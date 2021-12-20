https://sputniknews.com/20211220/algeria-is-perhaps-palestinians-most-loyal-ally---heres-why-1091659895.html

Algeria is Perhaps Palestinians' Most Loyal Ally - Here's Why

Algeria is Perhaps Palestinians' Most Loyal Ally - Here's Why

Over the years, the Palestinians have received more that half a billion dollars from the Algerian government. They have also received military support and training, along with regional and international backing.

2021-12-20T07:54+0000

2021-12-20T07:54+0000

2021-12-20T07:54+0000

algeria

middle east

africa

israel

palestinians

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104034/61/1040346182_0:0:3425:1927_1920x0_80_0_0_9dd31d571b342376f1eaeed473224215.jpg

Relations between Fatah, that controls the West Bank, and Hamas, in charge of the Gaza Strip, have seen many ups and downs since 2007, when the Islamic group seized power in the enclave driving out forces loyal to President Mahmoud Abbas.But those ties have hit a low ebb. Three weeks ago, forces loyal to President Abbas entered Jenin, launching an operation aimed at curbing the threat of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, who are active in the area.Tensions between the two also flared up in Lebanon following a deadly shooting at a Palestinian refugee camp earlier this month, when four members of Hamas were killed, allegedly by Fatah militants.Fighting for Palestinian UnityLocal experts have already reiterated that such tensions could harm the chances of reconciliation, something that could potentially damage Palestinians' international and regional standing. But there are also those who've decided to take matters into their own hands and bridge the gap between the two.Algeria has been one of the key actors on that front. At the beginning of December, the country's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune stated his nation was willing to host a meeting between Palestinian factions "soon".Algiers is also planning to host the Arab League summit in March 2022, where one of the central topics will be the Palestinian issue and ways to overcome the crisis.Kamel Mansari, news director for Le Jeune Independant, one of the leading outlets in the North African nation, says the Palestinian issue is close to the hearts of the Algerian people because it reminds them of "the horrible sufferings" the nation went through at the hands of French colonialists that controlled the country for 132 years.Standing by the PalestiniansYet, Algerian support for the Palestinians hasn't been limited to symbolism. In 1967, during the Six-Day War, it backed Arab allies by sending troops and aircraft. It took a similar move six years later, during the Yom Kippur War, and it trained militants from the Palestinian Liberation Organisation and provided them with weapons.On the financial front, Algeria has been one of the most active donors. In 2010, it was reported that the North African nation donated more than $600 million to the Palestinians over the course of ten years.And, recently, Algiers has pledged $100 million to the Palestinian Authority in a bid to help it to fight the economic crisis in the area.On the international stage, Algeria has been one of the most vocal voices in favour of the Palestinians. In 1979, it cut relations with Egypt following the latter's recognition of Israel and in 1994 it raised eyebrows at Jordan for choosing to take a similar path.No to RecognitionAlgeria's western neighbour Morocco thinks otherwise. In December 2020, Rabat inked a normalisation agreement with Israel, opening the door to economic, security, and military cooperation between the two nations.Earlier that year, normalisation pacts were also signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, who established ties with the Jewish state under the US-brokered Abraham Accords. When pacts have been signed, the general feeling was that the Palestinian cause has been largely neglected. But Mansari says it will never be the case for the Algerians. His country won't be one of those recognising Israel.

algeria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Elizabeth Blade

Elizabeth Blade

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Elizabeth Blade

algeria, middle east, africa, israel, palestinians