Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/india-power-breakdown-in-jammu-as-electricity-department-employees-strike-against-privatisation-1091658677.html
India: Power Breakdown in Jammu as Electricity Department Employees Strike Against Privatisation
India: Power Breakdown in Jammu as Electricity Department Employees Strike Against Privatisation
India's Jammu region is witnessing a major power outage as thousands of employees from the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD) have gone on indefinite strike.
2021-12-20T11:27+0000
2021-12-20T11:27+0000
politics
politics
electricity
india
electricity
politics
jammu
jammu
electricity
electricity supply
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091666271_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c2ce62aa2c08c76c5baee6e10314f2c4.jpg
India's Jammu region is witnessing a major power outage as thousands of employees from the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD) have gone on indefinite strike.The strike was called by the Power Employees and Engineers Coordination Committee, an amalgam of all the associations under the umbrella of the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department.They are opposing the government's move to merge JKPDD into the Power Grid Corporation of India and the handing over of its assets to private companies.The JKPDD employees have decided not to carry out any repair and maintenance work until the government accepts their demands.They want a reversal of the government's decision to privatise assets, regularisation of daily wages for power employees, and the release of their salaries.Meanwhile, in order to restore electricity in the region, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has sought help from the military.In a letter to the Department of Military Affairs of the Federal Ministry of Defence, Raghav Langer, the divisional commissioner of Jammu, shared that due to the strike by electricity department personnel in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir essential services have been severely affected in the Jammu region."We would like to hereby requisition the Indian Army to assist in the restoration of the said essential services by provisioning manpower to man critical electricity stations and water supply sources", Langer stated. After the letter from Langer, the Indian Army has helped in restoring electricity in some areas.Yet, political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have reacted sharply over the request for the army to assist in restoring electricity. They slammed the administration for its "incompetence" and the inconvenience people are facing.Former state chief and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said: "The army has been called to operate the power infrastructure in the Jammu division of J&amp;K. There is no bigger admission of failure for a civilian administration than to call upon the army"."It means a total breakdown of governance has been accepted by the J&amp;K government", he added. The General Secretary of the People's Conference Party, Imran Reza, also added his voice to those criticising the administration, claiming that the strike has exposed its "incompetence and callousness"."On one hand, the livelihood of thousands of power sector employees is at stake. On the other hand, the survival of millions of citizens of J&amp;K", he said.
india
jammu
jammu and kashmir
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091666271_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ffd67a5a30076b629a1e10896c502958.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
politics, politics, electricity, india, electricity, politics, jammu, jammu, electricity, electricity supply, power, electricity blackout, politics, electricity supplies, electricity power crisis, jammu and kashmir, india

India: Power Breakdown in Jammu as Electricity Department Employees Strike Against Privatisation

11:27 GMT 20.12.2021
© AP Photo / Channi AnandA man carries his son on his shoulders as he walks by electric towers in Jammu, India (File)
A man carries his son on his shoulders as he walks by electric towers in Jammu, India (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
© AP Photo / Channi Anand
Subscribe
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
Around 20,000 employees from the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD) have been protesting since 18 December against the government's decision to merge the department into the Power Grid Corporation of India and the handing over of the firm's assets to private companies.
India's Jammu region is witnessing a major power outage as thousands of employees from the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD) have gone on indefinite strike.
The strike was called by the Power Employees and Engineers Coordination Committee, an amalgam of all the associations under the umbrella of the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department.
They are opposing the government's move to merge JKPDD into the Power Grid Corporation of India and the handing over of its assets to private companies.
The JKPDD employees have decided not to carry out any repair and maintenance work until the government accepts their demands.
They want a reversal of the government's decision to privatise assets, regularisation of daily wages for power employees, and the release of their salaries.
Meanwhile, in order to restore electricity in the region, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has sought help from the military.
In a letter to the Department of Military Affairs of the Federal Ministry of Defence, Raghav Langer, the divisional commissioner of Jammu, shared that due to the strike by electricity department personnel in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir essential services have been severely affected in the Jammu region.
"We would like to hereby requisition the Indian Army to assist in the restoration of the said essential services by provisioning manpower to man critical electricity stations and water supply sources", Langer stated.
After the letter from Langer, the Indian Army has helped in restoring electricity in some areas.
Yet, political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have reacted sharply over the request for the army to assist in restoring electricity. They slammed the administration for its "incompetence" and the inconvenience people are facing.
Former state chief and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said: "The army has been called to operate the power infrastructure in the Jammu division of J&K. There is no bigger admission of failure for a civilian administration than to call upon the army".
"It means a total breakdown of governance has been accepted by the J&K government", he added.
The General Secretary of the People's Conference Party, Imran Reza, also added his voice to those criticising the administration, claiming that the strike has exposed its "incompetence and callousness".
"On one hand, the livelihood of thousands of power sector employees is at stake. On the other hand, the survival of millions of citizens of J&K", he said.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:42 GMTSpurs Kicked Out of Europa Conference League After UEFA Hands Rennes 3-0 Win for Postponed Fixture
12:42 GMTWATCH Cop Tell Students 'If Police Take Bribe, It Gets the Job Done' in India's Uttar Pradesh
12:31 GMTDavid Frost Says His Resignation Was 'Absolutely Not About' BoJo's Leadership
12:23 GMTCIA Consultant: US 'Closer to Civil War' Than Most People Would Like to Believe
11:58 GMTNASCAR Driver Brandon Brown Fears Anti-Biden Slogan With His Name May Negatively Affect His Career
11:56 GMTAt Least 8 Reportedly Hospitalised After Car Incident Involving US Soldiers in Bavaria - Photos
11:43 GMTPoland Picks Contractors for Building Fences at Belarus Border
11:29 GMTUK Supreme Court Sends Venezuelan Gold Dispute Back to London Commercial Court
11:27 GMTIndia: Power Breakdown in Jammu as Electricity Department Employees Strike Against Privatisation
11:02 GMTDutch Prosecutors Insists MH17 Was Downed by Buk Missile From Donbass
10:59 GMTChinese Foreign Minister: Beijing Would Not Fear Confrontation With US
10:31 GMTHospital Units Across England May Close Due to Some NHS Personnel's Reluctance to Be Vaccinated
10:08 GMTKremlin: Deployment of Weapons Near Russia to Require Measures to Balance Situation
10:05 GMTIran Conducts Air Defence Drills Above Bushehr Nuclear Facility
09:51 GMTWhy FIFA and UEFA Are at Loggerheads Over New Version of Nations League Tournament
09:29 GMTRussian Scientists Come Up With New Way to Improve 5G
09:23 GMTUniforms Off: NYPD Rookie Performs Lap Dance for Her Lieutenant, Causing Investigation - Video
09:03 GMTUS Hospitals Overwhelmed and Not Ready for Influx of Omicron Patients, Reports Say
09:02 GMTPanama Papers Leak: B-Town Star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Summoned for Allegedly Stashing Wealth Abroad
08:57 GMTDC 3rd Graders Reportedly Made to Reenact Holocaust, Told It's 'Because Jews Ruined Christmas'