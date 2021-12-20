Moscow Needs Urgent Response From US on Security Guarantee Proposals, Deputy FM Says
07:00 GMT 20.12.2021 (Updated: 07:30 GMT 20.12.2021)
Russian diplomats announced their proposals on 15 December, publishing the details on the Foreign Ministry's website on Friday.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has urged Washington to give an immediate response to the proposals for security guarantees, stressing that the situation surrounding Russia-US relations is difficult.
"I think that there will be no refusal [from the US] as such, but there will be an attempt to add all sorts of wishes, conditions, all sorts of additional ideas just to throw the ball over to our side", the diplomat said.
He noted that Washington will try to slow down the negotiation process, but stated that Moscow needs an answer as soon as possible because the situation continues to deteriorate.
The Russian Foreign Ministry published two draft agreements on security guarantees between the Russian Federation, the United States, and NATO last week. The first proposal, entitled "Treaty Between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Security Guarantees", proposes legally binding commitments by Moscow and Washington not to deploy weapons and forces in areas where they may be a threat to each other's national security.
It also stipulates that both sides won't send their ships or aircraft within striking distance of the other party, limits the deployment of intermediate and short-range missiles, and suggests that nuclear weapons already deployed are expected to be returned to their country of origin.
Moscow also demanded that NATO halts its eastward expansion towards Russia's borders and not to invite post-Soviet countries into the bloc, or create military bases on their territory.