Beijing Accuses Washington of Manipulating Taiwan in an Attempt 'to Control China'
Beijing Accuses Washington of Manipulating Taiwan in an Attempt ‘to Control China’
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has accused the US of breaching commitments on adherence to the One-China principle and trying to use Taiwan in Washington’s own interests in order to contain China
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has accused the US of breaching commitments on adherence to the One-China principle and trying to use Taiwan in Washington’s own interests in order to contain China.He then referred to “some American forces” stubbornly manipulating the Taiwan issue in a bid “to control China”, something that he said had further “aggravated” tensions in the Taiwan Strait.According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Washington should “stop developing military ties with Taipei […] so as not to seriously damage Sino-US relations” and in order to maintain “peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait”.He spoke after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan promised earlier this month that the US would “take every action” to prevent China from forcibly invading Taiwan.Lloyd underscored that Washington is willing to face China’s military rise with confidence and resolve and is working to "support Taiwan's ability to defend itself".This was preceded by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responding in late October to US President Joe Biden's previous vow to "defend Taiwan". Wang urged POTUS not to underestimate China's commitment to its claims to the island.China-Taiwan Tensions on Rise Earlier, in October, the Chinese military sent almost 40 fighter jets into Taiwan's air defence identification zone two days in a row. The flights came after US and EU delegations visited the island and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen gave an interview to CNN, during which she admitted the presence of US troops on Taiwanese territory for training purposes.The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that US Marines and special operations forces had been secretly training Taiwan's soldiers "for more than a year".The situation has been exacerbated by the US repeatedly sending warships to the Taiwan Strait, separating the island from Mainland China. Beijing dubs such missions provocations, slamming Washington as "the destroyer of peace and stability" in the Taiwan Strait and "a security risk creator in the region".Taiwan has been governed independently from Beijing since 1949. China views the island as a breakaway province, while the island's authorities maintain that it is an autonomous country. Beijing considers the island an integral part of China, and adheres to a policy of peaceful reunification under the "One China – Two Systems" model.The US does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but maintains a representative office in Taipei, remaining the island's biggest supplier of military hardware.
Such U.S. hegemonic stratagy is evident throughout the world!
Beijing Accuses Washington of Manipulating Taiwan in an Attempt ‘to Control China’

16:49 GMT 20.12.2021
© AP Photo
In this photo taken and released Friday, May 25, 2018, by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, a Taiwanese Air Force fighter aircraft, left, flies near a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) bomber that reportedly flew over the Luzon Strait south of Taiwan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
© AP Photo
Oleg Burunov
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The US has boosted cooperation with Taiwan in recent years, while China has strengthened its deployment of fighter jets in the island’s air defence identification zone.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has accused the US of breaching commitments on adherence to the One-China principle and trying to use Taiwan in Washington’s own interests in order to contain China.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Zhao reiterated Beijing’s stance that Taiwan is “an inseparable part of China”, which is “not only a historical and legal fact that cannot be changed, but also a status quo that cannot be challenged”.
He then referred to “some American forces” stubbornly manipulating the Taiwan issue in a bid “to control China”, something that he said had further “aggravated” tensions in the Taiwan Strait.
Zhao urged Washington to adhere to the One-China principle and the three Sino-US Joint Communiques on Taiwan, as well as “be cautious in its words and deeds on Taiwan-related issues”.
According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Washington should “stop developing military ties with Taipei […] so as not to seriously damage Sino-US relations” and in order to maintain “peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait”.
he Hai Lung SS-793 diesel-electric submarine emerges from underwater during a drill near Yilan naval base, Taiwan April 13, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2021
Pentagon Chief Says US Ready to Support Taiwan in Face of China’s Military Rise
4 December, 23:30 GMT
He spoke after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan promised earlier this month that the US would “take every action” to prevent China from forcibly invading Taiwan.

The remarks followed US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin stressing that the White House remains committed to the "One-China" policy, but that it is ready to resist any attempts by Beijing to use force against the island.

Lloyd underscored that Washington is willing to face China’s military rise with confidence and resolve and is working to "support Taiwan's ability to defend itself".
This was preceded by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responding in late October to US President Joe Biden's previous vow to "defend Taiwan". Wang urged POTUS not to underestimate China's commitment to its claims to the island.
"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory", the spokesman stressed, adding that "the Taiwan issue is purely an internal affair of China that allows no foreign intervention".

China-Taiwan Tensions on Rise

Earlier, in October, the Chinese military sent almost 40 fighter jets into Taiwan's air defence identification zone two days in a row. The flights came after US and EU delegations visited the island and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen gave an interview to CNN, during which she admitted the presence of US troops on Taiwanese territory for training purposes.
The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that US Marines and special operations forces had been secretly training Taiwan's soldiers "for more than a year".
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) transits the Taiwan Strait while conducting routine underway operations. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2021
China to 'Smash Any Attempts For Taiwan Independence,' Urges US to Stop Activities in Asia-Pacific
25 November, 15:59 GMT
The situation has been exacerbated by the US repeatedly sending warships to the Taiwan Strait, separating the island from Mainland China. Beijing dubs such missions provocations, slamming Washington as "the destroyer of peace and stability" in the Taiwan Strait and "a security risk creator in the region".
Taiwan has been governed independently from Beijing since 1949. China views the island as a breakaway province, while the island's authorities maintain that it is an autonomous country. Beijing considers the island an integral part of China, and adheres to a policy of peaceful reunification under the "One China – Two Systems" model.
The US does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but maintains a representative office in Taipei, remaining the island's biggest supplier of military hardware.
Such U.S. hegemonic stratagy is evident throughout the world!
Zeke Aln
20 December, 20:09 GMT
