Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Armed Man Who Took Two Female Hostages in Paris Releases One of Them
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/elon-musk-believes-web-30-today-more-marketing-buzzword-than-reality-1091677638.html
Elon Musk Believes Web 3.0 Today 'More Marketing Buzzword' Than Reality
Elon Musk Believes Web 3.0 Today 'More Marketing Buzzword' Than Reality
Web 3.0 (or Web3) is the upcoming third generation of the Internet likely based on blockchain technology, in which websites and apps will be able to process information almost like a human.
2021-12-20T21:44+0000
2021-12-20T21:44+0000
elon musk
business
tech
internet
world wide web
web
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091678215_0:206:3047:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_a6aa0002b153bd638fd8d54efb024787.jpg
Eccentric entrepreneur and technology pioneer Elon Musk took to Twitter on Monday to contemplate the past and the future of one of the greatest inventions in the history of mankind - yes, the Internet.Musk posted a TikTok of a 1995 discussion between Bill Gates and David Letterman, and asked rhetorically, "Given the almost unimaginable nature of the present, what will the future be?"In the short video cut from his guest appearance on the show to promote his new book and the then pinnacle of software technology, Windows 95, Gates introduces the Internet to Letterman, which was new and odd to most people at the time. After watching the clip, the TikTok user who recalled the interview connects Gates' and Letterman's conversation to "what’s happening now with Web3."Musk, on the other hand, expressed an opinion that it is too early to call the concept real, in an apparent response to the blogger in a TikTok.Currently, the Web 3.0 concept is based on the idea of a decentralized internet based on blockchain technology, which is used to power nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. The concept's supporters believe that today's internet is dominated by a few giant corporations, such as Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, and Facebook (now Meta). Instead, Web3 allows consumers to control their own data with a little help from machines.And many people in the comment section, like the creator of Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency most favored by the billionaire, agreed with Musk, because Web 3.0 is still in its early stages. Some believe it is not sufficiently developed yet to be regarded as fully real.Others, at the same time, noted the need to move towards the development of Web 3.0 in order to reduce the dependence of users on Big Tech. And some looked at the future through memes.However, the advocates of the concept's future do have a different perspective on Web 3.0's current state. They believe that the so-called Decentralized financial, or DeFi, applications, decentralized autonomous organizations, or DAOs, and the NFT space all show signs of Web3. But many computer scientists warn that as of today, there are still way too many unknowns to sift through in order to build a totally decentralized, seamless version of the internet in the way it will likely be in the future.And in the same 1995 interview with Letterman, computer pioneer Gates predicted the heyday of artificial intelligence technology, but admitted at that time that he had no idea how to make the leap to advance in that field, although he noted that the thought of an intelligent computer was a "very scary thought." 26 years later, Gates is still considered one of the prophets of the development of computer technology, but more and more recently he has noted that the further development of AI is both "promising and dangerous" for mankind.
https://sputniknews.com/20210929/do-nothing-musk-speaks-against-government-regulation-of-crypto-market-1089502239.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091678215_163:0:2894:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c9c2ad3b1236499ba537583d401b3fb3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, business, tech, internet, world wide web, web

Elon Musk Believes Web 3.0 Today 'More Marketing Buzzword' Than Reality

21:44 GMT 20.12.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Jernej Furman / WEB3 web 3.0 Thechnologies Stiftung
WEB3 web 3.0 Thechnologies Stiftung - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Jernej Furman /
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Web 3.0 (or Web3) is the upcoming third generation of the Internet likely based on blockchain technology, in which websites and apps will be able to process information almost like a human, using technologies such as machine learning, big data, decentralized ledger technology, and others.
Eccentric entrepreneur and technology pioneer Elon Musk took to Twitter on Monday to contemplate the past and the future of one of the greatest inventions in the history of mankind - yes, the Internet.
Musk posted a TikTok of a 1995 discussion between Bill Gates and David Letterman, and asked rhetorically, "Given the almost unimaginable nature of the present, what will the future be?"
In the short video cut from his guest appearance on the show to promote his new book and the then pinnacle of software technology, Windows 95, Gates introduces the Internet to Letterman, which was new and odd to most people at the time.
After watching the clip, the TikTok user who recalled the interview connects Gates' and Letterman's conversation to "what’s happening now with Web3."
