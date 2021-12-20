Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Police Respond to Hostage Situation in Paris
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/gop-washington-state-senator-doug-ericksen-dies-after-battling-covid-19-1091673635.html
GOP Washington State Senator Doug Ericksen Dies After Battling COVID-19
GOP Washington State Senator Doug Ericksen Dies After Battling COVID-19
GOP Washington State Senator Doug Ericksen Dies After Battling COVID-19
2021-12-20T16:42+0000
2021-12-20T16:58+0000
us
washington
senator
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091674017_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_753d77f29d9fe14b010981d79f028d5f.jpg
Washington state Senator Doug Ericksen has died at the age of 52 following a long battle with the coronavirus, the state’s Senate Republican Caucus said.The conservative senator died on Friday, according to the statement.The statement did not disclose the cause or the place of death.
Diabetes breakthrough I have been diagnosed with diabetes for 4 years and I have been on insulin for a very long time which is not a total cure for diabetes. I came across a patients testimony who was cured from virginal infection with doctor Ahmed herbal medicine on a health blogger page when surfing the internet one faithful day including the doctor email address. I contacted the herbal specialist and after much discussion he sent the herbal medicine to me through delivery company which I received 3 days later and with the herbal specialist prescription I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days without insulin and today thanks to Almighty God I am cured from diabetes. Contact doctor Ahmed and be cured through his mail: drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or WhatsApp text on +14436204203 He has cure for, Herpes virus, Hepatitis, Heart disease Hypertension, Strokes and liver diseases. heart diseases and liver diseases
0
1
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091674017_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_684add79d8a5a00b168ee3aef9a9ab9b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, washington, senator, covid-19

GOP Washington State Senator Doug Ericksen Dies After Battling COVID-19

16:42 GMT 20.12.2021 (Updated: 16:58 GMT 20.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / DAVID RYDERThe Washington State Capitol is seen behind protective fencing on January 20, 2021 in Olympia, United States. One Donald Trump supporter held a sign at an otherwise quiet capitol campus on Presidential Inauguration Day today.
The Washington State Capitol is seen behind protective fencing on January 20, 2021 in Olympia, United States. One Donald Trump supporter held a sign at an otherwise quiet capitol campus on Presidential Inauguration Day today. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / DAVID RYDER
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The news about the death of the Washington state senator comes weeks after it was announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 while in El Salvador.
Washington state Senator Doug Ericksen has died at the age of 52 following a long battle with the coronavirus, the state’s Senate Republican Caucus said.
The conservative senator died on Friday, according to the statement.
“We are heartbroken to share that our husband and father passed away on Friday, Dec. 17. Please keep our family in your prayers and thank you for continuing to respect our privacy in this extremely difficult time", his family said.
The statement did not disclose the cause or the place of death.
200120
Discuss
Popular comments
Diabetes breakthrough I have been diagnosed with diabetes for 4 years and I have been on insulin for a very long time which is not a total cure for diabetes. I came across a patients testimony who was cured from virginal infection with doctor Ahmed herbal medicine on a health blogger page when surfing the internet one faithful day including the doctor email address. I contacted the herbal specialist and after much discussion he sent the herbal medicine to me through delivery company which I received 3 days later and with the herbal specialist prescription I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days without insulin and today thanks to Almighty God I am cured from diabetes. Contact doctor Ahmed and be cured through his mail: drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or WhatsApp text on +14436204203 He has cure for, Herpes virus, Hepatitis, Heart disease Hypertension, Strokes and liver diseases. heart diseases and liver diseases
PWPatricia William
20 December, 19:59 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:10 GMTPoll: Biden Popularity Falls, More Than Half of US Voters Disapprove of His Record
17:05 GMTChinese Foreign Ministry Slams Trump for Calling Xi Jinping 'Killer'
16:51 GMTArmed Man Holds Two Women Hostage in Shop in Paris
16:49 GMTBeijing Accuses Washington of Manipulating Taiwan in an Attempt ‘to Control China’
16:45 GMTLondon Police Say Trying to 'Get The Details' of Attack on Belarusian Embassy
16:42 GMTGOP Washington State Senator Doug Ericksen Dies After Battling COVID-19
16:27 GMTReport: Trump Sues New York Attorney General to Stop Probe Into His Business Practices
16:20 GMTVideo: US Border Agent Grills Biden's Vaccine Mandate, Points at Possible Impact on Border Crisis
15:58 GMTTwilight of the GOATS? Messi and Ronaldo See Their Records Broken by Younger Athletes
15:50 GMTWHO: Evidence Shows Omicron Spreads Faster Than Other Variants, Affects Vaccinated, Recovered People
15:22 GMTRaab on Photo of 2020 BoJo Gathering With No 10 Staff Amid Lockdown: Rules Were Observed
15:18 GMTIndian Gay Couple Breaks Stereotype by Tying the Knot Despite Same-Sex Marriage Being Illegal
15:13 GMTRussia Expels Two German Diplomats
15:00 GMTSchumer Pledges to 'Do Something' on Biden Agenda Amid Manchin's Opposition to Build Back Better
14:31 GMTBillionaire Roman Abramovich Becomes Portuguese Citizen After Learning About Ancestors’ Heritage
14:27 GMTWorld Economic Forum Scheduled for Jan 2022 in Davos Postponed Over Omicron
13:59 GMT'You Know Nothing About Football': PSG Chief Leonardo Takes a Dig at Lionel Messi's Critics
13:38 GMTIndia Moves to Link Biometric Programme With Electoral Rolls Amid Surveillance Concerns
13:34 GMTBelarus Says Its Embassy in UK Has Been Attacked, One Diplomat Seriously Wounded
13:19 GMT What Does the US Government Do With Its Huge Stockpile of Cryptocurrencies?