Biden Admin. to Close Gaps of Unfinished Wall on US-Mexico Border

The Biden adm. will proceed to finish sections of former President Donald Trump's border wall that were left open when President Joe Biden issued an order halting construction, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

"DoD [Department of Defense] will turn over unfinished projects to DHS in various stages of completion to undertake activities necessary to address urgent life, safety, environmental, or other remediation required to protect border communities," DHS said in a press release.Much of the work will be completed in the US border states Texas and Arizona, the release said.DHS said it is completing gaps left open on Trump's border wall due to safety concerns. Work will include adding missing gates, addressing incomplete foundations and connecting power to gates that are already hung but are currently inoperable, the release added.One of Biden's first actions when he assumed office in January was to halt the border wall construction funded by Defense Department funding. However, the move left several portions of border wall open after construction was halted, which is often exploited by migrants crossing illegally into the United States.

