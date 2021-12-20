Moldovagaz Pays Russia's Gazprom in Full for December Gas Transit

Last month, Moldova faced a possible stop of gas supplies due to its debt, as the country owed Gazprom $433 million (or $709 million including overdue payments). On 22 November, Gazprom even issued a 48-hour notice demanding that Chisinau pay the money, but later agreed to wait for the payment.
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - The company Moldovagaz said on Monday that it had fully paid for gas imports for December to Russia's Gazprom.
"Moldovagaz transferred to PJSC Gazprom in full payment for natural gas consumed in the first half of December this year", the company said in a statement.
