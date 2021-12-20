Registration was successful!
LIVE: Police Respond to Hostage Situation in Paris
Armed Man Holds Two Women Hostage in Shop in Paris
Armed Man Holds Two Women Hostage in Shop in Paris
The suspected attacker has reportedly been identified, and is said to be suffering from a mental disorder. 20.12.2021, Sputnik International
A man in his 50s, armed with a knife, is holding two women hostage in a stall on Rue d'Aligre in the 12th district of Paris.According to AFP, the man, "known locally for having a mental disorder", is asking to speak to Minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti.Police does not view the situation as a terror incident at this stage, according to BFM.The perimeter around Rue d'Alligre has been cordoned off, with a local resident telling AFP that the area "between the Faubourg Saint-Antoine and the rue Crozatier" has been blocked. An investigation is underway, and the public is urged to avoid the area. The French Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI), along with other law enforcement units, has been mobilised to respond to the incident.First Deputy Mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Gregoire, said he was heading to the scene, reiterating the calls for others to stay away from the area and follow the instructions of the police.WATCH SPUTNIK's LIVE FROM THE SCENE:
france, europe, hostage situation, paris

Armed Man Holds Two Women Hostage in Shop in Paris

Daria Bedenko
Being updated
The suspected attacker has reportedly been identified, and is said to be suffering from a mental disorder.
A man in his 50s, armed with a knife, is holding two women hostage in a stall on Rue d'Aligre in the 12th district of Paris.
According to AFP, the man, "known locally for having a mental disorder", is asking to speak to Minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti.
Police does not view the situation as a terror incident at this stage, according to BFM.
The perimeter around Rue d'Alligre has been cordoned off, with a local resident telling AFP that the area "between the Faubourg Saint-Antoine and the rue Crozatier" has been blocked.
An investigation is underway, and the public is urged to avoid the area. The French Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI), along with other law enforcement units, has been mobilised to respond to the incident.
First Deputy Mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Gregoire, said he was heading to the scene, reiterating the calls for others to stay away from the area and follow the instructions of the police.
WATCH SPUTNIK's LIVE FROM THE SCENE:
