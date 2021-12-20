https://sputniknews.com/20211220/london-police-say-trying-to-get-the-details-of-attack-on-belarusian-embassy-1091673721.html

London Police Say Trying to 'Get The Details' of Attack on Belarusian Embassy

The British police told Sputnik on Monday that it is trying to confirm reports of an alleged attack on the Belarusian embassy in London on Sunday which, according to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, left one diplomat seriously injured.

Earlier, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that on Sunday evening a group of people damaged the facade of the embassy in Kensington and that their diplomats were physically attacked, with one of them requiring urgent medical attention.On Monday morning, the area around the Belarusian embassy in London was calm and no additional security measures were observed by a Sputnik correspondent visiting the site.However, traces of presumably white paint are visible on the facade above the entrance to the building.According to the embassy's statement, several attackers were arrested by the London diplomatic police and the UK charge d'affaires in Minsk had been summoned.Sputnik has also contacted the UK Foreign Office for comment.

