https://sputniknews.com/20211220/gop-washington-state-senator-doug-ericksen-dies-after-battling-covid-19-1091673635.html

GOP Washington State Senator Doug Ericksen Dies After Battling COVID-19

GOP Washington State Senator Doug Ericksen Dies After Battling COVID-19

GOP Washington State Senator Doug Ericksen Dies After Battling COVID-19

2021-12-20T16:42+0000

2021-12-20T16:42+0000

2021-12-20T16:58+0000

us

washington

senator

covid-19

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091674017_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_753d77f29d9fe14b010981d79f028d5f.jpg

Washington state Senator Doug Ericksen has died at the age of 52 following a long battle with the coronavirus, the state’s Senate Republican Caucus said.The conservative senator died on Friday, according to the statement.The statement did not disclose the cause or the place of death.

Patricia William

Diabetes breakthrough I have been diagnosed with diabetes for 4 years and I have been on insulin for a very long time which is not a total cure for diabetes. I came across a patients testimony who was cured from virginal infection with doctor Ahmed herbal medicine on a health blogger page when surfing the internet one faithful day including the doctor email address. I contacted the herbal specialist and after much discussion he sent the herbal medicine to me through delivery company which I received 3 days later and with the herbal specialist prescription I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days without insulin and today thanks to Almighty God I am cured from diabetes. Contact doctor Ahmed and be cured through his mail: drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or WhatsApp text on +14436204203 He has cure for, Herpes virus, Hepatitis, Heart disease Hypertension, Strokes and liver diseases. heart diseases and liver diseases

0