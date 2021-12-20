https://sputniknews.com/20211220/dutch-prosecutors-insists-mh17-was-downed-by-buk-missile-from-donbass-1091666031.html

Dutch Prosecutors Insists MH17 Was Downed by Buk Missile From Donbass

Dutch Prosecutors Insists MH17 Was Downed by Buk Missile From Donbass

The Dutch prosecutor’s office insists that the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 was downed by a Buk missile from the Pervomayskoye settlement controlled by Donbas militia, prosecutor Thijs Berger said on Monday.

2021-12-20T11:02+0000

2021-12-20T11:02+0000

2021-12-20T11:12+0000

netherlands

mh17

mh17 crash investigation

joint investigation team (jit)

donbass

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102786/15/1027861550_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_cfe47647e5953bfae33741afb77ea7c8.jpg

Russian testimony was added to the MH17 crash case to balance the dossier, Berger added.Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crashed on 17 July 2014 in eastern Ukraine while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people on board (most of them Dutch citizens) were killed. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region, where the plane was shot down, have blamed each other for the incident.Following the deadly crash, the US and EU immediately put the blame on Moscow and imposed sanctions against Russia.The investigation into the crash is being conducted by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT). The international group of investigators claims that the plane was downed by a Buk missile belonging to the Russian Armed Forces, something Moscow categorically denies. Russia launched its own investigation and provided the JIT with evidence, including radar data, showing that the plane had been shot down by a Ukrainian Buk missile.However, all of that information was ignored by the investigators.The MH17 court accused Russians Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky, and Oleg Pulatov, as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko of causing the plane crash.

discoversci Dutch prosecutors are nothing but sociopaths. Very very dangerous people, tightly connected to dirty elites. Criminals par excellence. 0

1

netherlands

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

netherlands, mh17, mh17 crash investigation, joint investigation team (jit), donbass