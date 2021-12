GOP Preparing Avalanche of Investigations Against Biden Administration on All Fronts - Report

Secret IRS Files. Investigative organisation ProPublica earlier released . Investigative organisation ProPublica earlier released documents from the IRS showing that a number of the richest billionaires in the US, including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Warren Buffett "pay little in income tax compared to their massive wealth".

NSA vs Tucker Carlson. Fox News host Tucker Carlson earlier accused the National Security Agency (NSA) of spying on his electronic communications for the purpose of shuttering his nightly political talk show. The agency denied the allegations, saying that it only carries out foreign intelligence operations and does not spy on Americans.

Parents Against Mask Mandate. In October, the National School Board Association (NSBA) had to apologise for a letter to the White House, where it called parents opposed to coronavirus-related restrictions potential "domestic terrorists". Attorney General Merrick Garland later announced plans to initiate an FBI probe into "threats of violence against school board members".

Border Crisis. The current administration has received severe backlash for its performance in border security, with record-breaking numbers of illegal immigrants that exceeded the previous year's rates by 161 percent in some areas. Many Republicans demand the removal of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and the replacement of Kamala Harris as Biden's border czar.

COVID-19 Pandemic. New controversy erupted after reports suggested that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), led by chief US medical adviser Anthony Fauci, was illegally funding coronavirus gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Withdrawal From Afghanistan. The hasty US evacuation from Afghanistan after the Taliban ultimately seized power in the country caused chaos in the capital. After a series of blasts, carried out by terrorists, and the death of several American servicemen and hundreds of locals, Republicans wanted to investigate the timing and decisions of the withdrawal.