its expansion towards Russia's borders.

It also prohibits the US and Russia from deploying intermediate and short-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other terms.
NATO is all about money... money money money... $$$$ They are desperate to keep their machinery rolling. In reality NATO is completely useless. It would be better to invest into medical equipment and R&D to help sick people or schools. Stupidity of EU leaders at its peak. Retards...
NATO Should Stop Escalation to Prevent Possible Military Response From Russia, Diplomat Says

08:47 GMT 20.12.2021
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
A soldier at the Russian Army Festival in Moscow.
A soldier at the Russian Army Festival in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO understands that it is impossible to constantly hit Russia's weak spots, dialogue is necessary, otherwise Moscow will have to give a military response, Konstantin Gavrilov, who heads the Russian delegation at the arms control negotiations in Vienna, said on Monday.

"Everyone understands everything perfectly, the moment of truth is coming in relations between Russia and NATO. You cannot constantly hit Russia's weak spots, you need to be determined ... The conversation must be serious, and everyone in NATO understands very well, despite all the strength and power, that it is necessary to take concrete political steps, otherwise, the alternative is military-technical and military responses from Russia", Gavrilov told the broadcaster Rossiya 24.

He stressed that the US will have to start negotiations with Russia and discuss the proposals put forward by Moscow. The draft agreements published by the Russian Foreign Ministry stipulate limiting troop, warship, and aircraft deployment, and request that NATO stop its expansion towards Russia's borders.
It also prohibits the US and Russia from deploying intermediate and short-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other terms.
NATO is all about money... money money money... $$$$ They are desperate to keep their machinery rolling. In reality NATO is completely useless. It would be better to invest into medical equipment and R&D to help sick people or schools. Stupidity of EU leaders at its peak. Retards...
