Boris Johnson; Boycott of Winter Olympics; Hawaii; This Week's News Headlines
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the boycott of the Winter Olympics, Hawaii, the UK's Conservative Party, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to Professor of Politics at Strathclyde University Sir John Curtice about the state of the UK's Conservative Party. Journalist Jingjing Li discusses the boycott of the Winter Olympics. Kaniela Ing - former Hawaii State Representative brings us the latest news from Hawaii. Michael McCaffrey - film and cultural critic delves into the new Sex & the City show's reboot "And Just Like That". Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the boycott of the Winter Olympics, Hawaii, the UK's Conservative Party, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to Professor of Politics at Strathclyde University Sir John Curtice about the state of the UK's Conservative Party. Journalist Jingjing Li discusses the boycott of the Winter Olympics. Kaniela Ing - former Hawaii State Representative brings us the latest news from Hawaii. Michael McCaffrey - film and cultural critic delves into the new Sex & the City show's reboot "And Just Like That". Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway