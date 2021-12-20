https://sputniknews.com/20211220/nascar-driver-brandon-brown-fears-anti-biden-slogan-with-his-name-may-negatively-affect-his-career--1091667002.html

NASCAR Driver Brandon Brown Fears Anti-Biden Slogan With His Name May Negatively Affect His Career

In October, Brandon Brown won the Xfinity Series Championship Race in Talladega, Alabama. Little did he know that his post-race interview would inspire critics of the Joe Biden administration.

NASCAR driver Brandon Brown has opened up about being the "perpetrator" of the anti-Joe Biden chant "Let's Go Brandon!". Speaking to The New York Times, the 28-year-old revealed that it was initially funny how the slogan was used as an oath for "F**k Joe Biden", but admitted that he became uncomfortable as the chant became popular with critics of the president. Brown fears that his association with the chant may negatively affect his career.The 28-year-old admits he doesn't "know enough about politics" to form an opinion about the work of the Biden administration although he said that he was annoyed by the inflation, which has driven up the cost of fuel.Let's Go BrandonAt the beginning of October, Brandon Brown won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race in Talladega, Alabama. Moments after winning the race he gave an interview to an NBC sports reporter, Kelli Stavast. During the conversation people in the audience started chanting "F**k Joe Biden". Ms Stavast allegedly misheard them and said they were chanting "Let’s Go Brandon". WARNING: This video contains strong language.The interview became an internet joke, while the two slogans have become increasingly popular among conservatives and critics of the administration, who use them to express their dissatisfaction with the Democrat's policies.Concerts, sermons, major sporting events, anti-government protests – the slogans have been heard at different gatherings. It has also been used by Republican lawmakers and officials. Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently tweeted the slogan in a post about rising prices in the United States.Senator Ted Cruz was also recently filmed using the phrase…Even police officers were filmed saying the slogan.Most recently a pilot from Southwest Airlines was investigated for using the phrase while signing off.The chants, which supporters of the president and pundits deem offensive, come amid Joe Biden's low approval ratings. A CNBC All-America Economic survey showed that 41 percent approved of his performance during his first year in office. However, the poll showed declining support for the Democrat's policies on the economy and COVID-19.Only 37 percent back Joe Biden's economic agenda, compared to 56 percent who disapprove. The Democrat's unpopular decision to introduce a vaccine mandate for federal workers has apparently increased the disapproval of his policy, with 48 percent disliking the overall plan on the coronavirus, compared to 46 percent, who approve of it.

