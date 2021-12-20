https://sputniknews.com/20211220/eu-foreign-policy-chief-warns-against-excluding-brussels-from-security-talks-with-russia-1091658157.html

Borrell Warns Against 'Excluding' Brussels From Security Talks With Russia

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell claims that Moscow could try to exclude the European Union from talks on security guarantees.

He emphasised that any Russian action against Ukraine and its sovereignty would have serious consequences and expressed hope that the US will not allow Brussels to get excluded from talks on security.He recalled the Helsinki Final Act and the Paris Charter, as well as mechanisms and rules of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which, according to Borrell, must be used when engaging with Russia on issues of security.On Friday, Moscow published draft agreements between Russia, the United States and NATO on security guarantees. The proposals, if agreed to, would ban NATO from expanding in eastern Europe and prohibit the US and Russia from deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other terms.German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Sunday that NATO was going to discuss Russia's proposals on security guarantees this week.Borrell said in his Sunday blog post that he was going to revise the Strategic Compass, the EU's new defence strategy, and a new version will be presented next month.The security issue has surged in importance on the backdrop of the growing tensions around Ukraine, as reports claimed that Russia stands deployed troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion.Moscow has repeatedly blasted these accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

