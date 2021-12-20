https://sputniknews.com/20211220/moldovagaz-fully-pays-to-russias-gazprom-for-december-gas-transit-1091669390.html

Moldovagaz Pays Russia's Gazprom in Full for December Gas Transit

The company Moldovagaz said on Monday that it had fully paid for gas imports for December to Russia's Gazprom.

Last month, Moldova faced a possible stop of gas supplies due to its debt, as the country owed Gazprom $433 million (or $709 million including overdue payments). On 22 November, Gazprom even issued a 48-hour notice demanding that Chisinau pay the money, but later agreed to wait for the payment.

