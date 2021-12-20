Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/egyptian-delegation-holds-talks-with-palestinian-movements-source-says-1091656667.html
Egyptian Delegation Holds Talks With Palestinian Movements, Source Says
Egyptian Delegation Holds Talks With Palestinian Movements, Source Says
An Egyptian security services’ delegation has arrived in the Gaza Strip and met with the main Palestinian factions, the parties discussed de-escalation efforts, a source in one of the groups told Sputnik.
2021-12-20T01:51+0000
2021-12-20T01:51+0000
egypt
hamas
gaza strip
abdel fattah al-sisi
reconstruction
blockade
palestinians
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091656374_0:258:3085:1993_1920x0_80_0_0_612d941dd94f2f8cdb0f163c49b50561.jpg
"The Egyptian delegation of the security services met tonight [on Sunday] with the movements Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, separately," the source said, adding that the talks focused on three issues: the lifting the blockade, reconciliation, and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.Since 2007, the Gaza Strip has been under a blockade imposed by Egypt and Israel, which controls Gaza's airspace and territorial waters, as well as two of the three border crossing points. The third border checkpoint is controlled by Egypt.Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi announced in May that his country was going to allocate $500 million for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.In October, a Hamas delegation visited Egypt to meet with intelligence officials. After the talks, Cairo reportedly promised to to ease movement through the Rafah crossing and initiate reconstruction.
egypt
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091656374_155:0:2884:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_54b75e3cd7546de4b117c41b6d0bac04.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
egypt, hamas, gaza strip, abdel fattah al-sisi, reconstruction, blockade, palestinians

Egyptian Delegation Holds Talks With Palestinian Movements, Source Says

01:51 GMT 20.12.2021
© REUTERS / MOHAMMED SALEMPalestinians take part in a rally marking the 34th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City, December 17, 2021.
Palestinians take part in a rally marking the 34th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City, December 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
© REUTERS / MOHAMMED SALEM
Subscribe
GAZA (Sputnik) - An Egyptian security services’ delegation has arrived in the Gaza Strip and met with the main Palestinian factions, the parties discussed de-escalation efforts, a source in one of the groups told Sputnik.
"The Egyptian delegation of the security services met tonight [on Sunday] with the movements Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, separately," the source said, adding that the talks focused on three issues: the lifting the blockade, reconciliation, and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.
Since 2007, the Gaza Strip has been under a blockade imposed by Egypt and Israel, which controls Gaza's airspace and territorial waters, as well as two of the three border crossing points. The third border checkpoint is controlled by Egypt.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi announced in May that his country was going to allocate $500 million for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.
In October, a Hamas delegation visited Egypt to meet with intelligence officials. After the talks, Cairo reportedly promised to to ease movement through the Rafah crossing and initiate reconstruction.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:51 GMTEgyptian Delegation Holds Talks With Palestinian Movements, Source Says
01:38 GMTEx-Democratic Presidential Candidate, Senator Elizabeth Warren Contracts COVID-19
01:11 GMTHillary Clinton Thanks Trump for Inspiring Her Thriller Book, While He's Up for 2024 Rematch
00:25 GMT‘Disaster’: Trump Again Blasts McConnell For Passing ‘Un-frastructure’ Bill, Raising Debt Ceiling
YesterdayTrump 'Would Like' a 2024 Rematch With 'Crooked' Clinton, Says It's 'Obvious' Biden Not in Charge
YesterdayFauci Contradicts VP Harris Comments, Says Scientists ‘Warned About COVID-19 Variants’
YesterdayKast Concedes Defeat to Boric in Chile’s Presidential Runoff
YesterdayEverybody Hates Joe: Fellow Democrats Attack Manchin for Effectively Killing BBB Bill
YesterdayLaw Professor Proposes to ‘Edit’ First & Second Amendments Due to ‘Anachronistic Focus on Arms’
YesterdayVideos: Police Detain Over 50 Protesters Against COVID-19 Restrictions in Brussels - Reports
YesterdayChinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai Denies Making Sexual Assault Accusations
YesterdayBodybuilder Who Has Two Sex Doll 'Wives' Found 'Lover' in Ashtray – Media
YesterdayGerman Defence Chief Demands That ‘Aggressors’ Not Be Allowed to Go Shopping on Champs-Elysees
YesterdayTrump Claims China Has to Pay Trillions of Dollars of Reparations for COVID Pandemic
YesterdayTrump Speaks Against Boycotting 2022 Winter Olympics in China
YesterdayLithuania Ready to Send Lethal Weapons to Ukraine
YesterdaySenior German Lawmaker Says Nord Stream 2 Not Just Economic Project
YesterdayLiz Truss to Replace Frost in Negotiations With EU on Northern Ireland Protocol
YesterdayMoscow's Security Proposals May Kickstart Dialogue With NATO, But Will Require Flexibility - Experts
YesterdayEx-CIA Agent Calls on Washington to ‘Honestly Assess’ How US Has Contributed to Russia Tensions