Musk, on the other hand, expressed an opinion that it is too early to call the concept real, in an apparent response to the blogger in a TikTok.
"I’m not suggesting web3 is real – seems more marketing buzzword than reality right now – just wondering what the future will be like in 10, 20 or 30 years. 2051 sounds crazy futuristic!" Musk wrote in a subsequent post.
Currently, the Web 3.0 concept is based on the idea of a decentralized internet based on blockchain technology, which is used to power nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.
The concept's supporters believe that today's internet is dominated by a few giant corporations, such as Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, and Facebook (now Meta). Instead, Web3 allows consumers to control their own data with a little help from machines.
And many people in the comment section, like the creator of Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency most favored by the billionaire, agreed with Musk, because Web 3.0 is still in its early stages. Some believe it is not sufficiently developed yet to be regarded as fully real.
Others, at the same time, noted the need to move towards the development of Web 3.0 in order to reduce the dependence of users on Big Tech. And some looked at the future through memes.
However, the advocates of the concept's future do have a different perspective on Web 3.0's current state. They believe that the so-called Decentralized financial, or DeFi, applications, decentralized autonomous organizations, or DAOs, and the NFT space all show signs of Web3.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves Manhattan federal court after a hearing on his fraud settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
'Do Nothing': Musk Speaks Against Government Regulation of Crypto Market
29 September, 03:25 GMT
But many computer scientists warn that as of today, there are still way too many unknowns to sift through in order to build a totally decentralized, seamless version of the internet in the way it will likely be in the future.
And in the same 1995 interview with Letterman, computer pioneer Gates predicted the heyday of artificial intelligence technology, but admitted at that time that he had no idea how to make the leap to advance in that field, although he noted that the thought of an intelligent computer was a "very scary thought."
26 years later, Gates is still considered one of the prophets of the development of computer technology, but more and more recently he has noted that the further development of AI is both "promising and dangerous" for mankind.
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:01 GMTMacron's Wife Threatens to Sue Those Who Spread Rumors About Her Alleged Gender Change
21:44 GMTElon Musk Believes Web 3.0 Today 'More Marketing Buzzword' Than Reality
21:28 GMT'It Will Take Miracle For Democrats to Keep Control of Congress', Expert Says Following BBB's Demise
20:37 GMTQueen Elizabeth II to Stay at Windsor Castle Over Christmas - Reports
20:19 GMTMagnitude 6.2 Earthquake Shakes Northern California, USGS Reports
20:03 GMT’Oh, Don’t!’ Trump Tells Supporters He Got Vaccine Booster Shot, Warns Against Criticism
19:29 GMTTehran Says US Made No Proposals for Iran Nuclear Deal at Vienna Talks
19:19 GMTAs EU Pours Money Into Libya to Tackle Migration, is Bloc Ignoring Human Rights Abuses?
19:18 GMTJury Deliberations Begin in Trial of Ex-Minnesota Police Officer Who Killed Daunte Wright
19:13 GMTSaudi Royal Air Force Launching 'Specific and Precise' Strikes on Yemen's Sana'a Airport - Coalition
19:13 GMTTrump-Clinton 2024 Rematch May Cement Hillary's Reputation as a Three-Time Loser, Analyst Says
18:59 GMTUS Advises Citizens to Avoid Travel to Ukraine Due to 'Increased Threats From Russia'
18:48 GMTMetropolitan Police Arrest Man in Connection With Attack on Belarusian Embassy in London
18:39 GMTLame Duck Biden Ominous for Russia, China Conflict
18:12 GMTWhite House: US Ready to Engage in Diplomacy With Russia, Says Dialogue Must Be Based on Reciprocity
18:01 GMTRussia to React Proportionately If NATO Deploys Strike Weapons, Deputy FM Says
17:46 GMTRossiya Segodnya Head Kiselev Warns West Against Repeating Cuban Crisis in Situation With Ukraine
17:29 GMTWHO Offical Says Organisation to Be Ready to Inspect Sputnik V Production Site in February
17:10 GMTPoll: Biden Popularity Falls, More Than Half of US Voters Disapprove of His Record
17:05 GMTChinese Foreign Ministry Slams Trump for Calling Xi Jinping 'Killer'