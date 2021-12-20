Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/moscow-needs-urgent-response-from-us-on-security-guarantee-proposals-deputy-fm-says-1091660845.html
Moscow Needs Urgent Response From US on Security Guarantee Proposals, Deputy FM Says
Moscow Needs Urgent Response From US on Security Guarantee Proposals, Deputy FM Says
Russian diplomats announced their proposals on 15 December, publishing the details on the Foreign Ministry's website on Friday.
2021-12-20T07:00+0000
2021-12-20T07:30+0000
sergei ryabkov
us
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090868713_0:55:2000:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_034aecddc44b33e1c4c0ad51d85220d6.jpg
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has urged Washington to give an immediate response to the proposals for security guarantees, stressing that the situation surrounding Russia-US relations is difficult.He noted that Washington will try to slow down the negotiation process, but stated that Moscow needs an answer as soon as possible because the situation continues to deteriorate.The Russian Foreign Ministry published two draft agreements on security guarantees between the Russian Federation, the United States, and NATO last week. The first proposal, entitled "Treaty Between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Security Guarantees", proposes legally binding commitments by Moscow and Washington not to deploy weapons and forces in areas where they may be a threat to each other's national security. It also stipulates that both sides won't send their ships or aircraft within striking distance of the other party, limits the deployment of intermediate and short-range missiles, and suggests that nuclear weapons already deployed are expected to be returned to their country of origin.Moscow also demanded that NATO halts its eastward expansion towards Russia's borders and not to invite post-Soviet countries into the bloc, or create military bases on their territory.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090868713_306:0:1879:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_c2b79670b6923cdd41531f7c2ceb2ea5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergei ryabkov, us, russia

Moscow Needs Urgent Response From US on Security Guarantee Proposals, Deputy FM Says

07:00 GMT 20.12.2021 (Updated: 07:30 GMT 20.12.2021)
© AP PhotoIn this Sept. 17, 2017 file photo provided by the Polish Armed Forces General Command a tank takes part in the Dragon 17 exercise in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland.
In this Sept. 17, 2017 file photo provided by the Polish Armed Forces General Command a tank takes part in the Dragon 17 exercise in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
© AP Photo
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Russian diplomats announced their proposals on 15 December, publishing the details on the Foreign Ministry's website on Friday.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has urged Washington to give an immediate response to the proposals for security guarantees, stressing that the situation surrounding Russia-US relations is difficult.

"I think that there will be no refusal [from the US] as such, but there will be an attempt to add all sorts of wishes, conditions, all sorts of additional ideas just to throw the ball over to our side", the diplomat said.

He noted that Washington will try to slow down the negotiation process, but stated that Moscow needs an answer as soon as possible because the situation continues to deteriorate.
The Russian Foreign Ministry published two draft agreements on security guarantees between the Russian Federation, the United States, and NATO last week. The first proposal, entitled "Treaty Between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Security Guarantees", proposes legally binding commitments by Moscow and Washington not to deploy weapons and forces in areas where they may be a threat to each other's national security.
© Sputnik / Alexandr Vilf / Go to the photo bankIskander shorter-range missile systems at the military parade devoted to the 72nd anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, on the Red Square in Moscow.
Iskander shorter-range missile systems at the military parade devoted to the 72nd anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, on the Red Square in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
Iskander shorter-range missile systems at the military parade devoted to the 72nd anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, on the Red Square in Moscow.
© Sputnik / Alexandr Vilf
/
Go to the photo bank
It also stipulates that both sides won't send their ships or aircraft within striking distance of the other party, limits the deployment of intermediate and short-range missiles, and suggests that nuclear weapons already deployed are expected to be returned to their country of origin.
Moscow also demanded that NATO halts its eastward expansion towards Russia's borders and not to invite post-Soviet countries into the bloc, or create military bases on their territory.
1501101
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:03 GMTLiverpool Boss Klopp Rips Into Referee Paul Tierney After Reds' Controversial Draw Against Spurs
07:54 GMTAlgeria is Perhaps Palestinians' Most Loyal Ally - Here's Why
07:26 GMTIsrael Bans Travel to US Amid Omicron Strain Concerns
07:00 GMTMoscow Needs Urgent Response From US on Security Guarantee Proposals, Deputy FM Says
06:53 GMTBlast From the Past: Live Torpedo From Historic WWII Battle Found in Norway
06:49 GMTElon Musk Says Will Pay More Than $11 Billion in Taxes in 2021
06:46 GMTBoJo Reportedly 'Clears His Diary' for Urgent Monday COVID Meetings Amid Surge of Cases
06:25 GMTNorwegian Foreign Minister Calls Russia's Security Proposals to US, NATO 'Completely Unrealistic'
05:14 GMTJapanese Space Tourists Yusaku Maezawa, Yozo Hirano Successfully Return to Earth
05:13 GMTGOP Preparing Avalanche of Investigations Against Biden Administration on All Fronts - Report
05:00 GMTBorrell Warns Against 'Excluding' Brussels From Security Talks With Russia
04:06 GMTPiers Morgan Finally Shares the Story Behind His 2009 Naked Promo for Burger King
03:22 GMTBrain Cells in Petri Dish Learn to Play Pong in 5 Mins, Beating AI in Comparison, Study Shows
03:19 GMTBorrell Points to ‘Energy Dimension’ Existing in All That Concerns Russia, Ukraine
02:32 GMTPhoto: Bojo & Co Were Chilling in Downing St. Garden When Brits Were Supposed to Be in 1st Lockdown
02:32 GMTEx-Mossad Chief Cohen Shared Secret Info With Flight Attendant, Her Husband Claims - Report
01:51 GMTEgyptian Delegation Holds Talks With Palestinian Movements, Source Says
01:38 GMTEx-Democratic Presidential Candidate, Senator Elizabeth Warren Contracts COVID-19
01:11 GMTHillary Clinton Thanks Trump for Inspiring Her Thriller Book, While He's Up for 2024 Rematch
00:25 GMT‘Disaster’: Trump Again Blasts McConnell For Passing ‘Un-frastructure’ Bill, Raising Debt Ceiling