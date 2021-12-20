Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/dutch-prosecutors-insists-mh17-was-downed-by-buk-missile-from-donbass-1091666031.html
Dutch Prosecutors Insists MH17 Was Downed by Buk Missile From Donbass
Dutch Prosecutors Insists MH17 Was Downed by Buk Missile From Donbass
The Dutch prosecutor’s office insists that the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 was downed by a Buk missile from the Pervomayskoye settlement controlled by Donbas militia, prosecutor Thijs Berger said on Monday.
2021-12-20T11:02+0000
2021-12-20T11:12+0000
netherlands
mh17
mh17 crash investigation
joint investigation team (jit)
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102786/15/1027861550_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_cfe47647e5953bfae33741afb77ea7c8.jpg
Russian testimony was added to the MH17 crash case to balance the dossier, Berger added.Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crashed on 17 July 2014 in eastern Ukraine while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people on board (most of them Dutch citizens) were killed. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region, where the plane was shot down, have blamed each other for the incident.Following the deadly crash, the US and EU immediately put the blame on Moscow and imposed sanctions against Russia.The investigation into the crash is being conducted by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT). The international group of investigators claims that the plane was downed by a Buk missile belonging to the Russian Armed Forces, something Moscow categorically denies. Russia launched its own investigation and provided the JIT with evidence, including radar data, showing that the plane had been shot down by a Ukrainian Buk missile.However, all of that information was ignored by the investigators.The MH17 court accused Russians Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky, and Oleg Pulatov, as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko of causing the plane crash.
Dutch prosecutors are nothing but sociopaths. Very very dangerous people, tightly connected to dirty elites. Criminals par excellence.
0
1
netherlands
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102786/15/1027861550_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_88b89efe5577d71707f777990758279d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
netherlands, mh17, mh17 crash investigation, joint investigation team (jit), donbass

Dutch Prosecutors Insists MH17 Was Downed by Buk Missile From Donbass

11:02 GMT 20.12.2021 (Updated: 11:12 GMT 20.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Australian, Malaysian and Dutch investigators examine pieces of the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 plane, near the village of Rossipne, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine
 Australian, Malaysian and Dutch investigators examine pieces of the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 plane, near the village of Rossipne, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
© AP Photo /
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - The Dutch prosecutor’s office insists that Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in 2014 was downed by a Buk missile from the Pervomayskoye settlement controlled by the Donbass militia, Prosecutor Thijs Berger said on Monday.
Russian testimony was added to the MH17 crash case to balance the dossier, Berger added.
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crashed on 17 July 2014 in eastern Ukraine while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people on board (most of them Dutch citizens) were killed.
Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region, where the plane was shot down, have blamed each other for the incident.
Following the deadly crash, the US and EU immediately put the blame on Moscow and imposed sanctions against Russia.
© Sputnik / Andrei SteninRescuers seen at the site of the MH17 plane crash in Ukraine. File photo
Rescuers seen at the site of the MH17 plane crash in Ukraine. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
Rescuers seen at the site of the MH17 plane crash in Ukraine. File photo
© Sputnik / Andrei Stenin
The investigation into the crash is being conducted by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT). The international group of investigators claims that the plane was downed by a Buk missile belonging to the Russian Armed Forces, something Moscow categorically denies.
Russia launched its own investigation and provided the JIT with evidence, including radar data, showing that the plane had been shot down by a Ukrainian Buk missile.
However, all of that information was ignored by the investigators.
The MH17 court accused Russians Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky, and Oleg Pulatov, as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko of causing the plane crash.
030000
Discuss
Popular comments
Dutch prosecutors are nothing but sociopaths. Very very dangerous people, tightly connected to dirty elites. Criminals par excellence.
discoversci
20 December, 14:05 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:02 GMTDutch Prosecutors Insists MH17 Was Downed by Buk Missile From Donbass
10:59 GMTChinese Foreign Minister: Beijing Would Not Fear Confrontation With US
10:31 GMTHospital Units Across England May Close Due to Some NHS Personnel's Reluctance to Be Vaccinated
10:08 GMTKremlin: Deployment of Weapons Near Russia to Require Measures to Balance Situation
10:05 GMTIran Conducts Air Defence Drills Above Bushehr Nuclear Facility
09:51 GMTWhy FIFA and UEFA Are at Loggerheads Over New Version of Nations League Tournament
09:29 GMTRussian Scientists Come Up With New Way to Improve 5G
09:23 GMTUniforms Off: NYPD Rookie Performs Lap Dance for Her Lieutenant, Causing Investigation - Video
09:03 GMTUS Hospitals Overwhelmed and Not Ready for Influx of Omicron Patients, Reports Say
09:02 GMTPanama Papers Leak: B-Town Star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Summoned for Allegedly Stashing Wealth Abroad
08:57 GMTDC 3rd Graders Reportedly Made to Reenact Holocaust, Told It's 'Because Jews Ruined Christmas'
08:47 GMTNATO Should Stop Escalation to Prevent Possible Military Response From Russia, Diplomat Says
08:34 GMTPM Johnson Reportedly Warned of No-Confidence Vote If Measures to Tackle Omicron Introduced
08:24 GMTIranian FM: JCPOA Talks in Vienna to Resume After Christmas Holidays
08:03 GMTLiverpool Boss Klopp Rips Into Referee Paul Tierney After Reds' Controversial Draw Against Spurs
07:54 GMTAlgeria is Perhaps Palestinians' Most Loyal Ally - Here's Why
07:26 GMTIsrael Bans Travel to US Amid Omicron Strain Concerns
07:00 GMTMoscow Needs Urgent Response From US on Security Guarantee Proposals, Deputy FM Says
06:53 GMTBlast From the Past: Live Torpedo From Historic WWII Battle Found in Norway
06:49 GMTElon Musk Says Will Pay More Than $11 Billion in Taxes in 2021