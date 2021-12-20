Macron's Wife Threatens to Sue Those Who Spread Rumors About Her Alleged Gender Change

The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte, is ready to file a lawsuit against those who spread rumors that allege the French first lady was born as a male, according to BFM.TV.The first reports speculating that Brigitte Macron has changed her gender emerged in September, claiming that she was allegedly born under the male name Jean-Michel Tronier.Meanwhile, France heads towards its upcoming presidential election, due to take place in April 2022. Among those running for the post are right-wing leader Marine Le Pen for Rassemblement National, Yannick Jadot for the Green Party, Anne Hidalgo for the Socialist Party and Jean-Luc Mélenchon for La France Insoumise.President Macron hasn’t yet announced his bid, but the incumbent president is believed to be the likely winner of the election if he is to run, according to polls.
According to news website Numerama, this information first appeared in Faits & Documents magazine, which specializes in conspiracy theories.
