https://sputniknews.com/20211220/deployment-of-weapons-near-russia-to-require-taking-steps-to-balance-situation-kremlin-says-1091664895.html
Kremlin: Deployment of Weapons Near Russia to Require Measures to Balance Situation
Kremlin: Deployment of Weapons Near Russia to Require Measures to Balance Situation
The deployment of various types of weapons near Russian territory will require steps to balance the situation, according to the Kremlin.
2021-12-20T10:08+0000
2021-12-20T11:06+0000
russia
us
ukraine
dmitry peskov
kremlin
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102044/93/1020449309_0:131:3500:2100_1920x0_80_0_0_f97bc99d2094110197982828eacb5a94.jpg
The statement from the Kremlin follows Russian diplomats warning earlier in the day that the country is waiting for an answer to its proposals for security guarantees.Konstantin Gavrilov, who heads the Russian delegation at the arms control negotiations in Vienna, warned NATO against "constantly hitting Russia's weak spots", and called for de-escalation, saying that the alternative is military-technical and military responses from Moscow.The Russian Foreign Ministry previously published two draft agreements regarding security guarantees between the Russian Federation, the United States, and NATO. The proposals suggest NATO won't expand further into Eastern Europe and prohibit the US and Russia from deploying intermediate and short-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory. It will also limit troop, warship, and aircraft deployment for both sides to curb tensions.Putin-Zelensky MeetingCommenting on Russia-Ukraine ties, Peskov noted that the Kremlin has not received any specific proposals from Kiev regarding a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The spokesman also dismissed the wording of a Ukrainian bill on granting citizenship to Russians persecuted for "their political beliefs".
Disciplinary deployment of nukes on Cuba should shake them up.
ukraine
kremlin
russia, us, ukraine, dmitry peskov, kremlin

Kremlin: Deployment of Weapons Near Russia to Require Measures to Balance Situation

10:08 GMT 20.12.2021 (Updated: 11:06 GMT 20.12.2021)
© REUTERS / Franciszek Mazur/Agencja GazetaU.S soldiers walk next to a Patriot missile defence battery during join exercises at the military grouds in Sochaczew, near Warsaw
U.S soldiers walk next to a Patriot missile defence battery during join exercises at the military grouds in Sochaczew, near Warsaw - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
© REUTERS / Franciszek Mazur/Agencja Gazeta
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
The deployment of various types of weapons near Russian territory will require steps to balance the situation, according to the Kremlin.

"It's no secret that, of course, the deployment of various types of weapons at our borders, which may pose a threat to us, will require appropriate steps to be taken in order to balance the situation. Very different options are possible here", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The statement from the Kremlin follows Russian diplomats warning earlier in the day that the country is waiting for an answer to its proposals for security guarantees.
CC BY 2.0 / Staff Sgt. William Tremblay/The U.S. Army / Afghanistan patrolU.S. Soldiers depart Forward Operating Base Baylough, Afghanistan
U.S. Soldiers depart Forward Operating Base Baylough, Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
U.S. Soldiers depart Forward Operating Base Baylough, Afghanistan
CC BY 2.0 / Staff Sgt. William Tremblay/The U.S. Army / Afghanistan patrol
Konstantin Gavrilov, who heads the Russian delegation at the arms control negotiations in Vienna, warned NATO against "constantly hitting Russia's weak spots", and called for de-escalation, saying that the alternative is military-technical and military responses from Moscow.
The Russian Foreign Ministry previously published two draft agreements regarding security guarantees between the Russian Federation, the United States, and NATO. The proposals suggest NATO won't expand further into Eastern Europe and prohibit the US and Russia from deploying intermediate and short-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory. It will also limit troop, warship, and aircraft deployment for both sides to curb tensions.

Putin-Zelensky Meeting

Commenting on Russia-Ukraine ties, Peskov noted that the Kremlin has not received any specific proposals from Kiev regarding a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Well, in fact, there is no substantive preparation for a meeting of the two presidents, we did not receive any specific proposals from our Ukrainian colleagues. Therefore, this factor can hardly play any role here", he said.

The spokesman also dismissed the wording of a Ukrainian bill on granting citizenship to Russians persecuted for "their political beliefs".

"There is no one in Russia who is persecuted for political reasons. There is legislation, and according to the current legislation, people are prosecuted for suspicion of committing certain crimes, but there is no political prosecution in Russia, so the wording here is absolutely incorrect in its essence", Peskov said.

Disciplinary deployment of nukes on Cuba should shake them up.
pussymuncher
20 December, 13:13 GMT
000000
