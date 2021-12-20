https://sputniknews.com/20211220/egyptian-delegation-holds-talks-with-palestinian-movements-source-says-1091656667.html

Egyptian Delegation Holds Talks With Palestinian Movements, Source Says

Egyptian Delegation Holds Talks With Palestinian Movements, Source Says

An Egyptian security services’ delegation has arrived in the Gaza Strip and met with the main Palestinian factions, the parties discussed de-escalation efforts, a source in one of the groups told Sputnik.

2021-12-20T01:51+0000

2021-12-20T01:51+0000

2021-12-20T01:51+0000

egypt

hamas

gaza strip

abdel fattah al-sisi

reconstruction

blockade

palestinians

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091656374_0:258:3085:1993_1920x0_80_0_0_612d941dd94f2f8cdb0f163c49b50561.jpg

"The Egyptian delegation of the security services met tonight [on Sunday] with the movements Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, separately," the source said, adding that the talks focused on three issues: the lifting the blockade, reconciliation, and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.Since 2007, the Gaza Strip has been under a blockade imposed by Egypt and Israel, which controls Gaza's airspace and territorial waters, as well as two of the three border crossing points. The third border checkpoint is controlled by Egypt.Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi announced in May that his country was going to allocate $500 million for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.In October, a Hamas delegation visited Egypt to meet with intelligence officials. After the talks, Cairo reportedly promised to to ease movement through the Rafah crossing and initiate reconstruction.

egypt

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

egypt, hamas, gaza strip, abdel fattah al-sisi, reconstruction, blockade, palestinians