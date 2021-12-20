https://sputniknews.com/20211220/armed-man-reportedly-takes-two-female-hostages-in-shop-in-paris-1091673903.html

Armed Man Holds Two Women Hostage in Shop in Paris

Armed Man Holds Two Women Hostage in Shop in Paris

The suspected attacker has reportedly been identified, and is said to be suffering from a mental disorder. 20.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-20T16:51+0000

2021-12-20T16:51+0000

2021-12-20T17:25+0000

france

europe

hostage situation

paris

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091674522_0:57:3072:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_b570501d7b8ab06681172b569723bd40.jpg

A man in his 50s, armed with a knife, is holding two women hostage in a stall on Rue d'Aligre in the 12th district of Paris.According to AFP, the man, "known locally for having a mental disorder", is asking to speak to Minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti.Police does not view the situation as a terror incident at this stage, according to BFM.The perimeter around Rue d'Alligre has been cordoned off, with a local resident telling AFP that the area "between the Faubourg Saint-Antoine and the rue Crozatier" has been blocked. An investigation is underway, and the public is urged to avoid the area. The French Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI), along with other law enforcement units, has been mobilised to respond to the incident.First Deputy Mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Gregoire, said he was heading to the scene, reiterating the calls for others to stay away from the area and follow the instructions of the police.WATCH SPUTNIK's LIVE FROM THE SCENE:

france

paris

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Live from Paris as hostage situation takes place Live from Paris as hostage situation takes place 2021-12-20T16:51+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

france, europe, hostage situation, видео, paris