https://sputniknews.com/20211220/israel-bans-travel-to-us-amid-omicron-strain-concerns-1091661256.html

Israel Bans Travel to US Amid Omicron Strain Concerns

Israel Bans Travel to US Amid Omicron Strain Concerns

The country previously red-listed the UAE as well as several European nations, including France, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Finland, and Sweden, in an attempt to curb the pandemic.

2021-12-20T07:26+0000

2021-12-20T07:26+0000

2021-12-20T07:52+0000

us

israel

omicron covid strain

travel ban

coronavirus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091634474_0:0:3203:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_2e69ee59230b35a03447b528166145f0.jpg

Israel imposed new bans on Monday, restricting travel to the US, Italy, Belgium, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Canada, Switzerland, and Turkey.The measure is supposed to come into effect at midnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.Israeli citizens are not allowed to travel to red-listed countries without special permission from a so-called "Exception Committee". They will also be mandated to undergo a 7-day quarantine after they return, even if they are fully vaccinated.The new restrictions come after Israel closed its borders to foreigners last month and ceased travel to African countries in a bid to prevent the spread of the Omicron strain, which originated in South Africa. The new variant raised major concerns across the globe due to its high transmissibility rate because it has a high number of mutations (32).

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

us, israel, travel ban, coronavirus