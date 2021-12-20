https://sputniknews.com/20211220/gop-preparing-avalanche-of-investigations-against-biden-administration-on-all-fronts---report-1091657826.html

GOP Preparing Avalanche of Investigations Against Biden Administration on All Fronts - Report

2021-12-20T05:13+0000

House Republicans plan to launch a number of investigations against the current administration over several controversial issues, including the border crisis and Afghanistan, Axios reported on Sunday, citing obtained documents.According to the news outlet, the investigations aim to shift and deflect focus away from the 1/6 Commission, "a real-time probe of real violence, death, and looting in the Capitol".House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is reportedly preparing to send a number of "preservation notices" to departments throughout President Biden's office, requesting officials to retain documents related to the future Republican oversight hearings for:

