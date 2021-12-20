Armed Man Holds Two Women Hostage in Shop in Paris
16:51 GMT 20.12.2021 (Updated: 17:25 GMT 20.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / ALAIN JOCARDA van of the French Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) police unit and police cars are seen at the entrance of the Aligre street, where A man armed with a knife, "known for his psychiatric disorders", took two women hostage at an hardware shop in the 12th district of Paris, on December 20, 2021.
Being updated
The suspected attacker has reportedly been identified, and is said to be suffering from a mental disorder.
A man in his 50s, armed with a knife, is holding two women hostage in a stall on Rue d'Aligre in the 12th district of Paris.
According to AFP, the man, "known locally for having a mental disorder", is asking to speak to Minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti.
Police does not view the situation as a terror incident at this stage, according to BFM.
#France The man armed with a knife holding hostage two women in a shop in Paris asked for speaking to the Justice Minister, Eric Dupond @MossadNews @JohnRossomando @rnovoa @Neyrolles75 @Trecy_54 pic.twitter.com/AGmtFBSoNL— Rosanna (@RosannaMrtnz) December 20, 2021
The perimeter around Rue d'Alligre has been cordoned off, with a local resident telling AFP that the area "between the Faubourg Saint-Antoine and the rue Crozatier" has been blocked.
An investigation is underway, and the public is urged to avoid the area. The French Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI), along with other law enforcement units, has been mobilised to respond to the incident.
Les effectifs de la @prefpolice interviennent sur le secteur d'Aligre à #Paris12 pour une présomption de prise d'otage. Un périmètre de sécurité est établi.— Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) December 20, 2021
La BRI est sur place.
Évitez le secteur. pic.twitter.com/wFwQyaZ7TT
First Deputy Mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Gregoire, said he was heading to the scene, reiterating the calls for others to stay away from the area and follow the instructions of the police.
