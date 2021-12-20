Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/iranian-fm-jcpoa-talks-in-vienna-to-resume-after-christmas-holidays-1091661877.html
Iranian FM: JCPOA Talks in Vienna to Resume After Christmas Holidays
Iranian FM: JCPOA Talks in Vienna to Resume After Christmas Holidays
The accord, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by the Islamic Republic and the so-called P5+1 group. In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump withdrew the country from the pact, threatening its future.
2021-12-20T08:24+0000
2021-12-20T09:39+0000
iran
jcpoa
nuclear weapons
iran nuclear deal
nuclear programme
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/05/1091266264_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_68763caf3680cb9fdc410bbd4dcaf6a4.jpg
Talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will resume in Vienna after the Christmas holidays, Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry has said. Speaking at a press conference, the official said that the European Union's representative, Enrique Mora, will provide the details about when the new round of negotiations will start. The ministry's spokesman has criticised the United Kingdom for linking the progress of negotiations to the payment of its nearly $530 million debt to the Islamic Republic. In the 1970s, the sides struck a deal on the supply of 1,500 battle tanks to Iran. London delivered 185 fighting vehicles and refused to deliver more after the Western-backed shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, was overthrown during the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The International Court of Justice ruled that London should pay Tehran 400 million pounds, but the UK authorities have insisted they can’t repay the debt as it violates economic sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic."The British government only talks about repaying the debt, almost linking it to the progress of negotiations on [JCPOA]", said Saeed Khatibzadeh.His statement comes several days after the sides concluded the seventh round of talks on the Iran nuclear deal in the Austrian capital. Reports say the sides have agreed on the text of the new accord as well as installing security cameras at a key nuclear facility in the Islamic Republic.In 2015, following years of negotiations, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as Germany signed an accord with the Islamic Republic. Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Tehran was to scale back its nuclear programme, which the international community deemed was used for creating nuclear weapons, in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions and an arms embargo.In 2017, then-US President Donald Trump harshly criticised the agreement, which he described as the "worst deal ever". The Republican claimed that Tehran had been violating the accord despite the International Atomic Energy Agency saying that the Islamic Republic had honoured the pact.Despite warnings and criticism from other signatories, Trump withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018, prompting Tehran to renege on its commitments. His successor, Democrat Joe Biden, voiced a desire to revive the Iran nuclear deal, although the White House has pushed for more restrictions to be included in the agreement, amid pressure from its allies – Israel and Saudi Arabia – which have strained relations with Tehran.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/05/1091266264_434:0:3165:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_130d7862dbdad9afa0ba0638742b5379.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, jcpoa, nuclear weapons, iran nuclear deal, nuclear programme

Iranian FM: JCPOA Talks in Vienna to Resume After Christmas Holidays

08:24 GMT 20.12.2021 (Updated: 09:39 GMT 20.12.2021)
© REUTERS / EU DELEGATION IN VIENNAIran nuclear talks enter day five
Iran nuclear talks enter day five - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
© REUTERS / EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
The accord, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by the Islamic Republic and the so-called P5+1 group. In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump withdrew the country from the pact, threatening its future. The Biden administration is now working along with remaining signatories on restoring the agreement.
Talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will resume in Vienna after the Christmas holidays, Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry has said. Speaking at a press conference, the official said that the European Union's representative, Enrique Mora, will provide the details about when the new round of negotiations will start.

"There was a joint decision that now these negotiations are suspended, when the Christian holidays, Christmas will end, after that, on the basis of the announcement that Mora will make ... everyone will return", said Saeed Khatibzadeh.

The ministry's spokesman has criticised the United Kingdom for linking the progress of negotiations to the payment of its nearly $530 million debt to the Islamic Republic. In the 1970s, the sides struck a deal on the supply of 1,500 battle tanks to Iran. London delivered 185 fighting vehicles and refused to deliver more after the Western-backed shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, was overthrown during the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The International Court of Justice ruled that London should pay Tehran 400 million pounds, but the UK authorities have insisted they can’t repay the debt as it violates economic sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic.
"The British government only talks about repaying the debt, almost linking it to the progress of negotiations on [JCPOA]", said Saeed Khatibzadeh.
His statement comes several days after the sides concluded the seventh round of talks on the Iran nuclear deal in the Austrian capital. Reports say the sides have agreed on the text of the new accord as well as installing security cameras at a key nuclear facility in the Islamic Republic.
In 2015, following years of negotiations, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as Germany signed an accord with the Islamic Republic. Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Tehran was to scale back its nuclear programme, which the international community deemed was used for creating nuclear weapons, in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions and an arms embargo.
In 2017, then-US President Donald Trump harshly criticised the agreement, which he described as the "worst deal ever". The Republican claimed that Tehran had been violating the accord despite the International Atomic Energy Agency saying that the Islamic Republic had honoured the pact.
Despite warnings and criticism from other signatories, Trump withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018, prompting Tehran to renege on its commitments. His successor, Democrat Joe Biden, voiced a desire to revive the Iran nuclear deal, although the White House has pushed for more restrictions to be included in the agreement, amid pressure from its allies – Israel and Saudi Arabia – which have strained relations with Tehran.
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:29 GMTRussian Scientists Come Up With New Way to Improve 5G
09:23 GMTUniforms Off: NYPD Rookie Performs Lap Dance for Her Lieutenant, Causing Investigation - Video
09:03 GMTUS Hospitals Overwhelmed and Not Ready for Influx of Omicron Patients, Reports Say
09:02 GMTPanama Papers Leak: B-Town Star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Summoned for Allegedly Stashing Wealth Abroad
08:57 GMTDC 3rd Graders Reportedly Made to Reenact Holocaust, Told It's 'Because Jews Ruined Christmas'
08:47 GMTNATO Should Stop Escalation to Prevent Possible Military Response From Russia, Diplomat Says
08:34 GMTPM Johnson Reportedly Warned of No-Confidence Vote If Measures to Tackle Omicron Introduced
08:24 GMTIranian FM: JCPOA Talks in Vienna to Resume After Christmas Holidays
08:03 GMTLiverpool Boss Klopp Rips Into Referee Paul Tierney After Reds' Controversial Draw Against Spurs
07:54 GMTAlgeria is Perhaps Palestinians' Most Loyal Ally - Here's Why
07:26 GMTIsrael Bans Travel to US Amid Omicron Strain Concerns
07:00 GMTMoscow Needs Urgent Response From US on Security Guarantee Proposals, Deputy FM Says
06:53 GMTBlast From the Past: Live Torpedo From Historic WWII Battle Found in Norway
06:49 GMTElon Musk Says Will Pay More Than $11 Billion in Taxes in 2021
06:46 GMTBoJo Reportedly 'Clears His Diary' for Urgent Monday COVID Meetings Amid Surge of Cases
06:25 GMTNorwegian Foreign Minister Calls Russia's Security Proposals to US, NATO 'Completely Unrealistic'
05:14 GMTJapanese Space Tourists Yusaku Maezawa, Yozo Hirano Successfully Return to Earth
05:13 GMTGOP Preparing Avalanche of Investigations Against Biden Administration on All Fronts - Report
05:00 GMTBorrell Warns Against 'Excluding' Brussels From Security Talks With Russia
04:06 GMTPiers Morgan Finally Shares the Story Behind His 2009 Naked Promo for Burger King