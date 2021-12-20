https://sputniknews.com/20211220/beijing-accuses-washington-of-manipulating-taiwan-in-an-attempt-to-control-china-1091673418.html

Beijing Accuses Washington of Manipulating Taiwan in an Attempt ‘to Control China’

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has accused the US of breaching commitments on adherence to the One-China principle and trying to use Taiwan in Washington’s own interests in order to contain China

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has accused the US of breaching commitments on adherence to the One-China principle and trying to use Taiwan in Washington’s own interests in order to contain China.He then referred to “some American forces” stubbornly manipulating the Taiwan issue in a bid “to control China”, something that he said had further “aggravated” tensions in the Taiwan Strait.According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Washington should “stop developing military ties with Taipei […] so as not to seriously damage Sino-US relations” and in order to maintain “peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait”.He spoke after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan promised earlier this month that the US would “take every action” to prevent China from forcibly invading Taiwan.Lloyd underscored that Washington is willing to face China’s military rise with confidence and resolve and is working to "support Taiwan's ability to defend itself".This was preceded by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responding in late October to US President Joe Biden's previous vow to "defend Taiwan". Wang urged POTUS not to underestimate China's commitment to its claims to the island.China-Taiwan Tensions on Rise Earlier, in October, the Chinese military sent almost 40 fighter jets into Taiwan's air defence identification zone two days in a row. The flights came after US and EU delegations visited the island and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen gave an interview to CNN, during which she admitted the presence of US troops on Taiwanese territory for training purposes.The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that US Marines and special operations forces had been secretly training Taiwan's soldiers "for more than a year".The situation has been exacerbated by the US repeatedly sending warships to the Taiwan Strait, separating the island from Mainland China. Beijing dubs such missions provocations, slamming Washington as "the destroyer of peace and stability" in the Taiwan Strait and "a security risk creator in the region".Taiwan has been governed independently from Beijing since 1949. China views the island as a breakaway province, while the island's authorities maintain that it is an autonomous country. Beijing considers the island an integral part of China, and adheres to a policy of peaceful reunification under the "One China – Two Systems" model.The US does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but maintains a representative office in Taipei, remaining the island's biggest supplier of military hardware.

