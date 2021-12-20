https://sputniknews.com/20211220/disaster-trump-again-blasts-mcconnell-for-passing-un-frastructure-bill-raising-debt-ceiling-1091655502.html

‘Disaster’: Trump Again Blasts McConnell For Passing ‘Un-frastructure’ Bill, Raising Debt Ceiling

Former US President Donald Trump has urged the GOP to “get a new leader,” calling fellow party member, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), a “disaster”.He criticized the $1.2 billion infrastructure bill, passed in the Senate and signed by President Biden last month, claiming that only nine percent of the spending in the bill would actually go towards infrastructure.Meanwhile, the bill has been described as allocating between 46 to 80 percent of its cost to infrastructure, depending on how the latter is defined. The plan includes new schools, airports, roads, modernizing energy and utility systems, introducing industrial innovations, improving Internet services and orienting the country's infrastructure towards green technologies.Trump also slammed McConnell for compromising with Democrats over the debt ceiling.The much-debated draft law on voting reform, also known as the For The People Act, was approved in the House of Representatives in August this year, but Republicans in the Senate have blocked the bill several times.The legislation involves a number of changes intended to simplify voting procedures as a measure to attract broader segments of society to the electoral process. The bill, at the same time, is viewed by some Republicans as a threat to election integrity.

