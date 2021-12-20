Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/disaster-trump-again-blasts-mcconnell-for-passing-un-frastructure-bill-raising-debt-ceiling-1091655502.html
‘Disaster’: Trump Again Blasts McConnell For Passing ‘Un-frastructure’ Bill, Raising Debt Ceiling
‘Disaster’: Trump Again Blasts McConnell For Passing ‘Un-frastructure’ Bill, Raising Debt Ceiling
‘Disaster’: Trump Again Blasts McConnell For Passed Infrastructure Bill, Raised Debt Ceiling
2021-12-20T00:25+0000
2021-12-20T00:25+0000
donald trump
mitch mcconnell
us
infrastructure bill
debt ceiling
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1f/1082500119_0:0:3095:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_ea392b3e41c375ea137f8e2d2498e6a8.jpg
Former US President Donald Trump has urged the GOP to “get a new leader,” calling fellow party member, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), a “disaster”.He criticized the $1.2 billion infrastructure bill, passed in the Senate and signed by President Biden last month, claiming that only nine percent of the spending in the bill would actually go towards infrastructure.Meanwhile, the bill has been described as allocating between 46 to 80 percent of its cost to infrastructure, depending on how the latter is defined. The plan includes new schools, airports, roads, modernizing energy and utility systems, introducing industrial innovations, improving Internet services and orienting the country's infrastructure towards green technologies.Trump also slammed McConnell for compromising with Democrats over the debt ceiling.The much-debated draft law on voting reform, also known as the For The People Act, was approved in the House of Representatives in August this year, but Republicans in the Senate have blocked the bill several times.The legislation involves a number of changes intended to simplify voting procedures as a measure to attract broader segments of society to the electoral process. The bill, at the same time, is viewed by some Republicans as a threat to election integrity.
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/democrats-fume-over-manchins-resistance-to-bidens-build-back-better-bill-1091611061.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1f/1082500119_364:0:3095:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4861dd25173b05e8473975f24eb229b1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, mitch mcconnell, us, infrastructure bill, debt ceiling

‘Disaster’: Trump Again Blasts McConnell For Passing ‘Un-frastructure’ Bill, Raising Debt Ceiling

00:25 GMT 20.12.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUESenate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters after the Senate Republican lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters after the Senate Republican lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Trump has been constantly attacking Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, mostly for his failure to block bills on raising the national debt and infrastructure.
Former US President Donald Trump has urged the GOP to “get a new leader,” calling fellow party member, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), a “disaster”.

“Mitch McConnell is a disaster. The Republicans have to get a new leader. Mitch McConnell allowed this to happen. The ‘un-frastructure’ bill, I call it ‘un-frastructure,’ not infrastructure,” Trump said on “Sunday Morning Futures”.

He criticized the $1.2 billion infrastructure bill, passed in the Senate and signed by President Biden last month, claiming that only nine percent of the spending in the bill would actually go towards infrastructure.
Meanwhile, the bill has been described as allocating between 46 to 80 percent of its cost to infrastructure, depending on how the latter is defined. The plan includes new schools, airports, roads, modernizing energy and utility systems, introducing industrial innovations, improving Internet services and orienting the country's infrastructure towards green technologies.
Trump also slammed McConnell for compromising with Democrats over the debt ceiling.

“So what’s happening is we had a thing called the debt ceiling. And he could have used that to win everything. And he chose not to,” Trump said. “And we have a bigger problem because they have a so-called voting rights bill, which is voting rights for Democrats, because Republicans will never be elected again if that happens, if that passes,” Trump said.

The much-debated draft law on voting reform, also known as the For The People Act, was approved in the House of Representatives in August this year, but Republicans in the Senate have blocked the bill several times.
US Senate - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
Democrats Fume Over Manchin’s Resistance to Biden’s Build Back Better Bill
17 December, 16:33 GMT
The legislation involves a number of changes intended to simplify voting procedures as a measure to attract broader segments of society to the electoral process. The bill, at the same time, is viewed by some Republicans as a threat to election integrity.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:25 GMT‘Disaster’: Trump Again Blasts McConnell For Passing ‘Un-frastructure’ Bill, Raising Debt Ceiling
YesterdayTrump 'Would Like' a 2024 Rematch With 'Crooked' Clinton, Says It's 'Obvious' Biden Not in Charge
YesterdayFauci Contradicts VP Harris Comments, Says Scientists ‘Warned About COVID-19 Variants’
YesterdayKast Concedes Defeat to Boric in Chile’s Presidential Runoff
YesterdayEverybody Hates Joe: Fellow Democrats Attack Manchin for Effectively Killing BBB Bill
YesterdayLaw Professor Proposes to ‘Edit’ First & Second Amendments Due to ‘Anachronistic Focus on Arms’
YesterdayVideos: Police Detain Over 50 Protesters Against COVID-19 Restrictions in Brussels - Reports
YesterdayChinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai Denies Making Sexual Assault Accusations
YesterdayBodybuilder Who Has Two Sex Doll 'Wives' Found 'Lover' in Ashtray – Media
YesterdayGerman Defence Chief Demands That ‘Aggressors’ Not Be Allowed to Go Shopping on Champs-Elysees
YesterdayTrump Claims China Has to Pay Trillions of Dollars of Reparations for COVID Pandemic
YesterdayTrump Speaks Against Boycotting 2022 Winter Olympics in China
YesterdayLithuania Ready to Send Lethal Weapons to Ukraine
YesterdaySenior German Lawmaker Says Nord Stream 2 Not Just Economic Project
YesterdayLiz Truss to Replace Frost in Negotiations With EU on Northern Ireland Protocol
YesterdayMoscow's Security Proposals May Kickstart Dialogue With NATO, But Will Require Flexibility - Experts
YesterdayEx-CIA Agent Calls on Washington to ‘Honestly Assess’ How US Has Contributed to Russia Tensions
YesterdayUS Government Reportedly Miscounted Number of Vaccinated Americans
YesterdayEU Commissioner Argues Against Possible Hardliner Appointment of UK Brexit Minister's Replacement
Yesterday6.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Fiji, EMSC Says