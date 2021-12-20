https://sputniknews.com/20211220/deployment-of-weapons-near-russia-to-require-taking-steps-to-balance-situation-kremlin-says-1091664895.html

Kremlin: Deployment of Weapons Near Russia to Require Measures to Balance Situation

The deployment of various types of weapons near Russian territory will require steps to balance the situation, according to the Kremlin.

The statement from the Kremlin follows Russian diplomats warning earlier in the day that the country is waiting for an answer to its proposals for security guarantees.Konstantin Gavrilov, who heads the Russian delegation at the arms control negotiations in Vienna, warned NATO against "constantly hitting Russia's weak spots", and called for de-escalation, saying that the alternative is military-technical and military responses from Moscow.The Russian Foreign Ministry previously published two draft agreements regarding security guarantees between the Russian Federation, the United States, and NATO. The proposals suggest NATO won't expand further into Eastern Europe and prohibit the US and Russia from deploying intermediate and short-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory. It will also limit troop, warship, and aircraft deployment for both sides to curb tensions.Putin-Zelensky MeetingCommenting on Russia-Ukraine ties, Peskov noted that the Kremlin has not received any specific proposals from Kiev regarding a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The spokesman also dismissed the wording of a Ukrainian bill on granting citizenship to Russians persecuted for "their political beliefs".

